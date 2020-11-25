Making Mantel Magic

No Mantel, No Problem

If you don’t have a chimney to hang stockings from with care, don’t worry. There are lots of creative and inventive ways to can hang your stockings.

You just need to make sure of a couple of things first. One is that your chosen spot for hanging is away from candles, heaters and any other open flame and two that it’s sturdy enough to support your stockings, especially if you plan on filling them up for Christmas morning. Keep reading for some ideas on where to put stockings that Santa’s sure to love.

From a Shelf

Hang stockings on a shelf to give a boring bookshelf some holiday flair. You can use festive stocking hangers from the holiday section of your favorite store, or Command Strips, the favorite of indecisive decorators everywhere.

Around a Corner

Drape a fancy garland around a corner (tree shaped, maybe?) and hang your stockings from there. Just make sure it’s an out-of-the-way corner to keep people from knocking them over.

From Driftwood

If your holiday has a beachy vibe, hang your stockings from a relatively straight piece of

driftwood. This also works for other kinds of branches.

Sporty Stockings

If you’ve got some unused skiing equipment hanging around (get it?), skis and ski poles make awesome wintry stocking hangers.

Curtain Rod

Put up a curtain rod or glitzy hooks at intervals on the wall (if this isn’t going to be a permanent display, grab those Command Strips again). Just make sure they’re at the right height to compliment the rest of your decor.

Along a Stairwell

Hang your stockings along the handrail to your stairs, if you have them, perhaps wrapped withgreenery or fairy lights. Just don’t put up so much decoration that you can’t use the stairs safely.

From a Stocking Hanger

Yes, this is a thing that exists. You can buy sturdy stocking hangers or stands.

These are also all great ideas if your mantle is particularly close to a fireplace that you intend to use. Stockings are notably flammable and mantles can get pretty hot. Safety first.