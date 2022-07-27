TOP 33 Field Trips in Georgia:

Where to go and what to do

By Emily Kim

With the new academic year, the classroom is the primary focus of parents and teachers everywhere. However, there are many ways to keep the kids focused without having to study or fulfill assigned readings. Field trips are always a productive, interactive solution to getting kids out of class and into the community. Of course, field trips need to be fully planned and organized. The following tips might be helpful:

Make sure to purchase any tickets beforehand, and create an itinerary for the day.

It is also a necessity to consider field trip safety: ensure that all vehicles are inspected before hitting the road, and place a first aid kit in the glove compartment in case of an emergency.

When the group arrives, check out what each attendant is wearing, and make certain that everyone is dressed appropriately for the day’s activities. Likewise, follow up on any cash or tools needed for the day and distribute as needed.

Consider any food allergies of attendants, and pack the proper emergency medical supplies for any possible threat.

Upon arrival, it is of upmost importance to assign everyone a field trip “buddy,” while also keeping your own count of all attendants. Note: It is always a great idea to continuously count members of your group after every bathroom break or before leaving a section of the venue.

Before entering the field trip site, review field trip rules and any regulations or guidelines to follow when in the venue.

Lastly, after the field trip is over, have the kids craft a thank-you note for the host or hostess who ushered your group throughout the day. This exercise reminds your group to be thankful for the time spent on the trip, and it also helps all attendants remember what they learned and enjoyed the most.

All in all, though the pressure of the field trip may have you exhausted, just remember the joy of seeing kids have fun while learning outside of the classroom. Make sure to enlist the help of parent volunteers early on. For a little extra help, we have compiled a list of 32 unique places to visit, in hopes that one destination may catch your eye for the next field trip.

Central Georgia

Dauset Trails Nature Center

360 Mt Vernon Church Road

Jackson, 770.775.6798

dausettrails.com

At Dauset Trails, visitors can learn more about preserving the environment to support and sustain life on earth. See wildlife and farm animals and learn about early farm life.

Sandy Creek Nature Center

205 Old Commerce Road

Athens, 706.613.3615

accgov.com/sandycreeknaturecenter

Sandy Creek Nature Center offers an outdoor experience of its 225 acres of woodland and wetlands. Students can enjoy wildlife observations as well as participate in interactive learning centers featuring Northeast Georgia’s wetlands, coastal, woodlands, agricultural, and urban environments.

Georgia’s Old Capital Museum

201 E. Greene Street

Milledgeville, 478.453.1803

oldcapitalmuseum.org

Visit the museum located on Georgia Military College’s campus, and tour the four different time periods of Georgia: Pre-historic, Antebellum, Civil War, and Post Civil War.

Go Fish

Education Center

1255 Perry Parkway

Perry, 478.988.6701

gofisheducationcenter.com

The Center, part of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, is designed to help visitors take an educational journey through the state’s watersheds to learn about its diverse aquatic wildlife, their natural habitats, and the impacts of water pollution. Children will be able to try out interactive fishing and boating simulators, check out live alligators, and visit their indoor hatchery.



Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

301 Cherry Street

Macon, 478.752.1585

georgiasportshalloffame.com

The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 43,000 square feet, is the largest state sports hall of fame in the US. From its old-style ticketing booths and brick columns in the rotunda to its special lighting, the museum invites visitors to enjoy the history of sports in GA.

Hay House

934 Georgia Avenue

Macon, 478.742.8155

hayhousemacon.org

Historic houses are great tools to help young minds develop a sense of place and history, and an understanding of links between past, present, and future. Students can be inspired to interpret the historical and cultural significance of their community while developing skills of observation, analysis, and evaluation. Hay House accomplishes these goals by offering age-specific school tours designed to complement GPS classroom standards and family events offering entertainment and education for all ages.



Lane Southern Orchards

50 Lane Road

Fort Valley, 478.825.3592

lanesouthernorchards.com

Lane offers “Agriculture in the Classroom” classes. Learn how strawberries are grown, pick one pound of strawberries, and enjoy a fresh cup of ice cream. Perfect for students of all ages, day care centers, and specials needs groups.

