Learning Central

By Ann K. Dolin

Learning Styles Child Self-Assessment

In order to memorize information, such as the spelling of a difficult word or locker combination, you:

a) Practice over and over again.

b) Recite the word or numbers out loud.

c) Visualize the word or numbers in your head.

When you want to learn new song lyrics, you:

a) Dance around and play air guitar to the beat.

b) Sing along to the radio.

c) Download the lyrics and read them.

While you study, you like to:

a) Walk around and review your notes.

b) Discuss the material with your parents or friends.

c) Read your notes or textbook independently.

When preparing to go somewhere new, you prefer to:

a) Walk, drive, or bike the route ahead of time.

b) Listen to someone give directions.

c) Look at a map.

When you get a new gadget that needs to be assembled, you:

a) Just start putting it together.

b) Ask someone to read you the directions.

c) Read all of the steps before you begin.

If you have to work on a project with others, you would rather:

a) Help to build and construct a model.

b) Participate in group discussions and brainstorm ideas.

c) Draw graphs or scribe group notes.

You tend to like classes that include:

a) Hands-on experiments.

b) Lots of lectures.

c) Reading assignments.

When studying a play in English class, you prefer to:

a) Act it out.

b) Listen to the play read by others.

c) Read the play silently to yourself.

When you are able to choose a project and present it to your class, you’d rather:

a) Create a working replica.

b) Give a presentation.

c) Create a poster.

When you are distracted, you most often find yourself:

a) Fidgeting or playing with your pencil.

b) Listening to or participating in conversations.

c) Doodling on your notebook paper.

When you work at solving a challenging problem, do you:

a) Make a model of the problem.

b) Call a few friends, or talk to an expert for advice?

c) Create a list of the steps you need to take, and check them off as they’re done?

Once you have finished, total the number of a’s, b’s, and c’s. If you answered mostly “a,” you’re a kin-esthetic learner. If you answered mostly “b,” you’re an auditory learner, and if you answered mostly “c,” you are a visual learner. Now that you know the way you learn best, it’s time to put that knowledge to use!

Strategies for the Kin-esthetic Learner

(a hands-on learner)

Pace or walk around while referencing your notes and reciting to yourself.

If you need to fidget, try doing so in a way which will not disturb others. Use the Tangle Jr., Wikki Sticks, or a stress ball.

If you need to fidget, try doing so in a way which will not disturb others. Use the Tangle Jr., Wikki Sticks, or a stress ball. You might not study best while at a desk. Try lying on your stomach or back on a comfortable lounge chair.

Studying with music in the background might suit you (instrumental music is best—as opposed to heavily rhythm-based music).

While studying, take frequent breaks. A reasonable schedule would be 20–30 minutes of study and five minutes of break time.

Strategies for the Auditory Learner

(learns best by hearing)

Study with a friend, parent, or group.

Recite out loud the information you want to remember several times.

Recite out loud the information you want to remember several times. Make your own tapes of important points you want to remember, and listen to it repeatedly. This is especially useful for learning material for tests.

When doing math calculations, use grid paper to help you correctly set your sums out in their appropriate columns.

Use different colors, stickers, and/or pictures in your notes and exercise books. This will help you remember them.

Strategies for the Visual Learner

(learns best by seeing)

Try to work in a quiet place. Some visual learners like soft music in the background.

Most visual learners learn best alone.

When trying to learn material by writing out notes, cover the notes then re-write. Rewriting will help improve recall later.

Use color to highlight main ideas. Before reading a chapter or a book, preview it first by scanning the pictures, headings, terms in bold, and so on.

When creating flashcards, always add a picture cue to aide memory.

It’s important to remember that everyone learns differently. Sometimes, parents make the mistake of thinking that their child learns as they do, but this is often not the case. Many adults learn well by auditory means, but children frequently need visual and kin-esthetic methods. Don’t be afraid to try novel approaches when assisting your child!

The Right Words Can Motivate Your Child

Regardless of what learning style suits your child best, it is important to remember the value of encouragement.

Praise is a powerful tool, especially when it comes to homework. Research shows that by simply praising effort rather than intelligence, kids will develop greater motivation to keep trying, even when the going gets tough.

Dr. Carol Dweck conducted a landmark study on the effects of praise on 400 fifth graders. One at a time, the children were given a fairly easy, non-verbal IQ test. After randomly dividing the children, some were praised for their intelligence (You must be smart at this) and the others were praised for their effort (You must have worked really hard).

