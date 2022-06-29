SUMMER LEARNING BTS PREP:

GETTING A JUMP-START ON THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR

Parents often associate “summer learning” with punitive and high-pressure summer school—stressful experiences from which they would rather protect their children. Parents are motivated to keep their children learning in the summer when they better understand the positive impact such enrichment has on school year success. Summertime is actually an opportune time to make a plan that gets your child ready for the next academic grade level while supporting their social development.

Seize the Summer

Across the nation, two-thirds of students—or approximately eight million—perform below grade level. Three out of five parents are anxious about their child’s readiness for college and, as a result, their future happiness. In a survey conducted by Learning Heroes, nine out of ten parents thought their child was at or above grade level in reading and math, when National Assessment of Educational Progress data tell us that only about a third of students perform at that level. So take a few minutes to do the Readiness Check and get free videos, games, and more to support math and reading! It shows how your child has learned foundational skills needed for the next grade. To find out where your child stands academically, start by having your child take a FREE skill assessment test at grade level online at www.bealearninghero.org/readiness-check-02/

Need to Brush up on Skills?

For as little as $10 a month there are some great ways online for pre-readers to highschool-age children to brush up or get ahead before school resumes in August: readingeggs.com (reading and math for ages 2–13), ixl.com (math by subject for ages 5-18).

Let Them Show What They Know Through Action

Make learning fun by exploring your child’s interests. As they read and play, ask them to teach you what they’re learning. This helps them review important skills and build’s their confidence.

Explore Offerings

Discover the fun (and free) in your local community and state.There are places and spaces to learn all around you! Check out library programs, parks, museums, and zoos to explore your child’s interests or just for the sake of expanding their knowledge about a particular subject. Talk about what you want to learn and what you enjoyed during your visit.

Strengthen Life Skills Skills

Support real-world skills that help your child in and out of school. Whether it’s on the playground or at home, show your child how to be well-organized, be efficient, problem solve, set and achieve goals, learn from mistakes, and communicate well with others. Praise them when they take initiative and show random acts of kindness.

Set your child up for success!

When math and reading skills aren’t practiced over the summer, kids can lose two to three months of progress. This is what’s known as the summer slide. Join the National Summer Learning Week celebration July 8th–13th with the hashtag #SummerLearningWeek.

For more information to help your student and your school please visit ptaourchildren.org.