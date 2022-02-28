Summer Camp Directory 2022

DAY CAMPS & SUMMER PROGRAMS

BEE AHEAD SUMMER CAMP

The Winning Academy

621 Walnut Street, Warner Robins

478.302.5815

www.winning.school

May 31–July 22, 6:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Eight-week program for ages 2–16. “Bee Ahead” of the class with this power-packed program! BASC is the place to be this summer!

FPD’s CENTER FOR DISCOVERY

First Presbyterian Day School Campus

5671 Calvin Drive, Macon

478.477.6505, ext. 182

Contact: Elizabeth Leslein

elizabeth.leslein@fpdmacon.org

www.fpdmacon.org/centerfordiscovery

Choose from 40+ half-day camps like art, dance, music, outdoor exploration, robotics, soccer, tennis, cheer, football, baseball, softball, and more or Camp Trailblazer, the full-day camp for rising 1st–6th graders.

MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY’S

CAMP CAVALIER

Educational camps: Downtown Campus

851 Orange Street, Macon

Sports Camp: Downtown Campus & Cavalier Fields

4659 Cavalier Drive, Macon

www.mtdesales.link/camps

Join us for Camp Cavalier! Sports camps: skills development and competition in a variety of team sports. Educational camps: classes in science, math, technology, dance, art, and more!

OKS MARTIAL ARTS & FITNESS PROGRAMS

6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 196, Macon

478.405.1528

Contact: Michael Brewster

www.oksmacon.com

Offering karate summer programs: Mighty Mites (3–6), Juniors (7–12), Teen (13+), Adult Martial Arts, and Virtual home training options.

Tattnall Square Academy’s

Summer at the Square

111 Trojan Trail, Macon, GA 31210

478.477.6760

Contact: Jennifer Cook

jennifer.cook@tattnall.org

www.tattnall.org/sats

“Summer at the Square” is open to the community and includes a wide variety of day camps for children of all ages! Visit online to learn more. #