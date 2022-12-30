Health Tips for the New Year

THE NEW YEAR BRINGS A TIME TO REASSESS HEALTH HABITS. New Year’s goals and resolutions are often focused on weight loss or exercise. Although these are important indicators of health and happiness for many people, maintaining overall health is important, too. Registered dietitian, author and nutrition consultant Manuel Villacorta offers these tips to start the new year with a healthy routine:

Create a Meal Plan

For well-balanced meals, think ahead and plan a weekly menu that matches your taste preferences to stay interested. When you feel like you’re on a diet or being forced to eat something, you’re more likely to stop following the plan. It’s helpful to make something to enjoy together with family or friends and make sticking to a meal plan easier. Manuel suggests:

A balanced diet is key to overall health, including your heart and brain health. In fact, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics released a first-of-its-kind recommendation to eat 400 to 600 milligrams of flavanols daily to support cardiometabolic health. Flavanols are bioactive compounds found in plant-based foods like cocoa, tea, apples, berries, cacao, and green tea; however, levels can vary across foods, and it can be difficult to get everything you need from food alone.

Fuel for Energy

Not having enough energy can impact performance at work and the gym. What you eat can impact your energy levels. Manuel suggests eating small amounts every three to four hours and including all three macronutrients—carbohydrates, protein, and fat—at mealtimes.

For example, many people eat salads with greens and protein, but you can bulk them up with broccoli and carrots for a heartier mix. Aim for meals packed with vitamins, minerals, and nutrient-dense foods like grains and starchy vegetables that provide energy.

Be careful of dressings which can add a great deal of calories and unnecessary sugars to your meal. Trying spraying or drizzling olive oil and balsamic or lemon juice instead.

Make Fiber a Focus

Fiber is a nutrient often overlooked. Soluble fiber helps maintain glucose levels, which are important for your brain to function at its best. Oats, beans and avocados are all good sources of soluble fiber. Including fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and whole grains can increase your fiber intake and benefit your gut health.

Be Strategic About Stocking Your Kitchen

Making several weekly grocery trips is time consuming and better spent on things like physical activity. Try strategies to get most of what you need in the fewest trips possible like buying bulk beans, grains, and pasta. Remember, not everything has to be fresh. Frozen and canned produce are often stored at their peak freshness to offer many of the same nutrients. Choose low-sodium, canned options when possible and rinse before eating.

Family Features