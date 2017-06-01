GFM JUNE 2017

JUNE EDITION

The excitement of summer vacation is magical! With a little more space on the calendar, children and families are often looking for fun things to do. That’s why Georgia Family Magazine has put together this special edition of Fun Things for Kids to Do This Summer—our top picks for places to go around Middle Georgia that offer kid-friendly events. We hope this guide is a helpful tool that makes your summer all the more happier!

Events Running All Summer



SUMMER ADMISSION SPECIAL

@ GEORGIA SPORTS HALL OF FAME

Date: Wednesdays, June 1–Aug. 1

Time: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Address: 301 Cherry Street, Macon

Cost: Adults $5 + 1 FREE child per adult

Starting June 1, every Wednesday the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame will offer a summer discount on admission! Adults will be just $5.00 each and with every paying adult you get 1 child free. Enjoy the interactive area featuring a basketball court with 4 goals, sports trivia game, vertical leap game, and football area where visitors can throw footballs through targets and kick field goals. The interactive area also features soccer balls and goals, hula hoops, and corn-hole boards. Tours at the GSHF start off with our film Dare to Be Great and our educational scavenger hunt. Plenty of fun for the whole family!

June 2



CANOE TWILIGHT PADDLE

@ HIGH FALLS STATE PARK

Date: Friday, June 2

Time: 7:30–9 p.m.

Address: 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla

Cost: $20 + $5 parking

Soak in High Falls Lake and enjoy the setting sun in this peaceful 3-mile canoe trip to Buck Creek. The ranger will give a short lesson on the history of High Falls Lake and the local ecology. Canoeing experience is recommended. This program is open to adults and children 8 years and older. Please bring a headlamp and wear water shoes. Reservations required.

June 3



NATIONAL TRAILS DAY

@ OCMULGEE NATIONAL MONUMENT

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Address: 1207 Emery Hwy, Macon

Cost: FREE

In celebration of National Trails Day, Ocmulgee National Monuments invites you to come walk their 6-miles of trails for free.

KIDS’ KITCHEN

@ THE CANNONBALL HOUSE

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Address: 856 Mulberry St, Macon

Cost: FREE

Children K-3rd grade are invited to enjoy a hands-on cooking class in the historic, 19th century, brick kitchen of the Cannonball House. Reservations required and space is limited, so sign up soon.

BUILD YOUR OWN TIC-TAC-TOE GAME

@ THE HOME DEPOT

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Address: 4635 Presidential Parkway, Macon

Cost: FREE

Join our hands-on workshop and you and your child can build a wooden tic-tac-toe game to play with family or friends almost anywhere. Once the project is complete, your child can personalize their game board and pieces with paint and stickers. o All kids get to keep their project, receive a FREE certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron, and a commemorative pin while supplies last. Children must be present at the store to participate in the workshop and receive the kit, apron and pin.

HIKES AND TOURS

@ INDIAN SPRINGS STATE PARK

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: See below

Address: 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla

Cost: $5 parking

Celebrate National Trails Day with a morning wildlife hike from 9–10 a.m, a tour of museum from 2–4 p.m., and a nature hike from 3–4 p.m.

On the wildlife hike learn about local wildlife and how to identify signs of animal activity. Meet at the multi-use trail for this moderate 2-mile hike. Bring plenty of water and wear comfortable shoes.

At the museum tour, a staff member or park volunteer will be available to answer questions about the park, its history, and upcoming events.

On the nature hike, join the park naturalist for a walk in the park. Meet at the Overland Nature Trail for a 3/4-mile hike. Learn about Indian Springs State Park and the native plants and wildlife that call the park home. Bring plenty of water and wear comfortable shoes.

KROGER CHEF JUNIOR

@ KROGER IN WARNER ROBINS

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 9 a.m.

Address: 3094 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins

Cost: $7 per child

This Saturday, bring your children to the Warner Robins Kroger for a morning of culinary creativity. A Kroger Chef will guide the children as they learn to create their very own pad thai. The workshop lasts for approximately 20. As part of every experience, your child will receive a Kroger Chef Junior apron, chef’s hat, recipe card and box, a cooking utensil, and a patch. Kroger Chef Junior workshops are recommended for children ages 4–10, but all are welcome. Registration via Eventbrite is required.

June 5–6



KIDS CLUB ® FATHER’S DAY CRAFTS

@ MICHAEL’S

Date: Monday and Tuesday, June 5–6

Time: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Location: Michael’s craft stores

Cost: Card Workshop is up to $8, Key chain Workshop is up to $23

Michael’s is offering two special Kids Club ® craft days dedicated to making something nice for Dad. Monday, June 5, children will be making Father’s Day cards and Tuesday, June 6, they will be creating Father’s Day key chains. Register online or call your local store.

June 7



CHILDREN’S SUMMER WORKSHOP

@ OCMULGEE NATIONAL MONUMENT

Date: Wednesday, June 7

Time: 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Address: 1207 Emery Hwy, Macon

Cost: FREE

During the Children’s Summer Workshop at Ocmulgee National Monument, children ages 6–12 will participate in a one-mile hike and learn about the Native Americans who lived here. The children will do crafts such as paint, and do pottery. Children must bring a lunch! This event is by reservation only.

June 10



SECOND SATURDAY COMMUNITY DRUMMING

@ THE TUBMAN MUSEUM

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Address: 310 Cherry Street, Macon

Cost: Regular admission rates apply, Activity is free

Every Second Saturday, the Tubman Museum hosts African Community Drumming, which is an occasion when guests can learn the different techniques, styles, and rhythms of the art of African Drumming.

