GLUTEN-FREE

Shopping Tips for Parents

​By Anthony Porto, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.A.P.

For parents of children who follow a gluten-free diet, grocery shopping is a little easier than it used to be. There’s growing awareness about celiac disease and other conditions aggravated by gluten, a protein found in many common foods that contain wheat, rye, barley and triticale. Nearly 30% of Americans try to avoid gluten for health reasons, and some stores have entire sections dedicated to gluten-free products. But making sure the foods you select don’t contain gluten—and do contain the nutrients children following gluten-free diets need—can still be a challenge.

Here are some tips to make following a gluten-free diet a little easier: