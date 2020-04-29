Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Mommy & Me Thermal Hair Care Bundle

Hot Head deep-conditioning cap is flaxseed-filled and wire free. It will give you a salon-quality moisture treatment without leaving the house. Just pop it in the microwave, and it stays hot for 20 to 40 minutes. Includes a shower cap and spritzer enclosed in a lovely organza bag. $70; thermalhaircare.com.

The Cozee

Cordless heating blanket/throw of soft velvety fleece for camping, sports events, or just for cuddling. Features water-resistance, 5+ hours of heat, 2 USB ports and 12 volt input safety shutoff. $250; lifegivingwarmth.com.

Verilux HappyLight

Just plug it in for a few minutes each day and brighten your spirits. LED, UV-free, full-spectrum light with a clean design. Delivers up to 10,000 lux (light level) intensity for effective light therapy. It emits a bright white light with adjustable brightness, color, and countdown timer. Model VT43 Luxe. 53 sq. in. lens size. $99; verilux.com.

Skinnytees Yoga Pants

With a wide, fold-over waist band and a boot cut leg, these pants easily transition with you from your daily errands to your yoga class and back, while still being comfortable enough. skinnytees are designed for work, fun, and fabulous in cotton and spantex. $52; skinnytees.com.

Thompson Sweat Proof Tee

Walk, run, or work out sweat-free. All Thompson Tee sweat-proof undershirts contain patented Hydro-Shield underarm barriers that completely block armpit sweat from passing through while allowing body heat and perspiration to escape. Various colors and styles. $28; thompsontee.com.