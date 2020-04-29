Immune System Boosting Smoothies

Due to COVID-19 I’m sure most everyone has at least pondered their family’s resistance to illness. Along with a good night’s sleep, hand washing, social distancing, not smoking, regular exercise, and maybe a dash of Eccanachia there are actually some other natural protection approaches to helping your immune system. Eating shellfish packed with zinc, B-6 rich chicken, bone broth, and cooked veggies—more especially root veggies like garlic are all great immune helpers. But this time I want to focus on something that’s easy to experiment with, doesn’t require cooking ability, is fast for the harried and often overwhelmed parent, and can even be appealing to the pickiest of eaters in your family . . . the smoothie.

According to Harvard Health Publishing’s article How To Boost Your Immune System “Attempting to boost the cells of your immune system is especially complicated because there are so many different kinds of cells in the immune system that respond to so many different microbes in so many ways. Which cells should you boost, and to what number? So far, scientists do not know the answer.” The article does however acknowledge that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is critical to your health and your body’s ability to stave off illness along with the items listed above.

Whether it’s allergy season, flu season, COVID-19 season, or maybe you just happen to crave a quick, refreshing, and flavorful drink, an immune-boosting smoothie is a great option for kids and parents alike to get enough fruit and vegetables into their diet. By noshing on something as easy and convenient as a smoothie, you can jam-pack your body with antioxidants, vitamins, and more superfoods that kick-start your immune system into gear.

Let’s face it, smoothies are very trendy, but rightfully so. They are a great option for those who generally have a tough time getting enough fruits and veggies into their diets. Why? Because they can mask otherwise not so tasty items like some adversely received veggies into palitable even tasty treats. They consolidate a bunch of ingredients into one quick food fix jam packed with a plethora of health benefits. Plus they can be totally satisfying especially if you add fiber-filling fillers like chia seeds which also deliver extra perks like cholesterol-reducing omega-3 fatty acids, as well as iron, and calcium.

These days there’s a smoothie lauded to fit virtually any type of health malady. Need an extra dose of veggies in your diet? Try a green smoothie. Lacking on protein? Try a peanut butter smoothie, or add a scoop of your favorite plant-based protein powder or whey. Getting sick? Add an extra helping of vitamin C, zinc, or an antioxidant-rich fruit and nutrient dense veggies to your blender along with any of these immunity boosters: turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, acai berry, elderberry, spinach, kale, citrus, red bell peppers, broccoli, green tea, elderberry syrup, papaya, kiwi, almonds, and yogurt. Feel free to get creative and try mixing up your very own concoction featuring some of these highlighted foods. For those of you who don’t feel like taking on the role of food pioneer, here are some good smoothie recipes which I found and sampled to get you off to a tasty and healthful start. All smoothie recipes serve two:

Mega–Vitamin C Smoothie

byrdie.com

Ingredients

1/2 orange peeled

2 regular carrots or 8 baby carrots

1 cup water

1 apple cored

1 cup ice

Immune Boosting Wellness Smoothie

ambitiouskitchen.com

Ingredients

1 banana

1 cup frozen pineapple

3 cups organic spinach

1 2-inch knob fresh peeled ginger

1 2-inch knob turmeric root

1/2 tablespoon manuka honey (2 yrs. +)

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

3/4 cup almond milk

Magic Immune Boosting Smoothie

feelgreatin8.com

Ingredients

4 cups kale

½ pineapple chunks

1 orange, peeled

1 kiwi, peeled

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed

1 cup plain greek yogurt

1 cup frozen mixed berries

½-1 cup water or nut milk if desired

Cold-Buster Smoothie

happinessishomemade.net

Ingredients

10 oz. orange juice

4 oz. Greek yogurt

1 cup strawberries

1 cup peaches

1 cup papaya

1 tsp powdered turmeric

1/2 cup pineapple chunks

handful of ice cubes

Paleo Blueberry Smoothie

paleogrubs.com

Ingredients

1 cup blueberries

2 tbsp walnuts

1 cup almond milk

1 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp chia seeds

1/2 cup ice cubes

A yummy flu fighting smoothie additive . . .

Elderberry Syrup

happinessishomemade.net

Daily dosage: Add to any smoothie: Children 2 and older: 1 tsp. (up to three times daily when sick). Adults: 1 Tbsp. (up to three times daily when sick).

Ingredients

4 cups Water

2 cups Dried Organic Elderberries

2 1 tsp. Ground Cinnamon

10 Whole Cloves

1 cup Raw Organic Honey

Instructions

Bring ingredients to a boil. Then simmer for 40 minutes. Mash berries, and allow to cool. Strain berries using cheesecloth or a fine mesh sieve. Reserve liquid. Measure remaining liquid and add an equal amount of raw organic honey. Mix well to combine. Store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.#

Compiled by GFM editor May 2020