Make Halloween Fun, Not Frightening!

So if your preschooler is a little unsure about joining in the Halloween festivities, here are some fun ideas to help your child explore all of his senses and make the month of October not (even slightly) scary.

There’s a lot that can make Halloween (and all the days leading up to it) a little scary for under-fives. A child’s temperament — or his way of experiencing the world — can also influence whether he sees Dracula as a super scary monster or a potential new pal. Here’s how:

Halloween can be a tough time to be a preschooler. Often it’s hard to tell what children will find too scary about the holiday. Once in my son’s preschool class, a father brought dry ice to make the fruit punch a little spooky and the whole table of four-year-olds started sobbing when they saw the “smoke.”

Act out Halloween stories. Preschoolers are able to take on roles and can imagine how characters feel and behave. Pretend play puts children in control of the story, which means they don’t get scared or spooked. Share stories (like The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything by Linda Williams or Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson) and then act them out together. You can also act out the stories using simple puppets made from socks, paper bags, or cut-outs glued to popsicle sticks.

Create fall art. Go out for a nature walk and collect fall treasures, such as autumn leaves, sticks, acorns and pinecones. Add to the fun by adding some dried pumpkin seeds from pumpkin carving. Using a big piece of paper and glue, make a Halloween texture collage to capture the beautiful changes happening all season long.

Play a baby bat matching game. Did you know that mother bats find their babies by using a combination of special sounds and by recognizing their baby’s unique scent? Have your child test his “mama bat sense” by creating a scent-matching game. Find three or four objects with strong smells, such as pickles, your child’s shampoo, orange peel, bananas, or coffee grounds. For each smell, place small amounts in two separate cups or jars (two of pickles, two of shampoo, etc.) Place the jars in two rows. Have your child close his eyes and try to match up “baby” and “mama.”

Make pumpkin spice play dough. Take orange play dough (or make your own) and knead in small shakes of cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves until it smells like pumpkin spice. Use cookie cutters (plus the leftover “treasures” from your fall art project above) to roll, shape and decorate play-dough creations. Recipe by Caroline Gravino:

Materials

Tempera paint

Corn starch

Mixing bowl



Large spoon

Directions

1 Have your child scoop a couple of large, heaping spoonful of cornstarch into a bowl.

2 Squirt some tempera paint inside the bowl. You can eyeball the amount and add more paint or cornstarch later, until you achieve the right consistency.

3 Ask your child, “How do you think the paint will change the cornstarch?” Help her mix it vigorously until it’s a thick paste. Let her use her hands to continue blending the two ingredients. Ask her to describe how the cornstarch is changing. Add more cornstarch if the mix seems too wet or more paint if it’s too crumbly.

4 When the consistency is just right, it’s ready for little hands! Ask your child to describe the texture. Is it smooth? Is it grainy? Encourage her to make whatever fun shapes she’d like. If the dough ball is leaving a lot of paint on her hands, sprinkle cornstarch on a work surface and roll the ball through it, kneading until the dough ball is less wet.

Try pumpkin bowling. Line up empty plastic bottles in a V formation outside and try rolling a pumpkin to knock them down. If you want to make it a little noisier, add some dry rice or a few small bells to each bottle. Pumpkins don’t roll evenly so this game gets silly pretty quickly!

Play and create with ghost painting. Spray “ghost paint” — foamy shaving cream — onto a plate. Using a paintbrush (or little fingers), create spooky pictures on a window or a large piece of black paper.

Play a Halloween memory game. Print two copies each of six different Halloween pictures (for a mix of witches, black cats, bats, etc.) Tape each picture to an index card so that you have six pairs total. Lay out the cards face-down and take turns lifting two at a time. Whoever matches the most pairs wins!

Explore gorgeous gourds. Collect a group of gourds of different sizes, shapes and colors. Explore the look and feel of each one with your child. Try different ways of sorting, such as by size, color, texture (bumpy vs. smooth) or shape.

Create a Halloween sensory bin. Pour about an inch of dried rice into a small plastic bin. Add Halloween trinkets (small plastic pumpkins and spiders, acorns, etc.), along with a child-safe set of tweezers, scoops and spoons. See if your child can use the tweezers or spoon to scoop out spooky treasures! Spin a spooky spider web. Make your own spider web by stretching painter’s tape across a doorway in a cobweb-like pattern, with the sticky side of the tape facing out. Give your child pieces of newspaper to wad up in a ball (to be the “fly”). Have him throw it into the web and watch it get stuck, just like a fly in a spider’s web.