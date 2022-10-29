Turkey to Treats

Roast Turkey with Lemon Garlic

Ingredients

6 lbs. oven-ready turkey, neck and giblets removed and kept for the gravy (will serve around eight people)

1 onion, halved

1 lemon, halved (save the zest for the butter)

whole bulb of garlic, halved

For the salt mix

2 tbsp sea salt

1 tbsp thyme leaves

1 tsp peppercorns

For the butter

100g butter

4 tbsp vegetable bouillon powder (we used Marigold)

1 lemon, zested (from the lemon for the turkey)

METHOD

STEP 1

Up to two days ahead, make the salt mix by grinding the salt with the thyme leaves and pepper in a spice grinder or using a pestle and mortar. Sit the turkey in a roasting tin and gently push your fingers under the skin, starting from the neck, until you can push your whole hand in down the length of the breast. Take care not to tear the skin.

STEP 2

Season the bird all over with the salt mix, inside and out and under the skin. Leave the turkey in the tin, breast-side up, and put in the fridge for up to two days – the longer you salt it, the more succulent the turkey will be. For the crispest skin, leave the turkey uncovered so it dries out, but loosely cover it if you prefer.

STEP 3

Tip the butter, vegetable stock powder and lemon zest into a small bowl and mix until completely combined. Cover and chill. Can be made a few days ahead or frozen, wrapped in cling film, up to a month.

STEP 4

Remove the turkey from the fridge an hour or so before you want to cook it. Remove the butter from the fridge to soften. Heat oven to 356F/320C. Work out your cooking time based on 40 mins per pound for the first 8 pounds, plus 45 mins for every pound after that.

STEP 5

Use your hands to spread the butter under the skin so that it covers the entire breast area and work it into the crevice between the thigh and the main body, then smooth the skin over with your hands. Put the onion, lemon halves, and garlic in the cavity.

STEP 6

Cover the tin loosely with foil and roast for the calculated cooking time. Around 30 mins before the end of cooking, increase the oven temperature to 200C/180C fan/gas 6, remove the foil, baste the turkey and return to the oven. When the turkey is beautifully brown and cooked through, remove from the oven and leave to rest on a warm platter covered with foil for up to one hour. Save the juices to make the gravy.

Turkey & Chestnut Gravy

Ingredients

pan juices from the turkey roasting pan, 2 tbsp of butter

raw turkey giblets

1 tbsp plain flour

200ml dry white wine

500ml chicken stock

1 thyme sprig

2 bay leaves

3 tbsp chestnut purée

METHOD

STEP 1

Once the turkey has cooked and is resting on a board, carefully pour the juices from the roasting tin into a large heatproof jug. Leave to settle, then pour all of the fat into a separate jug. Put 2 tbsp fat in a saucepan and carefully dispose of the rest. If you have lots of pan juices left after skimming the fat off, substitute this for some of the chicken stock. Alternatively, put the goose fat or butter in a saucepan.

STEP 2

Put the saucepan with the fat in on the heat and add the giblets. Cook for 10 mins or until golden, then add the flour. Cook for 2-3 mins, then add the white wine and stir well. Pour in the chicken stock, then add the thyme and bay. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 25-30 mins or until reduced by half, then stir in the chestnut purée.

STEP 3

Strain the gravy into a jug, discard the herbs and giblets, season and serve with turkey.

Thanksgiving Stuffing

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter, divided

3 cups chopped onion

2 1/2 cups chopped celery

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

2 teaspoons celery seeds

1 pinch grated nutmeg

1 pinch ground cloves

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 loaf Wonder Classic White Bread, cubed

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups low-salt chicken broth

METHOD

STEP 1

Heat oven to 325 F.

STEP 2

In large skillet over medium heat, melt 1/4 cup butter. Add onion, celery, garlic, sage, thyme, celery seeds, nutmeg, cloves, and salt.

Cover and cook until onions are soft, 5-7 minutes. Remove from heat.

STEP 3

In large bowl, toss sauteed vegetables with bread cubes and season with pepper. Melt remaining butter and pour over stuffing along with broth then toss to coat.

