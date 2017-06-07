Spruce Up Your Space Inside & Out

ERIN & BEN NAPIER FEB 2017

ERIN & BEN NAPIER, OF HGTV HOME TOWN, OFFER TIPS TO HELP TRANSFORM YOUR SPACE FROM DRAB TO FAB

With winter on the horizon, you might be looking for projects that bring new life to home, lawn, and garden. According to a recent survey from Bank of America, 46% of Americans plan to tackle DIY projects to redecorate or renovate their homes this summer, but for many Americans, the cost of these projects can be a big hurdle. Here are some low-cost projects that don’t cost a bundle.

The Sun Doesn’t Have to Stay Outside

Capturing the beloved sun rays indoors is easier than you might expect. To brighten a room, Ben Napier suggests hanging mirrors on the wall opposite the window to reflect light to every corner. “We hang mirrors across both sides of a room, focusing on where the light is strongest for the best reflection,” Ben says. “It’ll bring light into all corners of your home and you’ll be surprised at how this tip can make a dark room feel like a larger, friendlier space.”

Get Creative With Decor

Plants and flowers bring life and pops of color to any décor. For a unique area, and to keep costs low, Erin Napier suggests turning to your kitchen for creative inspiration. “Everyday cake pans can make for great hanging planters,” Erin says. Follow these three simple steps:

Take a Bundt pan or jello mold pan, which often has ornate detail, and paint it an accent color to complement the space.

Once the paint is dry, drill holes in the sides to loop in twine for hanging.

Once your kitchen-inspired planter is complete, add your favorite flowers or herbs.

“For outdoor inspiration with this idea, fill the planter with birdseed and hang the planter near a window for an interesting bird feeder,” Ben says.

Turn An Empty Wall into an Art Gallery

Transform an empty, plain wall into a hand-crafted gallery by collecting frames and repurposing them to display different types of art.

“When we shop for second-hand gems, I can never resist a good frame,” Erin says. “They’re good for more than just pictures and paintings. You can easily display eye-catching, dimensional pieces like antique saucers or other flat objects by removing the backing and glass and hanging the object on the wall within the frame’s borders.”

When setting up your home gallery, consider the following:

Select pieces that follow a theme, such as natural wood, black frames, metallic, or a color grouping. If you want a contemporary look, stick with inornate frames with clean lines.

Variety, like texture, shape, and materials, keeps things interesting and prevents the design from feeling uniform.

Start with your focal point piece in the center at eye-level, then work outward to fill the wall.

Line the frames and other eclectic pieces down a hallway in a creative pattern.

Create an Illusion of More Space

Bring the spacious feeling of your backyard into the home with one of Ben’s favorite tips to make a room feel larger.

“All you need to do is re-hang your existing curtain rods at ceiling height, then extend the length by about a foot beyond the window on both sides,” Ben says. “Complete the effect with long curtains that just hit the floor. It’s amazing how much bigger your room feels after this simple, quick fix.”

Farm to Table Herb Gardens

If you’re planning to cook for a crowd, Ben recommends turning to your garden for seasonal recipes.

“Backyard dinners and barbecues are one of our favorite summertime activities,” Ben says. “It’s great to have our friends and family over to enjoy a home-cooked meal that features home-grown herbs and spices. Especially during summer months, herbs add fresh flavor to seasonal cooking.”

Herb gardens can also add a rustic and eclectic look to a garden or planter. They are smart ideas if you don’t have much backyard space or if you are trying to stick to a budget at the grocery store where fresh herbs can really add up.

“Indoor or container herb gardens are also great for apartments and homes that may not have a yard,” Erin says.

Once you find your planter or herb box, head to your local garden store to buy soil and seeds or starter plants for your favorite herbs and spices.

Thyme, basil, rosemary, and oregano are good choices because they’re versatile, and there are many things you can do to preserve them at the end of the season.

Budget Rewards