Macon-Bibb Fire Station, #2

491 Monroe Street

Macon, 478.751.9180

maconbibb.us/fire-department

Macon-Bibb County’s fire station #2 is located in the heart of historic Macon. A tour of the special station includes both educational and fun activities, such as fire safety tips and a look into the workings of the firetruck.

Museum of Arts and Sciences

4182 Forsyth Road

Macon, 478.477.3232

masmacon.com

A variety of programs and guided school tours, including observatory and planetarium, hands-on activities, toddler programs, classes, lectures, trips, camps, and exhibitions, provide opportunities for discovery and lifelong learning. Many touch and learn exhibits.

Museum of Aviation

1942 Heritage Boulevard

Robins AFB, 478.926.6870

museumofaviation.org

Explore and enjoy real aircraft from the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War exhibits, STEM classes, and more.



Noah’s Ark

712 L G Griffin Road

Locust Grove, 770.957.0888

noahs-ark.org

Noah’s Ark is a rehabilitation center for over 1,000 animals. The goal is to rehabilitate the animals, and hopefully, put them back into their natural habitats. Admission is FREE, but donations are greatly appreciated.

Cannonball House

and Museum

856 Mulberry Street

Macon, 478.745.5982

cannonballhouse.org

Built in 1853 as a planter’s townhouse, the Cannonball House is named for the damage sustained during the War between the States. Enjoy a tour of the Cannonball House and its unique kitchen and servants’ quarters, as well as the Civil War Museum, featuring officers’ uniforms, company flags, and weapons used by Georgians during the War between the States.

Tubman African

American Museum

310 Cherry Street

Macon, 478.743.8544

tubmanmuseum.com

The Tubman Museum is dedicated to educating visitors about African American culture. Enjoy an interactive guided tour and a mini educational video. If you really want to expand your “Tubman Museum” experience,” be sure to try an added-value service workshop or activity.

North Georgia

Atlanta Botanical Garden

1345 Piedmont Avenue, N.E.

Atlanta, 404.876.5859

atlantabg.org

Atlanta Botanical Garden strives to continually conserve and research approximately 30 acres of lustrous plant life. The garden’s tranquil atmosphere is inviting to all, especially those with an interest in learning more about the outdoor environment.

Atlanta History Center

130 West Paces Ferry Road, N.W.

Atlanta, 404.814.4000

atlantahistorycenter.com

Located in Buckhead, the Atlanta History Center possesses over 20 acres of historic gardens and several famous exhibitions. The center even includes the Swan House, which was featured in the Hunger Games: Catching Fire as a part of the victors’ homes.

Center for Puppetry Arts

1404 Spring Street, N.W.

Atlanta, 404.873.3391

centerforpuppetryarts.com

The Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta attempts to create the most interesting, fun, and lively experience for audiences, as each puppeteer desires to inspire the wonder of the human imagination. It also offers many interactive workshops. The Create-A-Puppet Workshop is their most popular program and correlates with their shows.



Children’s Museum of Atlanta

275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, N.W.

Atlanta, 404.659.5437

childrensmuseumatlanta.org

For newborns to children up to eight years of age, the Children’s Museum of Atlanta is specifically designed for kids to learn and excel through art, mathematics, and critical thinking skills.

CNN Center

190 Marietta Street, N.W.

Atlanta, 404.827.1500

cnn.com/tour

Atlanta’s CNN Center offers visitors a look into the headquarters of one of the biggest news companies in the world. With an open food court, accessible shopping areas, the CNN Center is a fun way to learn more about journalism, news, and reporting.

Fernbank Museum of Natural History

767 Clifton Road

Atlanta, 404.929.6300

fernbankmuseum.org

At the Fernbank Museum of Natural History, visitors can learn about the development of Earth, the environment, and every living thing that has inhabited our planet.

Fox Theatre

660 Peachtree Street, N.E.

Atlanta, 404.881.2100

foxtheatre.org

The Fox Theatrea is a historically beautiful place to take in musical performances, comedy acts, and children’s shows.

