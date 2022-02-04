Making Your Child Feel Special

Ideas to Help Make Your Child Feel Special

By Kimberly Blaker

Valentine’s Day offers the perfect excuse to show your child a just how much he or she loved. Use these creative ideas to show how much you care on Valentine’s Day and throughout the entire year.

EDIBLE IDEAS

A heart a day . . .

Add a tiny heart-shaped candy to your child’s lunch box every day of the school year. Be sure to stock up during after-Valentine’s Day clearances so you don’t run out.

Heart shaped lunch

Use a large, heart-shaped cookie cutter to make heart-shaped sandwiches, toast, and other cute treats. Your kids will love the shape and that you’ve eliminated the crust.

A cupful of love

Give your child a “World’s Best Son/Daughter” or “I Love You” mug. Visit www.cafepress.com to get the phrase on a mug for around $10 to $15 depending on the size of the mug. For teens, you might consider having a fine jewelry store in Macon engrave the name or a message of love. Go online to Isabellegracejewlery.com which offers some highly affordable customized jewelry options for those on a budget or if your child is too young to wear fine jewelry.

Do lunch

Pick up your child from school for a surprise lunch date. Hit your child’s favorite fast-food joint’s drive through, go on a picnic, or have lunch together in the school cafeteria if permitted. (If you choose the latter, make sure your child won’t mind or be embarrassed.) Tight budget. See our list of restaurants where kids eat free: Be sure to call to confirm the offer is still valid.

THE WRITTEN WORD

A poet and didn’t

You don’t have to be a poet to write a poem for your child. If poetry isn’t your thing, look up simple children’s rhymes. Then make revisions especially for your child. Poems can be serious or fun, but either way, your child will love it.

A Valentine welcome

Welcome your child home from school with a valentine banner across your front porch or entryway. Add cute sayings that remind your child why he’s the greatest son. Create fun sentences by clipping words know-it from magazine ads, and add some valentine doodles.

Snail mail surprise

Kids love to get mail, so why not send your child a card, letter, or postcard? Don’t forget to let your child check the mail to discover the greeting.

Say it with email

Send your child an email with a link to a fun website or a funny animated e-greeting. With the abundance of entertaining websites and free e-greetings, you can send your child something new every day of the year.

Scrabble greetings

Wish your child a “Happy Valentine’s Day,” congratulate him on a great report card, or show how much you appreciate your child’s help with a scrabble message. For younger readers, spell out a simple phrase leaving a space between words. For older kids, make them figure out your greeting. Intersect the words as you would in playing Scrabble, and see if they can solve the message.

C is for . . .

Make a poster portraying your child’s characteristics. Put your child’s name at the top. Then list as many positive descriptive words as you can that begin with your child’s initial. Use a thesaurus to find oodles of words. (Example: Cassandra, cute, caring, creative, crafty, curious.) When you finish, laminate or frame it, and hang it in your child’s room.

Poetry praise

Give your child a poetry book written especially for sons or daughters such as To My Son with Love or To My Daughter with Love on the Important Things in Life, written by Susan Polis Schultz. These books offer encouragement and a new understanding of your love for and commitment to your child. Don’t forget to add your personal inscription inside.

DO IT TOGETHER

Love is silly

One thing kids love and do best is act silly, so loosen up, and join in the fun. If being silly isn’t your style, take a few lessons from your child, and practice up. Letting loose is a great way to reduce stress and to let your children know they’re fun to be around.

A gift of time

For today’s busy parents, finding time to read to or play with your child isn’t always easy. Fortunately, quality, rather than quantity, is what matters most. Show your child you care by setting aside a few minutes each day to talk, read, or play together. You’ll both reap the rewards.

A class connection

As kids grow, together-time becomes increasingly rare. Decide with your adolescent on an activity or hobby the two of you would enjoy together. Sign up for a class or set a regular schedule for the activity. Then mark it on your calendar. Treat it as you would any other commitment, not letting daily life interfere.

A trip down Memory Lane

Flip through photo albums or watch family videos together, and reminisce about favorite holidays, vacations, and family times you’ve had together.

Eventful gifts

Buy tickets to a concert, ice show, or sporting event your kids have been dying to see. But keep it a surprise. On the day of the event, just say you’re all going out for dinner or some other concoction. Then catch your kids by surprise when you arrive at your true destination.

Make a date

Plan a regular date with your child for one-on-one time. This works especially well for families with more than one child. Each parent should take a turn with each child. You can go out for lunch or supper, play putt-putt golf, take in a movie, go roller-skating, or spend an afternoon at the park. Set a regular schedule so your child can look forward to your dates together.

GIFTS FROM THE HEART

Flowers for her

Cut fresh flowers for your daughter, to brighten her room and her day.

Race cars for him

Clip cars from magazines for your son, and post them on a bulletin board.

Engrave your thoughts

Have a necklace or bracelet engraved for your child. Be sure to include his name, your sentiments, and who loves them so much.

Artistic appreciation

Sift through your child’s art collection, and select a piece to display. Then matte, frame, and hang it in a room, other than your child’s, for everyone to see.

Photos say a thousand words

Choose several photos of your child from infancy through the present. Then use paper-edgers, and trim them into different sizes and shapes. Overlap and tape them to the backing of a frame using double-sided tape. Then add matting, and frame the collage.

It’s in the wrapping

Don’t wait for a special occasion to give your child a gift. Kids love presents, so the next time you pick up something for your child, wrap it as a surprise. Don’t forget the ribbon (so it takes longer to unwrap), and include a small gift card that says how much you appreciate her.

Scrapbookin’ fun

Put together a memory scrapbook of your child. Use photos, locks of hair, vacation postcards, and ticket stubs. Dedicate each page to a special holiday, event, or theme. Include dates and any details you remember, along with cute sayings and stickers to fit the themes. #