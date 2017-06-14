Things to Do with Middle Georgia Kids This Summer

BY ANITA CLARK JUL 2017

Summer is quickly approaching, which means the kids will be out of school and looking for adventure. Why not wear them out on outings exploring Middle Georgia? Here is the first installment in a series of fun, educational, and even odd things to do in Middle Georgia this summer.

Cannonball House and Museum – Aptly named because a Union shell landed in the front hallway during the Civil War. Tour the house and let the kids explore the museum. Show up on June 25th and experience the re-enactment of a 19th century wedding. Open Monday-Saturday this summer from 10am – 5pm. Call (478) 745-5982 for special events, tour schedule, and prices.

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame – It’s the largest state sports museum in the country. If it’s relevant to Georgia sports, you will find it here. Check out the displays, watch a movie, or relive great moments in sports history. The GSHF is open from 9am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday each week. Call (478) 752-1585 for more details.

Ocmulgee National Monument – Hiking trails, bicycle paths, a wetlands boardwalk, temple mound and earth lodge, and museum exhibits make this fun for kids of all ages. This year ONM celebrates their 75th Anniversary, come out and be a part of history. ONM staff can be reached at (478) 752-8257.

Warner Robins Recreation, Parks – With playgrounds, picnic areas, swimming pools, walking trails, and sports fields/courts, you are sure to find exactly what you need for a day out with the kids. Click the link for a list of local parks or call the Warner Robins Recreation Department at (478) 929-1916 for more details.

Georgia Children’s Museum – Perfect for younger kids, there is much to see and do. Check out KidsTowne, Little Learners Loft, have fun with arts and crafts, and even enroll your kids in the summer enrichment camp program. Contact the Georgia Children’s Museum at (478) 755-9539.

The Playground at Amerson Water Works Park – With a host of playground activities, your kids will come home happy and tired. Bring a picnic lunch and make it an all afternoon event. Call ahead at (478) 722-9909 to make sure special events are not scheduled.

Make this summer a memorable one for your kids by keeping them active. Learning, playing, and having fun are just a stone’s throw away. #