These free sessions are open to all ages. Registration for each session is not required, but it is encouraged.

GONE FISHING EVENT

@ BASS PRO SHOP

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 12–4 p.m.

Address: 5000 Bass Pro Boulevard, Macon

Cost: FREE

Join the Fishing Movement at Macon’s Bass Pro Shop! Running through June 18, the Gone Fishing event will kick-off on Saturday, June 10 with a day of fishing festivities. There will be a catch & release pond from 12–4 p.m. where kids can fish alongside an experienced angler and learn how to bait a hook and release the fish after catching. Children who attend will receive a certificate after catching their first fish and a free photo download just for attending. Guests will enjoy all of this and more, so don’t miss out on the fishing fun!

HOW’D THEY DO THAT? DYEING CLOTH

@ JARRELL PLANTATION

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Address: 711 Jarrell Plantation Rd, Juliette

Cost: Admission + $5 for the workshop

Celebrate Get Outdoors Month by participating in this segment of Jarrell Plantation’s “How’d They Do That?” series. Learn about plant materials and the colors they produce. Pick greenery along the trail to create your own dyes and tie-dye a shirt to take home.

SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY & STORY TIME

@ BARNES & NOBLE

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: 11 a.m.

Address: 5080 Riverside Drive, Macon

Cost: FREE

Join Barnes & Noble as they celebrate the kickoff of their summer reading program. This year, they are partnering with the Metamorphosis Powerhouse Company for a fun story time and activities. Plus, young author Nation Chapman will be there to sign his book Popcorn vs Nacho.

FISHING RODEO

@ DAUSET TRAILS

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: Park Opening–12 p.m.

Address: 360 Mt. Vernon Church Road, Jackson

Cost: FREE

Bring your own bait and tackle, and join the Fishing Rodeo at Dauset Trails. Visitors are invited to fish in pond behind the Visitors Center and keep what they catch.

June 11



HAY DAY

@ THE HAY HOUSE

Date: Sunday, June 11

Time: 1–4 p.m.

Address: 934 Georgia Avenue, Macon

Cost: FREE

Visit Hay House for free on Hay Day on Sunday, June 11. Hay Days are biannual events that make the beautiful, historic Hay House free and open to the public. This event will feature self-guided tours of the house and free crafts for children. See the ongoing restoration of the Bedroom Level and learn more about the Victorian language of the fan.

June 14

CHILDREN’S SUMMER WORKSHOP

@ OCMULGEE NATIONAL MONUMENT

Date: June 14

Time: 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Address: 1207 Emery Hwy, Macon

Cost: FREE

During the Children’s Summer Workshop at Ocmulgee National Monument, children ages 6–12 will participate in a one-mile hike and learn about the Native Americans who lived here. The children will do crafts such as paint, and do pottery. Children must bring a lunch! This event is by reservation only.

June 17



CANOE TWILIGHT PADDLE

@ HIGH FALLS STATE PARK

Date: Saturday, June 17

Time: 7:30–9 p.m.

Address: 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla

Cost: $20 + $5 parking

Soak in High Falls Lake and enjoy the setting sun in this peaceful 3-mile canoe trip to Buck Creek. The ranger will give a short lesson on the history of High Falls Lake and the local ecology. Canoeing experience is recommended. This program is open to adults and children 8 years and older. Please bring a headlamp and wear water shoes. Reservations required.

June 21



CHILDREN’S SUMMER WORKSHOP

@ OCMULGEE NATIONAL MONUMENT

Date: Wednesday, June 21

Time: 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Address: 1207 Emery Hwy, Macon

Cost: FREE

During the Children’s Summer Workshop at Ocmulgee National Monument, children ages 6–12 will participate in a one-mile hike and learn about the Native Americans who lived here. The children will do crafts such as paint, and do pottery. Children must bring a lunch! This event is by reservation only.

June 25



PERRY INDEPENDENCE PARADE & FREEDOM FIREWORKS CELEBRATION

@ PERRY

Date: Sunday, June 25

Time: 6–10 p.m.

Location: See below

Cost: FREE

The Perry Chamber of Commerce invites you to the Independence Parade and Freedom Fireworks Celebration on Sunday, June 25! The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Washington Street, and will feature our hometown heroes, military units, colorful floats, Uncle Sam, and much more.

Follow the parade along Main and Courtney Hodges to the Georgia National Fairgrounds for free admission to a fun, picnic style celebration starting at 7 p.m. at the West Gate. Food vendors will be on site or bring your own picnic, coolers, blankets, and chairs. Enjoy live music by the Celebration Band and Fireworks at dark. No alcohol, pets, or personal fireworks please.

June 28



CHILDREN’S SUMMER WORKSHOP

@ OCMULGEE NATIONAL MONUMENT

Date: June 28

Time: 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Address: 1207 Emery Hwy, Macon

Cost: FREE

During the Children’s Summer Workshop at Ocmulgee National Monument, children ages 6–12 will participate in a one-mile hike and learn about the Native Americans who lived here. The children will do crafts such as paint, and do pottery. Children must bring a lunch! This event is by reservation only.

June 30



CANOE TWILIGHT PADDLE

@ HIGH FALLS STATE PARK

Date: Friday, June 30

Time: 7:30–9 p.m.

Address: 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla

Cost: $20 + $5 parking

Soak in High Falls Lake and enjoy the setting sun in this peaceful 3-mile canoe trip to Buck Creek. The ranger will give a short lesson on the history of High Falls Lake and the local ecology. Canoeing experience is recommended. This program is open to adults and children 8 years and older. Please bring a headlamp and wear water shoes. Reservations required. #