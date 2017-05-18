Things We Love: Summer Gear

GFM MAY 2107

Summer break is fast approaching, so be sure your family is equipped for some fun days in the heat. Below are Georgia Family’s top picks for 2017’s best summer gear.

Seaturtle Sandal

These closed-toe sandals will protect her feet whether at summer camp or the beach. The adjustable straps make it easy to achieve a snug fit. Waterproof upper and a quick-drying, moisture-wicking lining make them perfect for water play. Sizes 11–7. $38; kamik.com.

Freezable Lunch Bag

Stick it in the freezer 12 hours, and it is ready to go! Fits a sandwich, snack, and 12 oz. drink. It’s made from non-toxic poly canvas (free of PVC, BPA, phthalates, and lead). It has a water-resistant lining. Shown in Pastel Prism. 10” H x 8” W x 5” D (2” H x 8” W x 5” D folded). $20; packit.com.

The Roo Hammock

At 10’ long, this ultra durable camping hammock holds up to 500 pounds and is 5’7”wide to accommodate up to two people. It weighs just 27 ounces and folds up into its cocunut-sized pouch. Built-in anchors. Ages 8 +. $99; kammok.com.

Backroadz SUV Tent 13100 Series

The vehicle sleeve provides a weather- and bug-proof access to the cargo area of your vehicle. No longer will you have to make unneccessary trips from the vehicle to the tent. Spacious 9’ x 9’ ground tent with 7’ of headroom. Features a removable rainfly,

three mesh windows, a wide entrance, gear pocket, and lantern holder. Great for camping, tailgating, fishing, or lounging at the beach. Ages 8 +. $250; napieroutdoors.com.

ETY•Kids Earphones

Engineered for safe sound output while maintaining exceptional sound quality. By controlling earphone sensitivity, it is not necessary to restrict the volume setting. They’re great for summer trips. $39; etymotic.com. #