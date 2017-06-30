Things We Love: School Products

VERONIQUE SAIYA JULY 2017

EDITOR’S PICKS FOR BACK TO SCHOOL PRODUCTS

Pete the Cat by Kids Preferred

Get your preschooler excited for school with any of these well-made and adorable school-preparedness accessories. Ages 3+. Backpack/$25; Lunchbag/$20; Gel Cold Pack/$8; Umbrella/$16; amazon.com.

Bright Signs Learning

This multi-sensory approach to early reading teaches sign language, sight words, and phonics. It includes four dvds, 80 image flash cards, 26 alphabet flash cards, 20 number flash cards, and an instructional activity guide. Ages 6 mos. +. $120; brightsignslearning.com.

Gold + Coral Pencil Pouch

This glam, fully lined pencil pouch is great for gathering pencils or lipsticks. Its sturdy cotton canvas stands up to poking. 8.5”L x 3”H x 3”D; $12; poppin.com.

ZIPIT Grillz Monster Pencil Case

This playful pencil case features a continuous zipper that can be fully zipped or unzipped, thereby unraveling the case into one ultra long zipper. Choose from a variety of colors; $8; just-zipit.com.

BirkSun Boost 2 Backpack

Built-in solar panels allow your child to charge their devices on the go. Choose from waterproof shells like Sophisticated Black to punchy colors like Festival Pink. $99; birksun.com. #