Holiday Gift Guide

COMPILED BY GEORGIA FAMILY MAGAZINE EDITORS DEC 2017

EDITOR’S PICKS FOR GREAT GIFTS



STYLE FOR ADULTS:

Timeless

This exquisitely crafted clutch will turn heads with its beautiful, handmade intricacy. The all-over jewel embellishments deliver a sparkle that catches the eye and impresses even the pickiest fashion critics. Features a leather lining, removable 20” chain strap, and a top magnetic closure. Arrives in an exquisite gift box with chain and luxurious velvet/satin duster pouch. Available in silvertone or goldtone. $269; thelimelightcollection.net.

Signature Stack

Whether you’re the polished prep type or a free-spirited bohemian, keep your wrist chic this holiday season with the unique designs from STACKED! Designed with gorgeous gemstones and Swarovski crystals, you’ll feel classy and confident as you stack up your arm for every season! $220; thestackedcollection.com.

Branson Card Holder

This croc embossed leather grab-and-go accessory is as sleek as it is functional. Store this cardholder in your pocket or tote for easy access to your frequently used cards. It is a slim iteration of a traditional wallet. $125; wantlesessentiels.com.

Twist-O-Flex Band

This ultra flexible and stylish stainless steel expansion band is a perfect fit for the 42mm Apple Watch. Choose from brushed stainless or satin black finishes. Available in size small-medium (5.8”–6.4”), medium-large (6.5”–7.2”), or large-extra large (7.3”–8.2”). $50; speidel.com.

STYLE FOR KIDS:

Growing Kit

Choose from summer (shorts and short-sleeves) or winter (long legs and sleeves) growing kits for baby boys or girls. Your kit will include three 100% cotton clothing ensembles that accomadate different stages of growth (sizes 3–6 mos., 6–12 mos., & 12–18 mos.) $69; tinybitz.com.

Harlow

Vintage style meets playful party dress with this charming sheer number featuring delicate details like raised-stiched polk adots and scalloped edges. Available in sizes 2T–9. ‘Mommy and Me’ outfits, too! $30; modernechild.com.

Magical Unicorn Coat

This whimsical coat features a needle sculpted silver horn, sparkly mesh mane and forelock, and silver wool felt cuffs. A scalloped front placket closes with covered buttons. Made from the smoothest 100% Merino wool felt and lined in the softest faux fur imaginable, functioning flap pockets. Available in sizes 2T–9. $200; littlegoodall.com.

Princess Flower Mary Jane Girls Toddler Squeaky Shoes

The comfortable squeaky shoe (removable squeaker) is not only fun to wear, it promotes proper heel-toe walking. It also features a breathable pigskin lining and velcro straps for easy on/off and adjustable fit. Available in silver or white in sizes 3–10. $38; mooshutrainers.com.

Cozy Ankle Moccasins

These suede baby moccasins for pre-walkers and beginner walkers, are faux fur lined for extra comfort. Whip stitiching and fringe complete this shoe’s look. A hook and loop side closure makes putting on this shoe easy. Non-slip sole. Approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. Available in toddler sizes 0–24 mos. $38; robeez.com.

Housewares:

The Floating Comfort Pillow

It takes comfort plus support for the best night’s sleep. That’s why this pillow has two layers. The bottom features an adjustable waterbase (soft, medium, or firm) for responsive neck support. The top is a soft, plump layer of CombedLoft, cloud-like Dacron polyester providing exceptional comfort for the head. Ranked best in a Johns Hopkins clinical study for sleep and neck pain reduction. $50; mediflow.com.

Wok Hexclad

The patented HexClad pattern allows you to get that great stainless steel sear with little or no oil and best of all, virtually no sticking. Enjoy faster heating, great heat-retention, and a stay-cool handle. $170; hexclad.com.

BLACK+DECKER 7-Quart Digital Slow Cooker

Exterior of the slow cooker is a chalkboard, making it a great way to get kids involved in the kitchen. Locking system lets you travel to parties. Choose the time and low, medium, or high heat, and the slow cooker does the rest, switching into “warm” mode when cooking is complete. Use the “Stay-On” option for extended slow cooking. $50; amazon.com.