Remarkably, in a second round of testing, the children that had been praised for effort improved on their first score by about 30%. They did this by working diligently on each problem even as they became increasingly more difficult. They became very involved in solving each problem, trying every possible solution. But those who were told they were smart did worse. Their scores declined by 20%. These children did not keep trying when the problems became harder. Instead, they gave up at the first sign of difficulty, not wanting to risk appearance of not being smart. Dweck stated, “Simply emphasizing effort gives a child a variable they can control. They come to see themselves as in control of their own success.”

This affects homework because kids who feel in control are more likely to exert greater effort to get their work done well. They are more likely to persist in the face of difficulty. Numerous other studies have found that specific praise is far superior to non-specific overtures. When words are too general, children discount their parents’ good intentions altogether, not feeling that their words are sincere.

Use praise in a 2:1 ratio. For every suggestion for improvement, start with praise and end with praise. Let’s say your son brings you his spelling assignment and there are clearly a few mistakes.

Consistently recognizing signs of good work, no matter how small they may be, is important. If you want your child to persevere and demonstrate good effort, you must acknowledge the good behavior when it occurs. By doing so, your child is much more likely to repeat it. In reality, however, you are going to need to correct your child from time to time. This is best done using the “P-N-P Sandwich” approach, or Positive-Negative-Positive. Begin with a positive statement, follow with constructive criticism, and end with another positive comment.

Keep in mind that your words will make a major impact on your child’s behavior, but this strategy will only work if you stick with it. I’ve worked with some parents of students in my tutoring practice who say, “I’ve tried to praise, but it doesn’t really work.” The reason they experienced an impasse was because they didn’t stay the course. They tried it for a week, failed to see significant results, and then went back to their old ways. It truly does take 21 days to change a habit. If you stay with the strategies I’ve outlined for 21 days, praise will begin to be part of the natural way you interact with your child and change will occur.

Homework Help

Many parents ask similar questions about the obstacles they face when it comes to their students and completing homework. Whether your child struggles with motivation, procrastination, or study skills, there are many different ways to tackle it all. Below is a list of FAQs regarding these struggles and our recommendations of how to help.

Q: My child does not write down his assignments since he thinks he can remember them. What are some tools he can use to work on this?

This is a very common obstacle for students. The best way to handle it is to allow your student be the one to choose how he or she records assignments. Whether that is by paper and pencil in an agenda book or by using an app on their phone, when kids choose the method by which they will remember homework, they are much more likely to follow through with recording it somehow.

Here are some suggestions for your student:

• Use an app. iHomework and iStudiez Pro are great for students to electronically record homework assignments.

• Use an agenda. You can purchase one or one may be provided through the school. If your child likes pencil and paper, this is a great route to take.

• Take a picture of the homework. Have your child pull out his or her phone right before or after class and take a quick photo of the homework listed on the board. This way, your child can easily check it upon arriving home.

• Check the online system your school uses. These are great homework portals for students to ensure that they know what is due and when.

• Organize. Writing down assignments is an important habit to develop, but this skill can only take you so far without learning how to get organized and prioritize. Organization starts when students get home: they should not immediately be focusing on a subject such as math, science, or English. Rather, they should take a few minutes to get organized with a schedule of what they are going to do. Organization should be the very first subject they work on, and creating a task list of what they need to do for the night can be very helpful. Additionally, it is best to acknowledge when you see a student writing something down, as it will encourage he or she to continue the practice.

Q: My child puts no effort into studying but still gets good grades. I am worried that she doesn’t have good study skills for the future. What should I do?

This is a common issue for many bright kids, and we see many students who get by with putting little or no effort into studying early on in their schooling. As the content gets harder, they have to put more time into studying. Students need to understand that studying for a test is, in fact, homework. You can help your child understand this by asking how he or she plans on studying or preparing for a test. Talking out different options signals to your child the importance of creating a study plan before jumping right into reviewing. If she or he does not have a plan, study guides and study partners can help. Here’s how:

Study Guides

Have your child create multiple copies of his or her study guide. Then copy the study guide at least three times, which leaves some blank copies to use. When a student fills out (not just reads) a study guide at least three times, students tend to do better on tests.

Study Partners

Another great idea is to have your student use Google Hangouts or Facetime with a study partner. This helps create accountability for both students and does not make them rely on their own notes. Furthermore, it forces them to speak aloud the content and hear the content repeated back to them, which will solidify their knowledge of the material.

