Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Holiday Gift Guide November 2020

Compiled by GFM Editors

FOR ADULTS

Kana Beauty Skincare Set

This transformative skin set includes a Lavender Sleeping Mask to brighten and deeply moisturize skin; a Purple Rice Sleeping Mask for perfecting pores and firming the skin; Active Botanical Essence to fight wrinkles; and LIT Facial Oil for a spa-grade post-facial glow. Treat your skin right with these essential, award-winning products and enjoy looking your best. Bottles: 1 oz; jars: 1.71 oz. $280. www.kanaskincare.com

Jade Roller

A facial massage tool crafted from pure jade stone, to boost blood circulation in the face, which brightens and refreshes the complexion. The smooth jade surface also helps firm skin and aides serum and oils absorption rate. $21. www.juniperandpineorganics.com

MicroDermabrasion Facial

Micro-exfoliants join forces with six alpha hydroxy acids plus probiotics to brighten, soften, and smooth. Physical exfoliants, bamboo & volcanic ash, gently buff away dry, dull skin, while half a dozen AHAs, including glycolic and mandelic acid, offer a gentle chemical exfoliation that leaves skin glowing. $32. www.madhippie.com

Holiday Votive Trio Coffret

Capture the season’s natural aroma’s with this set of festive fragrances found in these handcrafted, slow-burning 100% soy candles: Forest Fir, Noel, and Winter. The set is perfect for either personal use or makes a great gift. $48. www.linneaslights.com

Brysie Lane Napa Purse

Never go out out of style with this timelessly-classic luxury bag made from 100% leather. Soft and supple, this chic bag can be toted or add the attachable strap for shoulder carrying. The purse is available in loads of colors and you can choose to buy leather bow accessories ($24/per bow). $250. www.brysielane.com

Popmask Beauty Sleep Bundle

Give the gift of indulgence so your recipient can enjoy some ‘me-time’. This set of 15 self-heating eye masks (5 Starry Eyes, 5 Jet Setter, 5 Sleepover) offer the gambit of relaxation options. Enjoy aromas of jasmine, rose, or go scentless. $50. www.popmasklondon.com

ZDX Domestic Carry-On Expandable Spinner

This 22” bag with a 2.5” of expansion depth will still fit in an overhead compartment, so you don’t have to pay to check the bag. The outside battery pocket allows you to charge your phone. SpeedThru pocket with RFID shielding blocks digital pick-pocketing. A Smartlink strap lets you connect two bags, and an easy-access pocket holds items for security checkpoints. Complimentary monogramming. $419. www.briggs-riley.com

Delta Children Jeep Breeze Stroller

At just 15.5 pounds, it is TSA carry-on approved. Its quick, one-handed, compact, upright fold makes it easy for mom and dad to put away. Other features include swivel wheels (360 degrees), large canopy, two-position reclining seat, adjustable footrest, and removable child bar. $200. www.deltachildren.com

Starter Set

This men’s set includes a gel-to-foam Hair Body Wash & Shave; a safe aluminum-free long-lasting Deodorant; and a medium hold matte finish Hair Grooming Paste for quick hair style with texture. The items feature a wonderfully masculine signature scent of white vetiver and cedar wood. $20. www.bravosierra.com

Barbecue Seasoning Collection

This set is perfect for the man who loves to grill up delicious meals for family and friends. It includes four shaker rubs: Bad to the Bone, Sweet Rib Rub, Smokey Pecan Rib Rub, and Ancho Chili & Coffee. $30. www.spices.com

FOR TEENS

Reddrop Period Kit

This smart kit for tweens and teens helps reduce fears by building confidence through

preparedness. The kit has everything they’ll need: 30 everyday pads;14 pads for heavy flow; 14 nighttime pads; 12 portable wipes; hand bag for discretion; and a special gift. $30. www.tryreddrop.com

BRABAR Hug Bralette

Whether you’re 10 or 23 this ultra comfortable soft and supportive bra is perfect for girls on the move who still want a feminine look. This company offers loads of styles and a large variety of sizes and colors to meet every need. $38. www.shopbrabar.com

Pits & Parts Trio

A trio of natural, colloidal silver deodorizing sprays for pits, parts, and everything in between in Cedarwood Vetiver, Geranium Lavender, and Grapefruit Orange.$32. www.shopohso.com

C’est Moi Vanilla Vibes Shimmer Body Lotion

Teens will love the subtle glow this shimmer lotion gives their skin. Banish dryness with organic shea butter, avocado oil, flaxseed oil, and aloe, for healthy hydration. $15. www.cestmoi.com

FOR KIDS

Pusheen Advent Calendar

Kids age three and up will love this 12-piece holiday-party advent calendar sporting the ultra popular Pusheen and friends! The 18-inch advent calendar arrives in a clear gift display box that unfolds into freestanding cartoon backdrop. Surface-washable for easy cleaning. $100. www.gund.com

The Original Learning Tower

Raise your child safely up to counter height which fosters independence and allows your child to participate in activities alongside his or her parents and siblings. Durable non-toxic finish. Ages 18 mos. to 6 yrs. $200. amazon.com

Mixy Squish Bags

Each bag has 6 oz. of three pre-made, pre-textured Mixy Squish colors—with crunchy, glittery add-ins—there are endless ways to mold, shape, and form tons of squishy creations! After 24 to 48 hours, the creation will be completely dry—but it’ll stay soft and spongy! Use markers or paint to decorate or add more clay on top for layers of fun! $9/each. Ages 3 yrs.+. amazon.com

Kai Bear

Kai is an adorable 12” teddy bear with super-soft plush fur, a cute oversized head, embroidered paw pads, and muzzle. This bear is also available in classic taupe and vanilla colors. Surface washable for easy cleaning. $20. www.gund.com

Visit us again in December to see even more ideas for great gifts in our December 2020 Holiday Gift Guide