Summer Camp

An escape from the oppression and depression of

pandemic life

The pandemic has had a significant global impact, especially on those who will experience their long-term aftermath: children and teens. While processing this is important, it is essential to begin to shift our mental energy forward. How can we prepare for the future? How do we keep young people healthy and safe, yet also ensure that they are growing emotionally, physically, and relationally? How can we take inventory of children’s education, relationships, and general activity in order to set them up for developmental success moving forward? As a mental health professional who works in the camping industry, I am convinced that summer camp is no longer an optional add-on to enrich a child’s experience while they are out of school; it is a vital need for all children and adolescents in 2022 and beyond.

1 Camp provides a forced sabbatical from technology/screens. There has been a marked rise in screen usage amongst all ages for obvious and essential reasons. While technology has been crucial in allowing work, education, and connection to continue, we also know that screen time negatively impacts mental health over the long haul, especially in children.

Using screens as a primary means of relational connection during key periods of childhood development is particularly alarming. Now more than ever, it is crucial that we strategically and consciously create space for young people to move their bodies, be outside, and connect face-to-face with peers. Camps are one of the only contexts that provide this pivotal combination for extended amounts of time: authentic connection with others in an outdoor, technology-free context.

2 Camp creates community, not polarization. During a year fraught with political tension, the added effects of COVID-19 (isolation, increased social media usage) only heightened polarization; feelings of division and hostility are as present as the air we breathe. Social hierarchies and divisions which may exist in other spheres of life are not present at summer camp because of two key elements: staff who model acceptance and kindness, and the shared connection of trying (and perhaps failing) at something new, away from the loving (yet often stifling) gaze of parents.Campers whose families may vote differently, look differently, and think differently from one another will still become friends for life at summer camp.

Healthy, deep friendships inherently welcome and hold space for differences; learning how to make and maintain these relationships is both pivotal for development and challenging to see modeled in the current climate. Camp is one of the few spaces where life in the community prevails over all else.

Your biggest concerns about summer camp may center on the social scene. Your child may not know anyone on arrival. That’s okay. Camps create connections in many ways through the activities they provide. The pursuit of shared goalsin and of itself creates a special bond.

Extroverted kids may make lots of friends at camp. Less sociable souls may not. What matters most is that kids have opportunities to talk, play, and be with a diverse group of peers. They won’t all become fast friends. Learning to navigate the choppy waters of friendship formation is a big part of the camp experience. Your kid’s social skill set will expand—even if she doesn’t find a new BFF.

No matter what your kid takes to camp, he or she will come home with some fond memories and a renewed sense of self-determination.

3 Camp fosters competence. The need for competence is satisfied when kids learn new things and get positive feedback about their efforts. Your kid might choose a camp focused on art, science, sports, or music. Some camp activities may be outside your kid’s comfort zone. Stretching is good.

Your child may be unsure that she can cross the slippery log over the creek. She may tremble with excitement about her role in the theater production. Peers and counselors will coax her along and give constructive advice. By the end of camp, she’ll be the star of her own adventure stories.

If your kid is an experienced camper, encourage him to share what he knows with newbies. Being an ambassador or mentor affirms kids’ competence in a big way. Teaching a peer how to do something new or offer tips to hone skills will take your son’s skills to a higher level. His confidence will soar in response.

4 The psychology of summer camp. Time at camp may be all it takes to spark a little self-determination in your kid. I know it sounds too good to be true. Your school-age slacker—the one who expects you to find his homework and pack his lunch—might start doing some things for himself. Your often-bored tween might come home with more pep in her step.

Psychologists use self-determination theory (SDT) to explain why some experiences make us feel engaged and excited while others drain and deplete us. The premise is simple: when an activity meets our needs for autonomy, competence, and relatedness, we are energized and empowered. Kids’ basic needs are no different from adults’.

Kids want to do things for themselves. They crave a sense of accomplishment and routinely seek feedback. (“Look what I made, Mom!”) Kids thrive on connections with loved ones and peers. Feelings of belonging boost their self-worth. Summer camp offers loads of opportunities to meet all these needs. That should make kids (and the parents who love them) very happy campers indeed.

5 Camp drives children to become more autonomous. The need for autonomy is satisfied when kids control their own lives. At camp, your son will have endless opportunities to make decisions. During the school year, many kids jump from one regularly scheduled activity to the next with no unstructured time in between. Camp puts kids in charge of their own activities. Maybe your daughter will take a hike. Maybe she’ll paint pottery. Maybe she’ll write you an email. It is up to her to decide how she’ll spend her free time. One thing is certain: she won’t sit around whining about having nothing to do. And if she does, you won’t be there to hear it.

6 Camp fosters imagination and free play. In a world where most activity and social interaction is necessarily and increasingly structured for health and safety precautions, camp offers the gift of freedom. At summer camp, children participate in the imaginative, free play that is so crucial for development.

