SPOTLIGHT: The Westfield School

GFM OCT 2017

Within a learning environment that inspires intellectual curiosity, encourages a passion for life-long learning, and instills Christian values, The Westfield School delivers a rigorous curriculum and meaningful experience, preparing students for college and life.

“Children need to learn how to learn, how to think, and how to solve increasingly complicated problems in a global world—one which will be more and more connected and the problems more interrelated,” said William Carroll, Westfield Head of School, “Our mission to prepare students for college is both daunting and complex. When we can be successful in such an endeavor as developing that passion for learning and the ability to balance intellectual, spiritual, and physical pursuits, then we will give a student the keys to the critical thinking needed both in college and in life.”

Westfield’s faculty offers a balanced approach to instruction where multiple teaching methods, blended with technology, are employed. “Our faculty provides meaningful instruction and hands-on problem-solving that inspire students to think and learn within a global context,” Carroll added. “We further desire to instill a love of learning through educational activities that build upon the natural curiosity of children and ultimately prepare our students to be fully equipped for college and life’s challenges.”

Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) and the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS), Westfield offers a college prep curriculum for every student, as well as Advanced Placement (AP) and Honors courses.

From Pre K through grade twelve, students receive instruction in both foreign language and fine arts. Students in Middle School benefit from a 1:1 iPad tablet program, and a 1:1 laptop initiative in the Upper School gives students the technology platform needed for college. Redesigned media centers on campus offer students access to additional technology and maker space areas. The school has an impressive 100 percent college admission acceptance rate among its seniors. Westfield seniors consistently score above the regional, state, and national levels on the SAT, and Lower and Middle School students score in the 90th or higher percentile in national standardized tests for reading, math, and language arts.

Extracurricular activities are encouraged as a part of every child’s experience at Westfield and nearly 90% of the students participate. Younger students may participate in football, cheerleading, and basketball while Middle and Upper School students may compete in thirteen interscholastic sports within the Georgia Independent Schools Association. For older students Chorus, Drama, Academic Bowl, Debate, Literary, and Math Teams are available as are National Senior and Junior Beta, Culinary Arts, Foreign Language, Key and Tri-Hi-Y Clubs. Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Green Campus Recycling Program, Student Council, Chess, and Vespidae Yearbook Staff are other extracurricular activities available for students. From Pre K through grade 12, students participate in community service outreach throughout the school year.

Westfield students routinely win awards and honors, having won 17 state championships and over 100 region championships in school history. Carroll confirms, “Our flagship academic program takes place in a safe Christian environment that is supported by award-winning extracurricular activities in performing arts, athletics, and student leadership.”

Student honors include National Merit Finalists, Semi-Finalists, and Commended Scholars, AP National Scholars, Golden Eagle winners, and the Georgia Governor’s Honors program. The Class of 2017 over 80% received the HOPE Scholarship with 33% receiving the Zell Miller HOPE Scholarship.

For 48 years, The Westfield School has pursued excellence in the education of its students while at the same time promoting the highest standards of integrity and character. As the core beliefs state, “because we believe in these things, we are Westfield.” #

