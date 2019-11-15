STAY IN THE KNOW WITH THESE LOCAL & NEWSWORTHY BRIEFS

BY GFM NOV 2019

Tattnall Varsity Softball Wins Region

The Tattnall Square Academy varsity softball team (22-7) won their third region 7A title in a row on October 3. The away tournament game was against Stratford Academy and the Lady Trojans won in extra innings by a score of 5-2.

Environmental Club Students Participate in Climate Strike

Mount de Sales Academy Environmental Club students participated in the Global Climate Day of Action/Climate Strike. Students embraced the opportunity to show their support for the end of fossil fuels use and to promote lifestyle changes that act in harmony with all creation.

National Merit Semifinalists and commended students in local schools

National Merit Semifinalists

In early September, about 16,000 students, or approximately one-third of the 50,000 high scorers, are notified that they have qualified as Semifinalists. To ensure that academically talented young people from all parts of the United States are included in this talent pool, Semifinalists are designated on a state-representational basis. Semifinalists are the highest scoring entrants in each state. Qualifying scores vary from state to state and from year to year, but the scores of all Semifinalists are extremely high. We (GFM) have received notification that the following students are National Merit Semifinalists. We will keep our readers apprised of any future notifications as they are received:

Academy of Classical Education (ACE): Jessica Gu and Antonia Kopp (top right).

Mount de Sales Academy: Senior George Pearson (middle right).

Commended Students

In late September, more than two-thirds (about 34,000) of the approximately 50,000 high scorers on the PSAT/NMSQT® receive Letters of Commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic promise. Commended Students are named on the basis of a nationally applied Selection Index score that may vary from year to year and is typically below the level required for participants to be named Semifinalists in their respective states. Although Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of these students do become candidates for Special Scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses. We (GFM) have received notification that the following are National Merit Commendent Students:

Stratford Academy: Sean Malhotra, Chidozie Nwanbuebo, and Tomi Sogade.

MDS Students Donate $1,800+ for Hurricane Dorian Victims

Mount de Sales Academy high school and middle school students answered the plea of Catholic Relief Services for donations to help families devastated by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Students gave more than $1,800 to the humanitarian aid organization for the cause.

Tattnall square academy’s Wes Allen Named Macon Touchdown Club Back Of The Week

Tattnall Square Academy senior Wes Allen was named a Macon Touchdown Club Back of the Week. In the game against Trinity Sharpsburg September 6, he had 19 carries, 162 yards rushing, 20 yards receiving, and 64 kickoff return yards, which adds up to 246 all-purpose yards.

Stratford’s Ajjan Wins Teen Volunteer of the Year Award

Stratford Academy junior Sabina Ajjan was selected by the The Georgia Healthcare Administration to receive the 2019 Terry J Bryant Media Award: Teen Volunteer of the Year. She was nominated for this award by Carlyle Place, Navicent Health. Accompanied by her mother and Dawn Dunbar (Carlyle Director of Health Care), Sabina attended the Georgia Society of Activity Professional’s awards luncheon to receive her award. The GHCA Board of Directors established the Terry J. Bryant Media Awards in 1978 to recognize those members who demonstrate outstanding community relations through special programs, traditional and digital media outreach, social media, and volunteerism.

Stratford’s Key Club Raises $1,530 for the Ronald McDonald House

Stratford Academy students, faculty, and staff loved supporting the school’s annual Key Club-sponsored McJeans Day in support of the Ronald McDonald House here in Macon. The student-driven Key Club organized and implemented this year’s fundraiser, which yielded an incredible $1,530.58.