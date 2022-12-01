Helping Children Globally this Holiday Season

Make a Difference for Children Globally this Holiday Season

The most meaningful gifts are rarely the ones that can be wrapped and found under a tree. This holiday season, gifts can go beyond just thoughtful presents for family, friends, and loved ones and can make real impact for children globally.

As the world faces multiple crises from the war in Ukraine to the malnutrition crisis in the Horn of Africa and devastating floods in Pakistan, giving back to those in need is as crucial as ever.

Handcrafted by talented artisans from all around the world, UNICEF Market is a unique collection of carefully curated gifts ranging from jewelry to apparel, home decor, kitchenware and more. The gifts give back three times over by supporting artisans and helping local economies thrive, assisting vulnerable children in need and making for thoughtful and compassionate gifts for loved ones. By purchasing gifts from the market, individuals can contribute to creating a more equitable world for every child.

Additionally, UNICEF Inspired Gifts provide meaningful opportunities to make a difference by donating important resources in the name of a loved one alongside a personalized card or e-greeting. You can help children facing the malnutrition crisis in the Horn of Africa by purchasing High-Energy Biscuits to help a malnourished child survive and grow healthy. To help provide 50 children with the essentials they need to continue their educations, your donation would provide them with backpacks, exercise books, pens and more. You can also provide a donation to fully vaccinate one child for life, providing him or her with the protection needed to live a healthy and happy life.

To help support its lifesaving mission, UNICEF USA’s partners, including MAC, Hallmark, Pandora and more are making a donation for every product sold this holiday season. For example, every cent of MAC’s Viva Glam Lipsticks is donated to organizations around the world supporting healthy futures and equal rights for all like the United Nations Children’s Fund, which is working to reduce HIV transmission from mothers to babies and help end AIDS in adolescents. In addition, for every “Pandora for UNICEF” charm sold through the new year, Pandora will donate a portion of the proceeds to the organization’s work for children’s education, gender equality, rights awareness and more.

This holiday season, spread some joy and make a difference in the world by visiting market.unicefusa.org where you can support efforts to ensure every child is healthy, educated, protected and respected.

Family Features