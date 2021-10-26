Holiday Guide 2021

Calmbox

Choose an individual box as a gift or an entire monthly subscription. Their holiday box will include Chuckanut Apothecary’s Lavender and Chamomile Relaxing Bath Salts,

Fog & Mitten’s Sleep Eye Mask, Peaceful Botanics’ Self-Care Hand Cream, Restful Aromas’ Aromatherapy Sleep Balm, Twinings of London’s Peppermint Cheer Tea, Seattle Chocolate’s Christmas Cookie Chocolate Bar. $30+. thecalmbox.com.

Wilton Diamond-Infused Non-Stick Navy Blue Baking Set, 9-Piece

Built to last with a durable non-stick coating that’s infused with diamonds. The surface makes it safe to use with most metal tools, so it will get you through years of baking cupcakes, cookies, and more. The set comes with a large baking sheet, oblong pan with cover, muffin pan, two round pans, silicone spoon, spatula, and slotted turner all in a beautiful deep blue hue. $79 +. wilton.com.

The Allay Lamp

Invented by a Harvard medical school professor and neurologist, it’s the safe solution for expecting and new parents who are very much in need of a good night’s sleep or are struggling with headaches and migraines. It uses a narrow band of green light to calm the brain, promotes sleep, and relieve headache pain, all without relying on medication! $149. allaylamp.com.

Snatchsicle Sea Quartz Versatile Beauty treatment

Full of powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-aging ingredients like purple sea moss, herbal extract, sea moss gel, and pearl extract that not only tone and slim the body, but are super rich in collagen and stimulate Fibroblast production in the skin to reduce sagginess, and give an overall toned effect. $45. lovesculptery.com.

LifeVac Home Kit

This patented, FDA registered lifesaving device is designed to offer the simplest, safest method of aspirating a choking child or adult. It comes fully equipped with an adult mask, a pediatric mask, and a practice mask. $70. LifeVac.net.

Petite Keep Personalized Keepsake Trunks

Store special mementos in beautifully hand-crafted custom keepsake trunks. They make the perfect gift for a new baby, milestone birthdays, and other major life events, such as college graduation. Each is customizable with a choice of box color, embroidered initials, name, or monogram in a choice of fonts, as well as a choice of interior lining options and even an engraved padlock. $199 +. petitekeep.com.

Isabelle Grace Custom Color Pop Letter Bead Bracelet

Wear your favorite people’s names, short sayings, or a cute message using fun, bold, and bright enamel letters (up to 12 letters/characters for each bracelet). Great for stacking. Ages 4 yrs. +. $36. isabellegracejewelry.com.

Ornament Confection Gift Set

A collection of six beautifully designed ornaments, artfully packaged in a decorative tube, with each ornament containing a different and delicious confection. Enjoy truffles, pretzels, milk chocolate cookies, minty fresh peppermint snowflake bark, and holiday-themed hard candies. $59. goldbelly.com/sugar-plum.

The NozeBot Baby Nasal Aspirator

Three levels of instant hospital-grade suction will clear nasal congestion in babies and children. No more gross adult mouth suction, spreading illness and wrestling with your child to help clear their congestion and runny noses. Developed by pediatric ENT physician Dr. Steven Goudy. Ages birth +. $120. drnozebest.com.

Buckle Me Baby Coats

This winter coat is designed so that you don’t need to remove it for it to fit in the car seat. Water-resistant out fabric, toasty warm oatmeal fleece lining, and kangaroo pockets make this coat perfect for winter outings. Available in boy’s and girl’s styles in sizes 6 mos.–6 yrs. +. $70–$150. bucklemecoats.com.

Feltman Brothers Velour Holiday Lounge Set

Adorable, snuggly, and comfortable this cozy loungewear set will be perfect for Christmas postcards and Christmas morning too. Available in sizes 12 mos.–6 yrs. +. $63. feltmanbrothers.com.

Post Office Inspired Play Kit

Everything you need to set up a pretend play post office! Decorate packages, design a stamp, sort mail, and set up a post office! Ages 2 yrs. +. $24. magicplaybook.com.

Pusheen Purrfect Pick Card Game

Players plan their ‘purrfect’ weekend by collecting items like cupcakes, rainbows, and Pusheen’s friends from the board and using them to take snapshots for their weekend fun. The first player to collect ten stars wins! Also includes a squishy Pusheen. Ages 8 yrs. +. $20. ravensburger.us.

Fish Out Germs

Germ attack alert is on! Come, marvelous defenders, let’s build the White Blood Cell and fish out the germs! This box transforms a kid’s classic fishing game into a crazy fun body adventure that teaches the art of healing and how to better protect it. Ages 5 yrs. +. $30. meandmine.com.

The Green Toys RV Camper Set

Play with the pick-up truck, spacious camper, and sport boat with trailer. Link them all together for two feet of fun! Accessories include two characters, two chairs, a picnic table, and a camping stove for many narrative play possibilities. Made from recycled plastic free of harmful chemicals. Ages 2 yrs. +. $30. greentoys.com.

Little People Collector A Christmas Story, Special Edition Figure Set

Includes four characters from the movie: Mrs. Parker, Mr. Parker with his leg lamp, Randy, and Ralphie in his pink bunny outfit. Each figure stands over 2.5 inches tall. Ages 1 yrs. +. $20. amazon.com.