STEAMPAC+

Use water to clean, deodorize, and sanitize your home with this handheld steam cleaner. The innovative cleaning system excels in eliminating dust mites, germs, bacteria, and unwanted viruses without the use of harsh chemicals. It comes with a terrific range of accessories that make cleaning most anything easy (fabric, toys, tile, appliances, mirrors, and more.). $160; mynugeni.com.

Travel:

Yema

Enjoy style while soothing your baby and keeping your hands free. Ages newborns/7lbs.–26.5 lbs. Three positions: front carry from birth, hip carry starting around three months, and back carry starting around six months. Available in solid colors like black, navy, or gray, in prints (shown in Koi), and in black embossed leather. $260; cybex-online.com/us.

Mifold the Grab-and-Go Booster

The most advanced, compact and portable child car safety seat in the world. It’s more than 10x smaller than a regular booster and equally safe. Instead of lifting the child up, mifold brings the seatbelt down off the child’s neck and safely positions it. Perfect for big families, taking a taxi, or joining a carpool. Ages 4 yrs. +. (Photo shows contrast of a big booster to that of a compact mifold.). $45; walmart.com.

Inglesina Fast Table Chair

Comfortable as it is convenient, it is a must-have for use at home, while traveling, or eating out. Lightweight design features easy twist-tight couplings. which are compatible with most any table (up to 3.5″ thick). $70; buybuybaby.com.

TOYS:

Playgro Music Class Xylophone

Explore sound and music with the Playgro Music Class Xylophone. Tickle the keys like a piano, or use the sticks to tap out a tune. Not only does this toy introduce notes, pitch, and rhythm, it also helps with hand/eye coordination and fine motor skills. Ages 1–3 yrs. $20; buybuybaby.com.

My Little Pony: The Movie Seashell Lagoon Playset

Open and close to reveal rooms to play. Press the pearl-shaped button to activate lights, and add water to create bubbles inside the front window of the playset, imitating scenes from Seaquestria. The Pinkie Pie figure has a mermaid-like tail and can sit in her lounge seat or swing and rock in the hammock. Dress her up with her accessories, and pretend she’s primping in front of her shell-shaped vanity. Includes unassembled playset, seapony figure, fish figure, 14 accessories, and instructions. Ages 3 +. $40; hasbro.com.

Panda Rollers Game

Panda shake! Panda match! Shake the dice and race to be the first player to match your panda cards to the colors of the dice, shown. Collect bamboo tiles with each win, and use your good fortune to keep shaking and matching until all the tiles are gone. The little panda with the most tiles at the end of the game wins! Ages 3–5 yrs. $20; educationalinsights.com.

Think Box Glowing Science Lab

Give your little scientist a fun way to explore science with the Glowing Science Lab from Think Box. With this educational kit, your child will have a blast making glow-in-the-dark erupting art, glow-in-the-dark power balls, and glow-in-the-dark slime while learning all about the science behind it and improving their sensory development. You’ll also love how you can set it up within 5–15 minutes. Ages 8 +. $15; target.com.

Discovery Kids Glowing Bubble Light Kit

This glowing bubble light from Discovery looks no less magnificent than lava from a volcanic eruption. Set up this beautiful glowing light, and use it to adorn a shelf or bedroom side table. The light is also a brilliant way to experiment and learn about liquid density. Ages 12 +. $20; michaels.com.

Spy Code Safe Breaker

The safe is loaded with stolen treasures. Can you break it open? Crack the code with your spy gear. Use the fingerprint scanner to open the safe. If it’s not a match try again. This electronic table-top game combines spy skill, memory, and a little bit of luck, challenging players to crack the number code and break into the safe. Collect the most treasures to win! Ages 6 +. $20; yulutoys.com.

12ct Water Color Pencils Albrecht Dürer Magnus

The colored surface can be transformed with only a few fine or broad brush strokes to reveal the full and unique power of the colors. Depending on the paper being used, the pigments can be completely dissolved and will then behave in the same way as classic watercolor paints. Ages 8 +. $48; fabercastell.com. #

