BY KIMBERLY BLAKER & OLYA FESSARD MAY 2018

THE TOP PARTY PLACES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA

Looking for the best kids’ birthday party places for your child? Most importantly, include the kiddos in on the planning. There are plenty of fun places and options in Central Georgia—whether your child is a princess wannabe or just a ball of energy needing an outlet. In any case, let Georgia Family be your guide! Here are some awesome ideas for birthday party places for kids throughout Macon, Warner Robins, and Perry.

Action Arenas

Family fun centers offer a wide variety of activities for birthdays, including gymnastics, go-karts, arcades, laser tag, rockwall, miniature golf, and bumper cars—these action-packed kid zones are great for kids who want plenty to do at their next party.

CONSIDER:

Pin Strikes. Not just for bowling—kids will love lazer tag, billiards, balladium, bumper cars, rock climbing wall, 4318 Sheraton Drive, Macon, 478.812.8655.

Sky Zone. Packages include jump time, pizza and soda, Sky Zone T-Shirt for the birthday guest, digital invitations, dedicated Sky Zone party host, party plates, napkins, cups and utensils, and party set-up and clean-up, 245 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard, Suite 100B, Macon, 478.239.2900.

Sportz Quest. Private party time on Saturdays with trained party instructors to lead the gym activities from parachute games to trampolines. They assist with serving food and provide paper goods like tableware, table covers, and invitations, 2954 Riverside Drive, Macon, 478.718.7306.

A+ Gymnastics and Cheerleading. 824 S. Hwy. 247, Kathleen, 478.224.9993.

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex. 2001 Karl Drive, Warner Robins, 478.287.6465.

Pottery and Art Spots

Children love to get their hands messy. And if they can make their own unique creations while doing it, all the better. Most local museums also offer fun parties.

CONSIDER:

Macon Clay. (Includes hand-building sculptural and functional pieces in clay that are uniquely theirs. Weekday or weekend bookings are available for groups of up to 12 participants. Adult parties, too.) 2281 Vineville Avenue, Macon, 478.731.1376.

Museum of Aviation. For children ages 4–10 on Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., minimum 10 and maximum 20. Music and festive decor. Kids will suit up in flight uniforms, go inside an airplane, and put gliders together and fly them through a hula hoop, 1942 Heritage Boulevard, Robins AFB, 478.926.5558.

Museum of Arts & Sciences. Party packages include planetarium show, animal show, or muddy hands, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon, 478.477.3232.

Strike It Big

Bowling parties are a fun form of recreation for kids of all ages. Preschoolers can score every time with bumper bowling, while teens can go cosmic for glow-in-the-dark fun. Add to the amusement by offering small prizes for low and high scores and the most and fewest gutters.

CONSIDER:

Pin Strikes. (All birthday packages are designed for a minimum of 8 guests, 1 pizza per five guests, 2 pitchers of soda, birthday party supplies, bowling gift and game card for the birthday child, your own personal party host, and one free game of bowling per child on a future visit. Several options from which to choose.) 4318 Sheraton Drive, Macon, 478.812.8655.

Robins AFB Bowling Building. 908 Ninth Street, Robins AFB, 478.926.2112.

Gold Cup Bowling Center. 3720 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, 478.781.2096.

Robin Lanes. 908 Ninth Street, Warner Robins, 478.926-2112.

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex. 2001 Karl Drive, Warner Robins, 478.287.6465.

Bouncing Bonanzas

Is your child wild about bouncing on the sofa, the bed, or jumping board? If so, you might want to let him or her venture into bouncing heaven to celebrate his or her birthday. Don’t forget to make sure kids are wearing socks. And grab those sanitizers the moment they get out. Are your teen and her friends looking for action? Yes, bouncing can get it out of their systems while having loads of fun.

CONSIDER:

Sky Zone. (Packages include jump time, pizza and soda, Sky Zone T-Shirt for the birthday guest, digital invitations, dedicated Sky Zone party host, party plates, napkins, cups and utensils, and party set-up and clean-up.) 245 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard, Suite 100B, Macon, 478.239.2900.

Monkey Joe’s. 4993 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, 478.333.2900.

Balloons ‘N Parties. Moonwalks, balloons, 1300 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins, 478.328.1234.

Mr. Moonwalk Entertainment. (Bounce houses for rent at $250.) Macon, 478.254.6079.