Q: My child struggles with tackling long-term assignments, so he procrastinates. How can I help him start his projects early?

We see many students who procrastinate, especially with long-term projects. These students feel overwhelmed, under prepared, and are not sure how to get started. This is where a parent can help!

How? Make Sunday family dinners the jumping off point for planning. Schedule 20 minutes before or right after Sunday dinner to review any upcoming assignments for the week. You can ask, “What is due this week, and what is coming up?” If your child says, “I have a test on Friday,” or “I have a science project due in two weeks,” that is a great way to suggest forward thinking and backwards planning. You can then ask, “What might you do to break down that project into smaller tasks?” Helping them get started on Sunday nights can reduce procrastination and help your child feel less overwhelmed.

Q: It takes my student a long time to complete his homework because he is not focused on it. How can I help him stay focused?

Kids who toil for hours to do a simple assignment can be frustrating. We like to call these kids “Super Bowl Kids”—the game is on for four hours, but kids only play football for an hour. Your student may have a half-hour writing assignment, but toil away for hours working on it with no result. Sound familiar?

It is not that the student isn’t working diligently—he or she is just distracted. Research shows that when projects feel big for kids, students are more likely to procrastinate.

If you have a “Super Bowl kid” on your hands, a timer is your best ally. You can use the timer on the microwave oven, on your phone, or a specialty timer. Set the timer for 15 or 20 minutes, and encourage your child to work as hard and as focused as possible for just that amount of time, and to take a break when that is done. #

Organization Central

If your child is the one who needs some tweaking when it comes to neatness and planning ahead, the beginning of the school year is the perfect time to set the stage for organization. Here’s how to get & stay organized:

Set Up an Appointment to Talk – Instead of having an off-the-cuff conversation that might not go well, set up a time to talk. This way, you and your child will have a chunk of time to have an uninterrupted chat. For example, you might say, “Can we set aside a few minutes to talk about the new school year after dinner tonight?”

Nag No More – As parents, we may see the benefits of staying organized, but our kids may not. And the last thing they want to hear are our constant reminders like, “Did you get your things organized for tomorrow?” or “Did you clean out your backpack?” Instead, during the appointment to talk, try saying something such as, “I know I was on your case a lot last year. You’re getting older, and I don’t want to nag you. Let’s get prepared for the new year by setting up systems you like.”

Maintain Neatness – Most every student starts out the school year with an organized binder, but for some, this state of neatness doesn’t last long. The key to maintaining order is a 20 minute, per-arranged weekly session called the “clean sweep.”

During this time, everyone in the house drops everything and gets organized. This is the time kids use to sort and file papers, clear out binders, and organize their backpacks. Stick with this one routine, and you’ll see a real difference this school year.

Archive Colorfully – Some kids are packrats, and some are purgers when it comes to the school papers. They don’t know what to save and what to keep. A good rule of thumb is that old tests and quizzes should always be kept. Most everything else can be tossed. Those important papers can be filed once a month into a Pendaflex hanging file folder. Label each tab with the subject name, and in no time, your child with have a colorful archiving system set up to keep all of those important papers organized.

Homework Folder – It’s never too early to begin good organizational habits. From the day the very first assignment is given, a separate homework folder can help. A study of middle school students found that having a dedicated homework folder (just one folder for every class) helped students locate their homework with more accuracy and turn it in on time. Label one pocket “To Be Completed” and the other “Completed.” This is important so that students get in the habit very early on of putting schoolwork in the correct place.

When an assignment is given in class, it should be placed in the left pocket, and when it’s finished at home, it goes in the right pocket. Repeat the mantra, “Homework isn’t done until it’s in your folder,” until this process is automatic.

Homework & Study Area – Identifying and setting up multiple areas that are relatively free of distractions is very helpful for students. Students should have a few potential study areas that are clear of clutter, such as:

• The kitchen table

• The dining room table (my favorite)

• A home office (on the main level—it’s too hard to monitor homework time if it’s occur

ing upstairs or in the basement)

It’s important to have school supplies in one central location so that time is not wasted searching here, there, and everywhere for pens, pencils, or paper. Label a shoe box with the child’s name, or purchase a shower caddy to keep materials upright. This way, as students move homework locations, their supplies are portable.

Ann K. Dolin, M.Ed., founder and president of Educational Connections, Inc., a comprehensive provider of educational services (ectutoring.com). Check out her award-winning book, Homework Made Simple: Tips, Tools, and Solutions for Stress-Free Homework (anndolin.com).