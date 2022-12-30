Is Your Child Ready for Preschool?

Most preschools will start accepting children at around age 2 ½, but that doesn’t mean your child is magically ready for preschool when she reaches that age. Readiness for preschool has more to do with where your child is developmentally. Is your child socially, emotionally, physically, and cognitively ready to participate in a daily, structured, educational program with a group of other children?

Though it’s tempting to look for a quick answer to this question, to read a list of skills for instance, and say, “Yes my child can do these things, he’s ready,” that method isn’t foolproof. The best way to decide is to talk to other people who know her well, such as your spouse, your child’s doctor, and your child’s babysitters. Observe how she interacts with other children during play dates or while playing in public parks.

The following questions provided by Patricia Henderson Shimm, associate director of the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development in New York and co-author of Parenting Your Toddler, will help you think about the most important factors for preschool readiness.