Plan a Family Reunion

Plan a Memorable Family Reunion

(Family Features) Family reunions this summer are sure to take on special meaning as families reunite after months apart. Organizing such a momentous event may feel like a lot of work, but thinking of it in smaller pieces can make it easier to manage.

Finding a date that works for everyone may be the biggest hurdle. Once that essential detail is set, start planning your family get-together with these tips from the travel experts at Vrbo:

Decide on a celebration style. Family reunions come in all shapes and sizes. You might plan a gathering for a single day with a big meal and plenty of time for chatting with relatives, or it may be a multi-day affair filled with activities that get all ages involved.

Pick the place. The location of your reunion depends on many factors. In some cases, families plan for a location that’s easily accessible for the majority, like a midway point or a city where a large branch of the family tree is rooted. Other families build reunions around the head of the family and plan the location around where the eldest members of the family reside. Still other reunions are destination getaways with multiple households in one vacation location.

Choose where you’ll stay. Figuring out what kind of lodging best suits your reunion depends on a variety of considerations, but the larger the group, the more challenging it can be. A vacation rental home may be an option when you’re bringing multiple families together under one roof or plan to stay for several days. Many vacation rentals even offer amenities like pools or hot tubs that can be enjoyed privately rather than shared with the rest of the resort or hotel guests. A tool like Vrbo’s Trip Board of reunion-friendly homes can help you find inspiration for a perfect place.

Plan activities. Depending on your family’s style, planning how everyone will pass the time may be a scheduled itinerary or a loose list of potential things to do. Either way, leave time for casual conversation and simply enjoying a few moments together, as well as lots of entertainment to keep kids occupied while the adults catch up.

Create a menu. From potluck to catering and everything in between, there are numerous options when it comes to feeding a reunion crowd. You might have everyone bring their own food, ask each family take turns serving meals or plan easy bar-style meals like tacos or walking nachos. It’s a good idea to coordinate your menu plans so you don’t waste food or have duplicate ingredients in the refrigerator. Remember to plan for extra snacks and desserts, too. Many homes available through Vrbo include access to refrigerators and fully equipped kitchens, making it easy to store extra food for the gathering.

Incorporate your heritage. What sets a family reunion apart from other types of gatherings is the focus on family. Make your reunion special by incorporating special aspects of your heritage, whether it’s a monogrammed centerpiece for the dining table or photos of multiple generations you scatter around the venue. Another idea for a multi-generational family reunion is a slideshow of photo memories set to music that plays as the precursor to a family movie night under the stars.

Find more inspiration and ideas for organizing your family reunion this summer at vrbo.com/reunion .

Photo courtesy of Getty Images