Teaching Reading Skills at Home

Virtually every parent worries about their child mastering fundamental skills. When will they crawl? When will they walk? When will they talk? When will they be potty trained? The next biggie is undoubtedly: When will my child learn to read? Many parents, hoping to give their preschoolers a critical head start, try to ready them by purchasing phonics workbooks, apps, educational subscription services, and computer software; some even hire tutors before the first grade. Indeed, children are now expected to read earlier than ever before. Today’s educational system now starts the push as early as kindergarten.

While kids are young, it’s more important that they can imagine themselves as the pirates, princesses, heroines, and explorers in stories than they read every word. You want them to develop a love for reading before they endeavor to master the mechanics.

If your child already has a love of books and you’re ready to see what she or he is capable of without squelching their desire to read with a bunch of drills, here are some things to help you understand the building blocks of reading. Essentially, learning to read requires the mastering of three basic skills: syntax, semantics, and phonics.

Syntax is the way words, phrases, and clauses go together to create sentences and paragraphs.

Semantics is how words and sentences in a group relate to one another.

Phonics refers to the sounds letters make and the relationship between written and spoken words.

As your preschooler learns to read, he will develop in all these areas. Most children, however, start understanding syntax and semantics before phonics. For example, he will learn that sentences in a book run from left to right before he understands what the letter combination “sh” sounds like. The best thing you can do to help your child grow in all three areas is to expose him to books and reading every day, whether by reading aloud at bedtime, going to story time at your local library, or simply reading from the recipe as you make his dinner.

Syntax

A child who grasps syntax has an awareness of written language. Syntax skills begin with an understanding of the structure of a book and the words and sentences within it. For example, when your preschooler was a baby, he held books upside down, sucked on them, or used them as a mat to sit on. As a toddler, he started to understand that a book has a front and a back, words are read from left to right, and that the book progresses page by page. Once your child grasps the structure of a book, he’ll begin to understand what’s inside: words, sentences, paragraphs, and chapters. As your preschooler tackles new books, he’ll scome to grips with the stops, starts, and pauses in a sentence and with the purpose of punctuation. Here are some ways to develop syntax skills:

Read aloud books that rhyme. There are some great story books that rhyme, such as The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson.

As you read, follow the words with your finger. This will show your preschooler how a sentence progresses, that a full stop represents a pause in the flow of the story, and other relationships between written and spoken language.

Write a letter with your child. Emphasize the different parts of the letter: introduction, sentences, paragraphs, closing.

Semantics

Semantic skills include an ability to recognize and define words, to predict the plot of a story, to understand the characters, to talk about the meaning of a whole paragraph or section of a book, and to discuss a book as a whole after reading it. It also means being able to substitute words and differentiate words with similar meanings, too. For example, ‘cup’ and ‘mug’. Here are some ways to encourage semantic skills:

Read books that tell stories. Fairytales are great for this.

Talk about the book as you read it. Ask your child to predict the end of the story.

Ask your child to predict the end of the story. Keep the flow going. When your child starts learning to read aloud, don’t stop mid-sentence to labor over a difficult word. If your child is stuck, say the word, explain the meaning, and then move on with the sentence. This encourages comprehension of the sentence and the rest of the story. Go back and review the word another time.

Phonics

Phonics is the mechanical part of the reading process. It includes being able to sound out words and recognize word families, such as ‘ph’ words and ‘th’ words. Being able to differentiate between words that look alike, such as ‘big’ and ‘bag’ is part of it too. Distinguishing words with different letters but similar sounds, such as ‘four’ and ‘phone’. Here are some ways to encourage phonics skills:

Go through rhyming books and songs with your child. With each rhyme, point out the words that look alike and discuss the difference in meaning. For example, how is ‘hat’ different from ‘cat’?

Use alphabet books. Discuss words that are the same and different in their beginning and end letter.

Write down the names of family members and friends, and sound out each name with your child. Group the names by first letter.

Get your child to read to you. When he comes across new or difficult words, pronounce and define them for him, and then let your child read the sentence again. Keep a mental note of any recurring problems.

Don't name letters, sound them. When you are teaching your child about letters, use the sound: 'a' as in apple, 'b' as in banana, 'c' as in cat.

Source: babycentre.org