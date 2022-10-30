Holiday Guide 2022

Holiday Gide 2022

Editors’ Picks (Prices subject to change)

IMARKU 15-PIECES HIGH CARBON GERMAN STEEL KNIFE SET

This set of stainless-steel knives contains a boning knife, a Santoku knife, a bread knife, a paring knife, a utility knife, a slicing knife, a chef knife, six steak knives, and a wooden storage block. $180, amazon.com.

HOMQUEN COOKING UTENSIL SET

This durable top grade 304 stainless steel kitchen utensils set, features comfortable handles. $23, amazon.com.

PUR SPICES HARISSA LOVER’S GIFT BOX

The Best Seller Gift Box includes 8 oz. bottles of Masala Paste, Original Harissa, and of Chipotle Fire in a beautiful gift box. $30, purspices.com.

HERB GARDEN WINDOWSILL STARTER KIT

An all-in-one complete 37-piece kit that comes with everything you need to start your fun project. Kit includes 10 self-watering pots, 10 plant labels, nutrition compressed soils, a pruner, a sprayer, a

instruction card, and 100% Non-GMO and chemical-free: Heirloom Chamomile, Basil, Parsley, Rosemary, Thyme, Lavender, Chives, Cilantro, Sage, and Dill. Cute pots are perfect for kitchen, balcony, or windowsill. $30, amazon.com.

THERAGUN MINI

It’s a great fitness-related gift for men or women to help them achieve sweet relief from painful muscles using this new, smaller, quieter, and effective percussive massager. $179, amazon.com.

GEEKEY MULTI-TOOL

This engineering marvel combines everyday common tools into one sleek little key that delivers endless capability. Our multi-tool comes equipped with over 16+ unique functions to help you tackle everyday challenge. $23, geekey.com.

LAPGEAR LAP DESK WITH DEVICE LEDGE

Teens and parents will love this comfy lap desk that will fit the laptop, phone, and mouse. $40, amazon.com.

BEATS SOLO3 WIRELESS ON-EAR HEADPHONES

These wireless headphones feature award-winning sound, a cool, sleek design, and up to 40 hours of battery life. The on-ear controls make it easy to control music, take calls, and use Siri. Plus, the headphones are adjustable and foldable so your teen can find the best fit wherever they go. $100, target.com.

HOMESOAP LARGE CAPACITY UV LIGHT

SANITIZER AND CHARGER

This powerful UV light sanitizer box disinfects without chemical cleaning agents making it perfect for cleaning delicate electronics. With bulbs on both the top and bottom, achieve 360-degree disinfection, reaching tiny crevices that sprays and wipes cannot.

$140, amazon.com.

MIRACLE MADE EXTRA LUXE BED SHEETS SET

Naturally thermoregulating for a cooler sleep, these sheets prevent up to 99.9% of dust and bacterial growth by using silver-ion tech. $129 (full, queen, or king), amazon.com.

MERMADE 32mm PRO WAVER HEAT STYLING TOOL

The crimped/wavy hair of the early 2000s is back again, and I don’t doubt that the teen in your life is loving the trend. With this waver, she’ll be able to rock the Y2K style easily. $75, anthropologie.com.

GLAMCOR RIKI SKINNY VANITY MAKEUP MIRROR

A good pic is all about the lighting, and the same goes for makeup

application. This light-up vanity mirror features adjustable LED lights and phone attachments, which make it equally perfect for doing makeup for mom or filming TikTok videos for teens. $230, amazon.com.

GLOSSIER THE DEWY LOOK SET

Glossier and Gen Z are the perfect, so any product from the beauty brand is a safe bet, like this top-rated dewy look set, which includes serum, gloss, and cheek color. Mom will want it too. $54, glossier.com.

CRAZY LADY FUZZY CROSSBAND HOUSE

SLIPPERS

Your teen will love these super-fun and fuzzy slippers. Choose from more than a dozen fun colors to match her personality. $21. amazon.com.

BONBONWHIMS CUSTOM PEARL DROPS BRACELET

Customize this freshwater pearl and hand-beaded bracelet with a charm or two that fits her personality. $68, bonbonwhims.com.

VTECH KIDIZOOM SMARTWATCH DX3

Features dual cameras for pictures, selfies and videos along with one- and two-player games, daily reminders, and custom clock faces. The light on the watch doubles as camera flash and flashlight. Enjoy school-mode for watch function only. Ages 4 yrs. +. $63, walmart.com.

SQUISHMALLOWS AUSTIN THE AVOCADO

Tots to teens will love to cuddle up with a new Squishmallow friend or stack up a few on their beds for room decor. Ages 2+. $25, amazon.com.

LEAPFROG LF920HD BABY MONITOR

Features a seven-inch high-definition 720p monitor with 360-degree pan and tilt and color night vision. $155, amazon.com.

COTTON MUSLIN SWADDLE BLANKET SET

One to swaddle, one to cuddle, one to nurse! Featuring three hand-painted prints that fit your unique style. The swaddles are crafted in lightweight and breathable cotton muslin and get softer with every wash. Shown in Vintage Floral. Ages birth to 6 mos. $45, littleunicorn.com.

Check back in December for more additions to our Holiday Guide.