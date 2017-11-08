Holiday Gift Guide 2017

GFM NOV 2017

Looking for the perfect holiday gifts for the special people in your life? Perhaps these gift suggestions will help you check a few names off your list!

Y-3 Black Neoprene Small Qasa Backpack

For the man who carries a bag and wants something sleek and modern. A structured neoprene and leather backpack in black. Laptop compartment, patch pockets, and zippered pockets at interior. Approx. 11″ length x 16″ height x 6″ width. $290; ssense.com.

VonHaus 18-Piece Stainless Steel BBQ Accessories Tool Set

The perfect gift for men who love to grill, even on the go. It includes tongs, spatula, knife, fork, wire brush (brass), basting brush, four skewers, eight corn holders, and an aluminum carrying case. $33; vonhaus.com.

Vaya Tyffyn

A great gift for the man who likes to bring lunch to work and do it in style. Tyffyn is the most advanced thermally insulated lunchbox in the world. Food stays the way you like it, whether hot or cold, up to six hours. It won’t spill and it fits easily in a bag. Made of food-grade stainless steel. $49/600 ml; $64/1,000 ml; amazon.com.

iPhone 7 Battery Case

For the tech-savvy who can’t abide a low battery warning. He will love the increased talk time, up to 26 hours, more Internet use, up to 22 hours on LTE, and more video playback, up to 24 hours. A single lightning cable allows you to charge your iPhone 7 and the Smart Battery Case at the same time. $99; apple.com.

Creekbaby Coco-Olive Facial Creme

Perfect for sensitive skin and pregnant women, this odorless, USDA organic coconut and olive oil blend will have her or baby feeling silky smooth. $23; creekbaby.com.

Hawke & Sloan Six Spray Set

These beautifully scented, natural oil sprays all serve a purpose other than to create a delightful aroma. The set includes: Sassy, Scary, Stinky, Sleepy, Soothe, and Lice sprays. $60; hawkandsloane.com.

The A-Team Milk Makeup

Stick it to dull skin with this travel set of bestselling illuminating, bronzing, and skin-perfecting sticks: Glitter Stick in Techno, Matte Bronzer in Baked, Highlighter in Lit, Cooling Water, Blur Stick, and Holographic Stick in Mars. $39; sephora.com.

Vernal Hydra-Glow Multi-Benefit Serum

The hydrating power of hyaluronic acid combined with the healing power of vitamin C protects, repairs, and plumps skin to minimize the look of aging and deliver a flawless, radiant glow. USDA certified organic. $46; vernalbeauty.com.

Noniko Magic Deodorant Bergamot/Grapefruit

A natural deodorant that actually works. Say goodbye to carcinogenic deodorants and hello to the power of nature. $15; nonikoskin.com.

The BISSELL CrossWave

Want to make someone’s life infinitely easier when it comes to cleaning? Know someone with a combination of hard floors and rugs throughout the home? Then the CrossWave is the perfect gift. Make a mess, even a wet mess, and it will suck it away, drying the floor as it goes. It saves users loads of time by erradicating the need to take out multiple cleaning items like mops, paper towels, cleaning solutions, and a vacuum. A two-tank system keeps cleaning solution and dirty water separate (unlike a mop and bucket). Transition from hard surfaces to rugs with the push of a button. $250; bissell.com.

Rowenta DW5260 Focus Excel Iron

Equipped with 1725-watt power, the Focus Excel smooth-gliding steam iron has 400 micro holes and a sharp precision tip for complete steam coverage down to the last detail, including between buttons, over collars, and along seams for wrinkle-free results with one sweep. $80; rowentausa.com.

T-fal 12-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

This six-quart, stainless steel time-saving wonder, lets you just add ingredients and press a button to create a meal. Twelve automatic functions: rice, oatmeal, reheat, soup, baking, slow cook, steam, simmer, brown, pressure cook, baby food, and DIY. Cook from five minutes to 12 hours. Also includes steam tray, measuring cup, spatula, trivet, tongs, and recipe book. $100; t-fal.com.

Bamboo Fiber Dinner Set

This adorable, food-safe bamboo fiber set includes: a divided plate, fork, spoon, cup, and placemat. These products are biodegradable, dishwasher safe, BPA-/PVC-free. $25; marcus-marcus.myshopify.com.

Tradd

Features a comfy rubber sole and soft suede upper, making it the perfect classic shoe with superb comfort! A great shoe for traveling. Available in oodles of sophisticated colors. Sizes 5–11. $135; charlestonshoeco.com.

Billie Jean Moto

Rock this biker-inspired legging for a hip look that can be worn with a tee or dressed up with a nice top. They are super comfy, too, with an adjustable waist and ribbed stretch cotton over the bump panels. Sizes S–XL. $50; preggoleggings.com.

Citi Solid Mid Rainboot

These mid-height boots make for a slimming silhouette and are the perfect boots to feel fashionable while staying dry and comfortable. Moisture-absorbent polyester/cotton blend lining, anti-microbial treated. Removable memory foam insole and handmade, waterproof construction with hard rubber inner-sole board and steel shank for support. Shown in saffron and available in other matte colors. Leather top trim and the boot’s strap are completely waterproof. $85; shopchooka.com.

Alicia Tote

Perfect for any occasion, this is a bag-in-a-bag, made with vegan leather. Equipped with an extra inner bag with a detachable shoulder strap, you can wear it however you want, and you’ll have more than enough room for all your essentials. $75; pixiemood.com.#