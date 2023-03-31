Hurry Up! It’s Time to Plan Your Child’s Summer

IF YOU ARE LIKE MOST PARENTS, YOUR SUMMER CHILDCARE solution is a veritable dream catcher of day camps to keep the kids both entertained and supervised so you can stay employed from June to August. So, here’s a parenting reality check—you can’t wait until summer to start planning summer camp. Registration for some institutions started months ago. Though you have barely just recovered from holiday madness, now it’s time to plan summer, and camp registration is practically a competitive sport: Here are some tips to snag those spots now so you’re not freaking out come May. But before you can choose the right camp for your kids, you need to consider factors like the focus and cost of the camp, how the camp hours sync with your schedule, your child’s age and personality—all will likely contribute to this decision.

For the most comprehensive information, Google your city and “summer camp.” Ideally, you will find articles and blog posts that list all the main options in your area. Also look up your local private schools, parks department, YMCA, churches, kid-friendly museums, and places that kids frequently go on field trips. Those are the types of places that probably have a whole program set up to provide camp-based childcare over the summer.

Day camp sessions are generally at least five days in length but may be summer-long experiences. Campers go home to a parent or guardian each night, except for an occasional overnight. Day camp is principally oriented to providing programming for children during school vacation periods.

Over the years, day camps have become increasingly specialized, allowing kids to explore a sport or activity for a week or two. Jenny Foster put her daughter, Fiona, in a half-day gymnastics camp, when she was only four. “You discover if your kid likes an activity before signing them up for the year once school starts back up in August.” For Foster, a travel agent who is extremely busy during summer months, day camp gives her time to work, while Fiona, now eight, makes friends and tries her hand at different things—she has done camps for ballet, STEM, soccer, tennis, and art.

From broad topics, like a particular sport or academic-related camp, to more niche interests like filmmaking or circus arts, there are lots of day-camp possibilities, depending on where you live. The average cost of day camps is about $200 to $400 per week, and most of them also build in time for crafts and physical activity in addition to the camp’s focus.

John Dixon put his sons, Evan, 8, and Steven, 5, in a YMCA day camp. “I sent them to camp to have fun,” he says. “They socialized and learned how to be in a group and work together as a team.” Like some day camps, this one offers extended care (for an extra fee) beyond the 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. schedule of many day camps. But even with an early drop off at 7:30 a.m. and a late pickup at 6:00 p.m., Dixon had to fit his job as a attorney into the day camp’s schedule, so be clear on the hours of care before you sign up.

For younger children, sleepover camp is daunting, and they just are not ready to be far away from home yet. According to Cathy Neveaux of Atlanta, her sons, Devon, 9, and Ethan, 11, both enjoy day camps, but when the brothers come home from their sleepover camp, they burble with happiness and confidence, anxious to share stories and campfire songs. “We’ve had really good experiences with both day camps and sleepover, but I think that spending time with other adults and mature youths can teach kids thing that their parents can’t regardless of it being a day camp or a sleepover camp,” says Neveaux. “I’m a big believer that it takes a village to raise a child.”

Sleepover camps can include an idyllic wilderness setting, overnight canoe trips and leadership development courses as children grow into teens. Sending kids away to camp also gives parents “me” time, home alone. Cost is a downside, though, starting at about $500 to $1,000 per week (check if your camp offers subsidies). It’s more expensive, and it’s not just the camp fees. On top of that, you’re paying for anything they buy in the canteen shop or incremental costs to do some activities, like horseback riding.

But are your kids are ready for sleep-away camp? Camp counsellors occasionally see ten-year-olds, but more often kids are 12 and up when they go away to camp for the first time. Homesickness and fear can ruin the experience if they are not ready.

Overnight campers should be comfortable staying overnight at a friend’s house for an entire weekend and be able to take care of themselves for the most part.

What Are Your

Family’s Priorities?

Now you know the options, let’s narrow focus based on what your top priorities are. Consider these factors:

• Price. This information will not be presented to you in a neat apples-to-apples format. You will see day rates, cost per week, cost per session, add-ons for early drop-off and late pick-up. Try to calculate the per-hour cost for each option to make comparison easier.

• Location. Are any of the available camps closer to your home or office? Will having to drive out of your way seriously negate the benefit of said camp?

• Hours of operation. Half-day, full-day, five days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.—there are approximately a hundred ways camps may structure their schedule, and most of them will be inconvenient if you’re trying to work a full day around it.

• Subject matter. How much does your child’s interests weigh into your camp decisions? Right now, is a good time to decide if you will seek their input in choosing camps. I wholeheartedly recommend against it. This is about making things easier for you, and the easiest thing will be to tell your kids in June, “Guess what, I signed you up for gardening camp! Oh, you really wanted LEGO camp? They aren’t doing that this year, sorry.”

Get Cracking

May I suggest a headband, wristbands, and your favorite hydration vessel because you are about to sweat. You will also need an eidetic memory or a gigantic calendar and highlighters.

Let’s face it, you should have already gotten cracking on this ages ago, so bite the bullet and block off a few hours to knock this out. (You’ll know the best time to schedule camp registration when all those reminder announcements start rolling into your inbox. See? Homework pays off.)

What’s Your

Gap Plan?

Look most families can’t afford an entire summer’s worth of camps. So now what? How much time can you or your partner feasibly work from home or take time off? Would a sitter service fill your summer childcare needs for camp gaps at a similar cost? Are there family members who would love the idea of the kids visiting? Do you hesitate to ask? Please remember, they owe you this for all the summers you spent drinking gallons of Kool-Aid in front of the TV.

Speaking of which, drinking Kool-Aid and watching TV is a legitimate and shame-free alternative to summer camp if you do find yourself working from home without childcare. If the world wanted your kids to be screen-free and processed food-free, it would build better systems to support parents.

You Can

Breathe Now

Now that all those registration forms are filled out, deposits are paid, family members are committed, and your scary calendar is full from June to August, you can pat yourself on the back and take a big, long break from worrying about childcare. Just kidding—spring break is in a few weeks. #

For more information on camping visit acacamps.org