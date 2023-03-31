Teaching Self-Regulation

Every child has natural tendencies toward outbursts or rowdy demands, making self-regulation a learned skill, shares author Ivana Pignatelli Aragona Cortes. “It has to do with being able to step back, weigh the choices and consequences, then make good decisions.” Cortes offers the following tips for teaching kids to control and motivate themselves to be more levelheaded.

Say no to kiddie extortion—period. Picture this: Your three-year-old comes to you and says, “Mom, I want some-a dose cookies over there.” Problem is, it’s almost bedtime, and the last thing you want is your daughter on a sugar high. You start to shake your head, and it starts: The trembling lip. The flushed cheeks. The watering eyes. You’re tempted to give in and hand over the cookie now before the crying or—heaven forbid—full-out hysterics begin. Don’t—be strong!

Don’t cave into whiny demands, and don’t offer a reward for a measly effort at self-control. This is what I call kiddie extortion. Parents are held ransom by a fitful child until they, too, want to scream. It’s a great temptation to give them anything they want to stop the unwanted behavior. However, a better choice is to remove your child from the situation and give her some time alone to reflect and calm down. Suggest she take deep breaths. Once she has calmed down, let her know how you expect her to behave and give her another chance to succeed.

Set reasonable expectations and consequences. Think through what’s achievable while considering his or her age. Once you have decided on goals, determine the consequences when expectations aren’t met and communicate those to your kids. When children understand what behaviors are expected of them, they are more likely to do them. Simple lessons on delayed gratification might include cleaning their rooms before getting TV time or, for older kids, no loans when it comes to their allowance. Whatever you decide, be consistent.”

At times, it may seem like your kids are laser-focused on getting “stuff” as rewards. Remember, though, that even if they don’t verbalize it, your children greatly value the love, approval, and time you have to give! Play and praise!

If your child is putting forth effort but getting discouraged on a project, give him a hug and encourage him to keep trying. If you see that he isn’t up to the task of finding the solution or completing the proposed project, gently suggest that he stop, take a breather, and try something else. One of the most crucial things in helping your kids learn the pleasure of effort is letting them know that there are many solutions to any situation. There is no such word as ‘failure’ unless you decide to give up.

Help them learn to give and take through play. Cortes’ sister Marisa invented a game called Jellybean Hide & Seek to teach Ivana’s two toddlers the rewards of both effort and sharing. “Close your eyes, and count to ten,” she told them, while she hid groups of two jellybeans around the house. Each time either one of the children found the two jellybeans, the treats were shared. Thus, the success of one child became the success of the other—a fun lesson in the value of teamwork and sharing.

Yes, parents usually know best, and dictating the ‘right’ behavior can often save time and tears but sooner or later your kids will need to navigate life without you calling the shots, and good decision-making takes practice. Let your children know you have confidence in their ability to make good decisions, and very often they will.

It’s a fact of life that kids often won’t absorb new behaviors the first, third, or even tenth time you offer instruction. That’s why it’s so important to repeat what you’d like them to do and why. “You may not see any return for a while,” Cortes points out. The key is sticking with it.

“Do as I say, not as I do” has never been (and never will be) a valid parenting strategy. To put it simply, kids learn the bulk of their behaviors, habits, and attitudes from watching you. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re not invalidating your instructions with your actions. When you do make a mistake, be sure to acknowledge it to your children. I also suggest teaming up with them to practice self-control for both of you. For instance, you might say, ‘I know you want to go see the movie that just came out—I’d like to go with you! If you can help me pick up all your toys and put them away tonight while I cleanup the bathroom, we can go to the theater tomorrow.’

At the end of the day, remember that each child is different, and develops at a unique rate. Don’t use their sibling as a measuring stick for success or failure. Just be persistent and consistent, and one day, you’ll see your persistence rewarded. #