Activities at camp are inherently playful: staff and campers alike sing, run, dance, and create. The Project Zero Team at Harvard created a research initiative entitled “The Pedagogy of Play,” which focused on play as a key element of learning. In this project, their team identified choice, wonder, and delight as “indicators of playful learning.”

These elements exist in abundance at summer camp: campers are able to learn independence by making their own choices and taking on responsibility, engage with nature in a way that stirs up awe and wonder, and experience the delight that comes from jumping off a rope swing or belly-laughing with a friend at a meal. While health and safety precautions are undoubtedly in full force at summer camp, imagination and creativity are in every nook and cranny.

Author J. R. R. Tolkien writes in his famous novel, The Hobbit: “It does not do to leave a live dragon out of your calculations if you live near him.” We must notice the ‘dragon’ that has been this past year; however, we cannot spend our time only noticing—we must strategically calculate and prepare, as Tolkien writes. Moving forward, summer camps must be an indispensable element of this preparation as we seek to help children grow into healthy, empathetic, confident adults attuned to each other and the world at large.

For over two decades, the American Camp Association has been heralding the importance of summer camp to families who have never attended. Years before COVID-19, there existed a world-wide outbreak amongst our youth in technology addiction, social skill deficiency, indoors isolation, and over-parenting. And now, our kids have been living an increasingly bizarre, unnatural life of screens and quarantines, hybrid schooling, and enough fear and disappointment to last them into adulthood. However, in the midst of the insanity, we learned that summer camp can become a beacon of hope, a lifeline towing them back to their normal selves.

Back in 2020, 70% of camps didn’t open, many due to government restrictions, others by choice. The camps that did open showed great resiliency and creativity in adapting and flourishing within their new parameters, doing it better than most schools. While some families and staff chose to postpone their camp attendance until 2021—most didn’t want to miss out, even in the midst of a pandemic, despite apprehensions. What were these people, crazy? Absolutely not. They strongly believed that the benefits outweighed the perceived risk. This summer, after two compromised school years and everything that’s gone along with it, our children’s need for the benefits of summer camp will be crucially important:

• REAL HUMAN CONNECTION—Zoom and remote learning have saved us in so many ways. But there’s no substitute for real human connection. Making and strengthening relationships while being guided by loving people is what camp is all about. The essence of camp is in the friendships we forge, something we are all lacking and craving these days.

• REACQUAINTING OURSELVES WITH NATURE —While society has been trapped indoors for the past year, most of the world is outdoors, and it is amazingly beautiful, and fills our soul with joy. From picture perfect days, to “liquid sunshine” washouts—it’s real living—the way our ancestors lived for thousands of years, until the advent of central air, video screens, and the internet. Our bodies yearn for the outdoors, and that’s where most summer camps happen.

• RESILIENCY—Our kids are certainly developing it; experiencing disappointments that will make them stronger. Learning to be brave and confronting challenges and fears are also important facets of resiliency. It’s easier to stay at home and stare at screens—but we want our kids to grow up with the kind of courage and “can-do” attitude that our health care, essential workers, and superhero school teachers have learned and cultivated.

• MENTAL HEALTH—While summer camp is widely known for its physical health benefits, according to the CDC, “Children’s mental health during public health emergencies can have both short and long term consequences to their overall health and well-being,” so it’s no surprise that hospital visits related to mental health have risen dramatically for school age children and adolescents. Kids are resilient and can bounce back quickly. But a year and a half of stress and anxiety is bound to leave a mark. Extroverted kids are suffering, missing the energy of their peers. Introverted kids may seem to enjoy sitting in their homes, away from life’s normal pressures—but they need social interaction just as much.

We had a depressed young camper last summer who hadn’t left his apartment nor gotten fully dressed in months. By his third day of camp, his parents thanked us for “returning his childhood to him.” For many kids, camp is a more important social-emotional antidote than the actual vaccine.

Why Can Summer Camps Be Successful During a Pandemic?

Good camps breed creative adaptability, and get things done — We always have. How do you get a group of third-grade boys to listen? What do we do about the incoming storm? The bus is running late, animals got into the supplies, no electricity in the kitchen, kid pooped in the pool . . . Camp people don’t complain — we figure it out and make it happen. Last summer, we were able to facilitate 99 percent of what we normally do at camp — including lunches, bussing, instructional swimming, and assemblies. Were they a little different than usual? Sure — but all were accomplished, with smiles and appreciation.

Camp offers kids the unique opportunity to step back into a simpler time, with no internet connection or mute button needed. A place where a small community can have faith in the human spirit and support from one another without judgment, simply because it’s the right thing to do. Our kids need to be out of our homes, playing with other kids, and camps have proven that it can be done safely, even under the most challenging circumstances.

Courtesy of the American Camping Association (acacamps.org).