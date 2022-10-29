How to Help the Time Blind Student

By Ann K. Dolin, M.Ed.

Students who are “time blind” struggle to manage their time effectively because they aren’t aware of how much time is actually ticking by. This makes it challenging for a time blind student to complete their schoolwork and other responsibilities on time, and it makes it seemingly impossible for them to plan ahead for a productive and efficient use of their study and homework time.

Time blindness is often linked to ADHD. I recently met up with my friend, Ari Tuckman, Psy.D., MBA, who is an author and psychologist specializing in diagnosing and treating people with ADHD. In his book, Understand Your Brain, Get More Done he helps parents understand the struggles of a time blind student with ADHD and how to help them become more productive. I have incorporated his advice here.

What does time blind mean?

It’s a problem with how a person perceives the relationship of order and time and assigning the importance of something accordingly. Not just the perception of things that are obvious and looming but rather, how well a person notices small details that shape the big picture and those things that aren’t immediate but still require advanced planning.

Some people are intuitively aware of time, right? They see it very easily. They know what time it is now. They know how long they’ve been doing something. They know when they’re supposed to transition to something else.

And then, there are people with ADHD who don’t. For time blind students like these, time is a lot more slippery. Time flies when you’re having fun, and it crawls when you’re bored. It’s just really hard for some people, often people who have ADHD, to track time—to see it, and to manage it well. The ADHD student often sees too much present and not enough future. These kids can sometimes manage assignments due the next day. But it’s those assignment that are days or weeks away from being due that become a struggle for a student with ADHD.

How to Help

How can a parent help a child who is struggling with those kinds of things? The thing you need to do right now is relatively easier. You just see it, and there it is. But as you move through middle school, into high school, into college, and beyond—the timelines begin to stretch.

It’s not just tonight’s homework for tomorrow. It’s stuff that’s due days, weeks, or maybe even months later. So part of the solution lies in acknowledging that your child or teen isn’t going to perceive time and sense impending future requirements the same way you do as an adult.

For floundering atypical kids such as these, you’re going to have to intervene and provide more structure, more oversight, more interim deadlines, and do some of the types of things teachers do in terms of skill reviews and micromanagement.

Take an essay, for example. You’re going to need your subject by tomorrow. You will need three references by the next day, followed by an outline, a rough draft, and ultimately a final draft. As a parent you need to provide more interim goals because your child or teen isn’t going to see it as clearly. And when it comes to this, don’t just think, “She’s 14. She should be able to_____.” Instead, ask yourself, “Does she? Can she? Does that actually work out?” And if it doesn’t, then you just need to provide a bit more structure so she can use the rest of her abilities more effectively.

When something is due several weeks out, try breaking assignments down into more manageable chunks through calendaring. We have found that for kids, having it on their calendar is often more helpful than having a long to-do list.

To-do lists are often graveyards of failed aspirations. The problem with the to-do list is there’s no time connection. For example, a student might begin to speculate: “Is now the time to do this thing? I don’t know. Maybe? How about this other item? Or if I flip back a couple of pages, what about that thing that’s been on my to-do list for a longer period of time?”

It’s just too vague. So, I recommend taking the items off the to-do list. Take these tasks and actually put them into a finite space of time on a calendar. On Tuesday at 4 p.m.: I’ll work on my science project hypothesis. Then I’ll work on my introductory paragraph for my English paper on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Being intentionally specific about it, makes it a lot more likely that it will actually be accomplished.

Ann K. Dolin, M.Ed., is the founder and president of Educational Connections, Inc., (ectutoring.com). Check out her award-winning book, Homework Made Simple: Tips, Tools and Solutions for Stress-Free Homework (anndolin.com).