The Party Jumper. (Rentals) Gray, 478.508.3729.

Jump To It. (Rentals) Macon, 478.297.0640.

Party Playgrounds. (Rentals) 478.319.3264.

Swim Spots and Splash Pads

Summer birthdays have disadvantages, but also one huge advantage—water works. Head to a water park where big kids can ride the waves, swish down water slides, take a plunge, and go on tubing adventures. An afternoon canoe excursion for teens is the ultimate in outdoor fun. Bring along drinks and a picnic lunch, and make sure the food stays in the chaperone canoe, where it’ll be safe from tips. Don’t forget balloons for water balloon fights during rest stops.

CONSIDER

Macon-Bibb County Recreation. Pools are located at Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center, 3326 Ocmulgee East Boulevard; Bloomfield Community Center, 4115 Lions Place; Frank Johnson Community Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive; Memorial Park, 763 Long Street; and Booker T. Washington Community Center, 391 Monroe Street; closed Sundays and Mondays. Splash Pads: Rosa Jackson, 1211 Maynard Street; Filmore Thomas, 3793 Log Cabin Drive; 478.621.6281.

Splash in the Boro. DIY party in this water park, May 26–August 5, 2018, 1388 Georgia 24, Statesboro, 912.489.3000.

Amerson River Park. Playground, plus kids can explore the Ocmulgee River by canoe, kayak, or a tube, 2551 North Pierce Drive, Macon, 478.803.0484.

Sandy Beach Water Park. Opens May 25, party pavillions for rent, 6880 Mosley Dixon Road, Macon, 800.742.8720.

Rigby’s Water World. Opens this summer, 2001 Karl Drive, Warner Robins, 478.287.6465.

Skating Rinks

Roller skating rinks are perhaps a little retro, but they are gaining popularity, and most offer a choice of inline or roller skate rentals for today’s kids. Strap some skates on your birthday kids, and watch them fly around the rink. Consider ice-skating in-season, too.

CONSIDER:

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex. 2001 Karl Drive, Warner Robins, 478.287.6465.

Macon Centreplex. 200 Coliseum Drive, Macon, 478.803.1593.

Bibb Skate Arena. 5335 Hawkinsville Road, Macon, 478.788.1321.

Olympia Skate Center. 622 Greenbriar Road, Warner Robins, 478.923.2202.

Farms & Petting Zoos

Zoos are a great source for birthday entertainment. Many offer party packages that include meals, cake, invitations, live animal presentations, and more. Everyone likes to go to the countryside, and birthday kids are no exception. Many local fruit or vegetable picking farms have petting zoos, too.

CONSIDER

The Rock Ranch. Petting zoo and more than a dozen other activities from zip lines to pedal carts, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock, 706.647.6374.

Museum of Arts & Sciences. More than 70 animals, including amphibians, birds, invertebrates, mammals, and reptiles in this mini-zoo, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon, 478.477.3232.

Zoo Atlanta. Some opportunities for petting and/or feeding or night crawler’s slumber party at $69 per participant, but memorable, 800 Cherokee Avenue, SE, Atlanta, 404.624.5600.

Elliott Farms. 4761 Holley Road, Lizella, 478.935.8180.

Twin Oaks Fun Farm. Friendly farm animals, 1946 Johnstonville Road, Forsyth, 678.544.0756.

Private Theaters

Who doesn’t love theaters? But how often do you get to have a theater all to yourselves or reserved seating? Well, it surely could be arranged for a lucky boy or girl. Most local theaters offer birthday party packages.

CONSIDER

AmStar 16. 5996 Zebulon Road, Macon, 478.474.3484.

Houston Lake Stadium Cinemas 12. 1121 GA 96, Warner Robins, 478.988.4104.

Monkeyin’ Around

Parties away from home don’t have to be costly. Reserve a shelter at a nearby free park with a large, fenced-in, frontier-style playscape. Little ones can run, climb, and play to their hearts’ content. Bring along your party supplies, and set up under a pavilion. To keep things simple, call ahead for pizza delivery or for healthier food, have your order prepared for pick-up at Chic-fil-A.

Amerson River Park. Playground, sheltered picnic tables, 2551 North Pierce Drive, Macon, 478.803.0484.

Rozar Park. 1060 Keith Drive, Perry, 478.988.2860.

Milledge Circle Park. Milledge Circle off Frontage Road, Forsyth, 478.994.5649. #