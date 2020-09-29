Things We Love

By GFM Editors October 2020

Puttisu Sun Cushion

Girls will actually look forward to protecting their delicate skin from the sun using this adorable makeup-style compact. The sunscreen is hypoallergenic for sensitive skin and has a light smooth finish. The natural mineral formula makes it as safe as it is fun to use. Broad Spectrum SPF 50+. $30. www.puttisu-usa.com.

Dr. Eddie’s Happy Cappy Moisturizing Cream

A Pediatrician’s Solution to soothe dry, itchy, irritated, and eczema-prone sensitive skin in babies, kids, and adults. Fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested. $15/12 oz. www.happycappyshampoo.com or www.amazon.com.

Lifearound2angels

Soak in all-natural ingredients that are gentle on skin and leave it silky soft. Choose from kumquat, watermelon, tart green apple, cantaloupe, and more. $27/12-pack. www.amazon.com.

Puttisu 3-piece Nail Art Kit

As your child will adore the shiny, sparkling colors capped off with a fun character head brush, parents will love the contents even more. Puttisu nail polishes are water-based and non-toxic, and peels right off when your ready for a change. The polish is actually good for your child’s nails. It protects the nail bed, hydrates, and nourishes growing nails with olive, argan, macadamia, and moringa oils! $40. puttisu-usa.com.

Hyland’s 4 Kids Medicines

Made with natural active ingredients, and created especially for kids ages 2 to 12. Free of diphenhydramine, antihistamines, ibuprofen, acetaminophen, and steroids. No artificial flavors, dyes, or parabens. Stuffy Nose & Sinus, $10/50 dissovalable tablets; Pain Relief Grape Flavor, $8, & Sore Throat Relief in Grape Flavor, $8. www.hylands.com.