St. Joseph’s Catholic School Profile

By SJS January 2020

Teaching Philosophy

St. Joseph’s School offers a Christian education of the highest quality to children of all faiths beginning in 2K. We partner with parents in the academic formation of their children. The faculty and staff at St. Joseph’s School believe that students acquire the basic building blocks for learning at an early age and therefore we strive to instill a strong academic foundation that can be built upon for life. We encourage learning through a multi-sensory approach that encompasses basic skills acquisition, higher level thinking and collaboration with others. Classroom instruction is delivered in a multitude of ways so that students’ varying learning styles are met. Within each classroom students are encouraged to be creative thinkers while developing wholesome attitudes and habits for learning.

Mission Statement

St. Joseph’s School is dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment, delivering academic excellence rooted in the teachings of Jesus Christ.