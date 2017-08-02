Things We Love: School Products

VERONIQUE SAIYA AUG 2017

EDITOR’S PICKS FOR SCHOOL PRODUCTS

Insulated Lunch Backpack by Marcus & Marcus

Keep meals, snacks, and drinks cool and protected. The perfect size for preschoolers, it can be worn to school just like big kids wear book bags. It features an extra interior pocket to separate items. Phthalate- and BPA-free. Choose from a variety of adorable animals. $25; amazon.com.

Money Activity Set

Realistic-looking bills and coins will help children learn to add, subtract, and make change. Comes with supplemental items and an activity guide. Set Item # LER 3219. $15; learningresources.com.

1.2 quart perfect seal bento box

Pack soups and other liquids knowing they can’t leak! Microwave- and dishwasher-safe! BPA-free. $9; russbe.com.

Hot Dots Jr. Succeeding in School with Highlights Set

Prepare kindergarteners and first graders for success! Using Ollie—the Talking & Teaching Owl pen—kids place the pen over the answer. Ollie will tell them if the answer is right or wrong utilizing silly sounds, lights, and encouraging feedback little ones love. Cards cover reading, math, science, time, and more! $40; educationalinsights.com.

Grillz Backpack

Unzip the exterior pocket to reveal shiny grillz that, along with the eyes and hood, make this backpack a force to be reckoned with. Padded back and adjustable shoulder straps for comfort. Available in pink, lime, black, grey, camo grey, and camo green. $20. just-zipit.com. #