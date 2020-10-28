Perfectly Pumpkin

(Culinary.net) Fill your house with the aroma of fall with warm slices of this Pumpkin Loaf dolloped with butter.

Find more seasonal dessert recipes at Culinary.net.

Pumpkin Loaf

Nonstick cooking spray

4 eggs

3 1/2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

2 sticks butter

2 cups sugar

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup walnuts, chopped

Heat oven to 350 F.

Prepare loaf and muffin pans with nonstick cooking spray.

In bowl, whisk eggs. Set aside.

In separate bowl, sift flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt together. Set aside.

In another bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add whisked eggs and mix until blended.

Alternately add flour mixture and pumpkin puree to egg mixture, beating until blended. Fold in chocolate chips and walnuts.

Pour batter into loaf and muffin pans. Bake 40-45 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean.

Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans.

Courtesy of Family Features