SPOTLIGHT: Covenant Academy

BY OLYA FESSARD NOV 2017

Covenant Academy is celebrating 30 years of providing quality education that generates a pride in accomplishment and encourages a desire to exceed expectations. A long-time private, college preparatory school, Covenant serves 352 students in grades K-4–12 and is “Accredited with Quality” by the Georgia Accrediting Commission (GAC). The mission of Covenant Academy is to glorify God by teaching for mastery and training for servant leadership in the knowledge of God.

Covenant Academy is Middle Georgia’s only Christian Classical school. The Academy showcases an unwavering commitment to academics, a competitive athletic program, and a diverse fine arts department. The school began with a desire for Christ-centered education among like-minded families in 1987. The fathers of these families formed the first Board of Trustees to oversee the inauguration of the school with a five-year-old kindergarten through fourth grade program on Vineville Avenue. The opening of the 1994–1995 academic year brought the move to the present campus on Ayers Road. Then in 2001, Covenant Academy became a Grammar School for grades K-4–grade 6.

Since the early days, Covenant has acquired additional acreage, built several new additions to its facilities, and in 2009–2010, added grades 7–12 into their academic program. The Academy graduated their first senior class that year.

“We recognize the God-given responsibility laid out before us to partner with families in the educational upbringing of their children,” states J. Alan Wood, Covenant’s Headmaster since 2013. Mr. Wood holds a B.A. degree from Georgia State College and University and a M.Ed. degree from Valdosta State University. He has over twenty years of experience in education administration.

Covenant offers a rigorous Classical curriculum centered on the truth of Christianity. Grammar school students study the Bible and intensive phonics, read whole books, study history systematically along the timeline of the world, begin to develop a thorough understanding of mathematics with Saxon Math, and begin studying Latin in the fourth grade. Logic School students (seventh and eighth graders) explore the connection of ideas by studying formal logic, exploring the Old Testament, continuing Saxon math, and reading classic texts. Rhetoric School students (ninth through twelfth grades) focus on synthesizing and communicating ideas. Rhetoric students progress through science and mathematics sequences of growing complexity, and this sequence culminates with options including Honors Calculus, Honors Physics, and AP Biology. Humanities classes focus on the historical timeline, great works of literature, and authentic writing and speaking experiences. A Biblical studies sequence undergirds the curriculum and includes New Testament, systematic theology, historical theology, Christian apologetics, and senior seminar. The senior seminar culminates with the presentation of a senior thesis.

As evidence of its superior quality of education, students at Covenant have been named National Merit Finalists. Each year, graduating students are accepted to a wide range of colleges and receive substantial scholarships. College acceptances have included University of Georgia, Mercer University, Furman University, Vanderbilt University, Georgetown University, the U.S. Military Academy at Westpoint, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The school hosts a wide variety of extra-curricular activities. Fine arts—including visual art, music, and drama—are essential components of the Classical education. Students from K-4–grade 12 are engaged in music and art classes. Band begins in fifth grade for beginning instrumentalists and includes pep band, concert band, and jazz band for Upper School students. Drama is utilized regularly by teachers in the Grammar School, and Upper School students present a one-act play and a spring production each year. Upper School students also compete in a full range of literary activities each year. Upper School art classes include drawing, painting, and 3D art.

Athletic opportunities do not take a back seat at Covenant. There is a full range of for students, including football, cheerleading, softball, cross-country, swimming, basketball, baseball, tennis, golf, track, and soccer. Several of Covenant’s teams have been state champions in their athletic division of Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association (GICAA), of which it is a founding member.

Even Covenant Grammar School students have the opportunity to participate in the Chess Club after school. The Chess Club hosts school chess tournaments and teaches students the fundamental of the game. Other clubs and activities for the Upper School students include BETA club, Literary Team, Quiz Bowl Team, and Science Club.

Covenant’s social structure in grades 9–12 involves the implementation of a House System. Students in the four Houses—Carey, Mueller, Livingstone, and Taylor— have opportunities for growing leadership, peer accountability, and camaraderie. #

CONTACT

Covenant Academy

4652 Ayers Road

Macon, GA 31210

478.471.0285

covenantacademy.net