Georgia Aquarium

225 Baker Street, N.W.

Atlanta, 404.581.4000

georgiaaquarium.org

The Georgia Aquarium claims to be the world’s largest with more than ten million gallons of water and more aquatic life than any other aquarium. Your kids will be able to check out jellyfish, otters, sharks, electric catfish, and most other swimming wildlife you can think of. They also offer special classes for all age ranges starting as young as two.

High Museum of Art

1280 Peachtree Street, N.E.

Atlanta, 404.733.4400

high.org

Explore the wondrous world of art at the High Museum, where legendary sculptures, paintings, and photographs are displayed for all to see. Find sights and activities for all ages, as a teen studio and children’s exhibit are now open as well.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Phipps Plaza

3500 Peachtree Road G-1

Atlanta, 404.848.9252

legolanddiscoverycenter.com/atlanta

At LEGOLAND, kids have the opportunity to play with Legos, experience the 4D Cinema, and play on the LEGO rides. It’s not just all fun, it also provides children with information about construction and how one’s imagination can overcome everyday obstacles.



Museum of Design Atlanta

1315 Peachtree Street, N.E.

Atlanta, 404.979.6455

museumofdesign.org

The only museum in the southeastern United States dedicated especially to the study and celebration of design. MODA has exhibitions on architecture, interior design, fashion, graphics, and more. MODA also offers engaging programs for K-12, leading students through a design process.

Robert C. Williams Paper Museum

500 10th Street, N.W.

Atlanta, 404.894.7840

ipst.gatech.edu/amp

This unique museum educates visitors on the art and history of papermaking. With thousands of machines, types of paper, and utensils, visitors are sure to be impressed by the brilliance of the paper-making industry.

Zoo Atlanta

800 Cherokee Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, 404.624.9453

zooatlanta.org

From well-known native wildlife to critically endangered species, the Zoo offers memorable close encounters with more than 1,000 animals from around the world.

West Georgia

Callaway Gardens

17800 US Highway 27

Pine Mountain, 800.852.3810

callawaygardens.com

The Callaway Gardens Education Department includes horticulturalists, naturalists, and other experts happy to help you plan educational field trips for schools and scouts. Other features include a butterfly habitat, tennis, golf, and fishing.



Coca-Cola Space Science Center

701 Front Avenue

Columbus, 706.649.1477

ccssc.org

Coca-Cola Space Science Center is a space museum that offers an experience with simulators, film screenings, and observation events.

Historic Westville

9294 Singer Pond Road,

Lumpkin, 229.838.6310

westville.org

This field trip program consists of one, two, or three 40-minute tours by costumed tour guides who will introduce your group to the houses and other buildings that make up Historic Westville. Hear about history of the families, and activities that took place there. While at Westville, don’t miss a visit to the nearby Little Grand Canyon at 8930 Canyon Road in Lumpkin. Although the 150 foot gullies were begun by man, erosion has turned them into a wonder.

Jimmy Carter National Historic Site

300 North Bond Street

Plains, 229.824.4104

nps.gov/jica

Few U.S. Presidents have had such close ties with where they were born and raised. The rural southern culture of Plains, that revolves around farming, church, and school, had a large influence in molding the character that President Carter’s political policies.



Pine Mountain Gold Museum

1881 Stockmar Road

Villa Rica, 678.840.1445

pinemountaingoldmuseum.com

Discover Georgia’s only gold museum located on an actual gold strike and West Georgia’s only authentic 19th-century gold stamp mill. There’s a 4,800-square-foot museum, a scenic trek around the mountain on the GoldenNugget engine, a farm animal exhibit, a 27-acre park, and also a gold and gemstone panning experience.

Roosevelt’s Little White House Historic Site

401 Little White House Road

Warm Springs, 706.655.5870

gastateparks.org/LittleWhiteHouse

This was the home of Franklin D. Roosevelt while he researched a cure for infantile paralysis (polio) from which he suffered. Though he did not find a cure in Warm Springs, Roosevelt was inspired to create many New Deal Programs while in the town. #