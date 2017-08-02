Things We Love: Baby Products

VERONIQUE SAIYA AUG 2017

EDITOR’S PICKS FOR BABY PRODUCTS

Boppy Tummy Time To-Go Pad

This extra-large play mat can fold down and be stored in a pouch. A patented SlideLine ring toy attachment system keeps toys perfectly placed and your little one entertained. Its water-resistant bottom is perfect for outdoors. Machine washable. $30; boppy.com.

Abiie’s NEW Huggs Contour

Keep you and your baby comfy as you walk with this ergonomic carrier. It has a unique design that ensures a healthy sitting position that prevents hip dysplasia. Choose how you want to carry baby: front-inward, front-outward, back-carry, or hip-carry position. Carry up to 45 lbs. $129; abiie.com; amazon.com.

Tranquilo Mat

Watch baby go from colicky to calm when you use this portable vibrating mat to sooth baby in the crib, stroller, or on the go. It provides the reassurance of the womb by mimicking a mom’s heartbeat and motions through gentle vibrations and soft sounds. $100/large; $85/small; tranquilomat.com.

Anne Geddes Nursery Paint

This top quality, oderless water-based paint features toxic-free natural ingredients which are safe for pregnant mothers, newborn babies, and children. Choose from a variety of beautiful colors with development-supportive effects. $60/gallon; $22/quart; annegeddespaint.com.

Little Goodall bonnets

Keep your little one fashionable and protected in one of these adorable picture-perfect handmade bonnets. $33 +; littlegoodall.com. #