Stay in the know with these local & newsworthy briefs

JUNE 2019

ACE’S MACON SPORTS HALL OF FAME SCHOLAR ATHLETES

Each year, the Macon Sports Hall of Fame recognizes the top female and male senior student athlete from local schools who excel in more than one sport and maintain a high grade point average. Congratulations to Kameron Johnson and Jared Taylor for their outstanding sportsmanship and contributions to ACE.

TATTNALL SQUARE ACADEMY担 AVERY SCOTT WINS SPEECH COMPETITION

Tattnall Square Academy freshman Avery Scott took home first place at the Rotary Club of Macon Speech Competition, awarding her a $1,000 scholarship. This competition gives students the opportunity to hone their writing and presentation skills, while competing for scholarship money.

Stratford Ecology Club earns the Litter Prevention Award

The Stratford Academy Ecology Club was recently presented with the 2019 Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission’s Litter Prevention Award. This award is given to the organization that sets a high standard in the prevention and control of litter in our community. Senior leader Andrew Moring and club advisor and mentor Candace Bridges accepted the award on behalf of the club. Stratford’s Ecology Club is committed to improving the beauty and sustainability of its campus and the middle Georgia community.

TSA’s Math Team Wins GHSA 1A State Championship

Tattnall Square Academy’s award-winning math team placed first in the GHSA 1A State Competition. The championship team was composed of Kelly Collins, Beijun Desai, Pathik Desai, and Colleen Molton. The top scoring teams in their division are invited to the state competition, of which Tattnall was the only private school in Macon to qualify.

TSA Wins Two Golden Eagle Awards

Tattnall Square Academy took home two awards at The Telegraph’s 42nd annual Golden Eagle Awards Ceremony. Seniors Kelly Collins and Trey Ham captured Golden Eagle Awards in Mathematics and Athletics, respectively, awarding them $1,000 scholarships. These students were chosen for their academic achievements, leadership, and service.