STEP 4

Bake, covered, until heated through, about 35 minutes. Uncover and bake additional 15 minutes.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with bacon & Balsamic Reduction

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts washed, dried, and trimmed

4 ounces (120 g) diced bacon or pancetta

1/4 cup good olive oil

4 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze or more to serve

METHOD

STEP 1

Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).

STEP 2

Lightly grease a large baking pan with nonstick cooking oil spray or a light coating of oil.

STEP 3

Trim the ends of sprouts and cut in half lengthwise. Toss brussels sprouts, any loose leaves, bacon, and garlic on the pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Toss well and spread mixture out in a single layer.

STEP 4

Roast sprouts, turning once through cooking, until tender with charred edges. The bacon will be cooked and crispy (about for 25-30 minutes). Add glaze after cooking is complete

Balsamic glaze: Balsamic vinegar with your choice of sweetener (usually a tablespoon of brown sugar) simmered in a small non-stick pan or pot reduces to a delicious syrup that you can drizzle over and mix with the cooked sprouts. Serve.

Sautéed Green beans

Ingredients

1 pound of green beans with ends trimmed

Good pinch of coarse salt and black pepper to season

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup white wine (preferably one not very sweet)

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 diced large yellow or white onion

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 cup heavy cream

1/8 cup finely chopped parsley as garnish

STEP 1

Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat with olive oil coating, then add butter until melted. Then add salt and pepper.

STEP 2

Brown onions. Then add garlic.

STEP 3

Add wine and cook for 2 minutes.

STEP 4

Add beans and lemon juice. Cook for a few minutes until slightly tender.

STEP 5

Mix in heavy cream and cook until beans are limp enough to eat but NOT SOFT/OVERCOOKED. Garnish with finely chopped parsley. Serve immediately as beans will continue to cook in their own heat.

Roasted Squash, Parsnips, and Golden Potatoes

Ingredients

1 butternut squash, peeled, halved and seeded (about 2 pounds)

4 large parsnips, peeled (about 1 pound)

4 large Yukon gold potatoes (about 2 pounds)

1 medium red onion

1 head garlic, cloves separated and peeled

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for the pan

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

Pinch of Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

STEP 1

Position oven racks in the upper and lower third of the oven, put two baking sheets in the oven and preheat to 425 degrees F.

STEP 2

Cut all the vegetables into evenly sized 1 1/2-inch chunks. Cut out the core of the parsnips if they are tough and woody. Toss all the vegetables with the garlic, oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and a generous grinding of pepper in a large bowl.

STEP 3

Carefully remove the hot baking sheets from the oven and drizzle with oil. Divide the vegetables evenly between the 2 pans and spread into a single layer. Roast the vegetables until tender and golden brown, stirring occasionally, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Toss with the parsley and chives.

Snow Covered Rum Balls

Ingredients

9 ounces (250 grams) vanilla wafers/cookies, or plain chocolate cookies

14 ounces (400 grams) sweetened condensed milk

3 tablespoons dark rum

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup finely shredded or desiccated coconut

pinch of salt

STEP 1

Set up a workstation with a large Ziplock bag and rolling pin (or a food processor); a large bowl for mixing; and a shallow bowl with 3/4 cup of coconut for rolling in.

STEP 2

Place the cookies in Ziplock bag, seal and crush with the rolling pin. Alternatively, crush in the food processor until fine crumbs form. It’s ok if there are some slightly larger pieces.

STEP 3

Add the crushed cookies, coconut, cocoa powder, condensed milk, rum and vanilla to the large bowl. Mix the ingredients well using a wooden spoon, then your hands once it gets too thick. (If mixture is too thick, mix in 1-2 tablespoons milk).

STEP 4

Scoop out a tablespoonful of mixture and roll into a 1 – 1 1/2-inch ball, then roll in coconut until completely covered. Place on a baking sheet or tray and repeat until all the mixture has been rolled into balls. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Bon appétit and Happy Thanksgiving!

By Family Features