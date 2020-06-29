FUN THINGS TO DO OUTDOORS

Outdoor Places to Go with the Kids During This

Pandemic Summer

Animal Adventures

Lions and tiger and bears, OH MY! Learn about all of the creatures around us

by checking them out in their natural habitats at one of these attractions. We recommend that you call before going to make sure they are open and that they are encouraging preventative measures. Don’t forget masks for everyone and alcohol wipes to clean any surface before your child is allowed to touch it. Frequently, wash hands with soap or use sanitizing wipes.

Noah’s Ark, Locust Grove

About 30-minutes north on 1-75 from Macon, you’ll find Noah’s Arc. It’s a rehabilitation center for over 1,000 animals. Forty acreas of grounds might make it a viable option if your and your kids are wearing masks and adhere to social distancing. Noah’s Ark’s goal is to rehabilitate the animals and, hopefully, put them back into their natural habitat. You can do a self-guided tour through the facility. Admission is FREE, but donations are greatly appreciated.

IF YOU GO

712 L G Griffin Road

770.957.0888

noahs-ark.org

Air Out!

Let’s face it, the summer is meant to be enjoyed outdoors, try fishing, hiking,

or having a picnic at your favorite state park far away from other families.

Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain

From blooming flowers to vegetable gardens to a butterfly center, Callaway Gardens offers your family an outdoor experience like no other. They also have recreation activities including golf, fishing, and water sports. Summer events include a 4th of July Beach Party, Water Ski and Wake Board Tournament, and a Farmers Market. Choose a weekday to avoid the crowds. Masks are REQUIRED in every building. Social distancing is required outside. Callaway recommends that our readers go on a weekday because weekends are crowded.

IF YOU GO:

17800 Highway 27

706.663.2281

callawaygardens.com

Geocatching & Junior Ranger

Georgia State Park Programs

More than 40 state parks have hidden “caches” that can be found using a GPS unit. It’s the perfect game for families who love technology as well as trails. After finding a certain number of “caches” you get a passport stamped and receive a voucher for a geocatching “coin.” Join the Junior Ranger Program, Children ages 6-12 will have fun learning in the outdoors as they work toward earning a Junior Ranger badge. The experience builds as children work their way through three badge levels.

IF YOU GO

gastateparks.org/Geocaching/Parks-Challenge

gastateparks.org/JuniorRanger

Indian Springs State Park, Flovilla

With a 105-acre lake and swimming beach, Indian Springs State Park is a great day trip or mini-vacation. The park has a tent, trailer and RV campsite. Cost is $5.00 per car. Their museum, playground and ¾-mile walking trail are perfect for reconnecting with your family this summer.

IF YOU GO

678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla

770.504.2277

gastateparks.org/IndianSprings

Ocmulgee National Monument & Heritage Trail, Macon

Take time to visit this historic site. Ocmulgee is an archeological site. It has temple “mounds” from a Southeastern American Indian culture that lived here 1000+ years ago. There is a museum and shop (selling American Indian art and jewelry, among other items). Plan to spend about 1.5 hours depending on the sites you wish to see and climb. The Ocmulgee Heritage Trail is the only riverside trail and park system in Middle Georgia. It provides an exceptional environment for biking, walking, boating, bird watching, and many other activities. Linking up to four different parks in the city, it’s the perfect chance to get out and have fun in the sun.

IF YOU GO

1207 Emery Highway

478.752.8257

nps.gov/ocmulgee

Georgia Water Fun

Take advantage of the river that carves it way through the city of Macon with a scenic trip on the Ocmulgee river and help kids develop an appreciation for fishing and Georgia water ecology.

River Trip, Macon

Tubing trips take two hours and include a dual chamber tube, coast guard approved life vest, and shuttle service. Bring ID for required equipment deposit. Besides the $10 tube, you can rent a four-person raft for $50, a paddleboard for $30, or a kayak for $30. Guests using a kayak or paddleboard typically complete the trip in roughly one hour.

IF YOU GO

2600 Riverview Road

844.386.8823

rivertubing.com

Go Fish Education Center, Perry

Visitors take an educational journey through the state’s watersheds to learn about aquatic wildlife, natural habitats, and the impacts of water pollution. Your children will be able to try out interactive fishing and boating simulators, check out live alligators, visit their indoor hatchery, and enjoy fishing at a stocked pond.

IF YOU GO

1255 Perry Parkway

478.988.6701

gofisheducationcenter.com

Keep Them Learning

Just because school is out, doesn’t mean your kids still can’t learn a thing or two. Visit some of these places to keep their minds engaged over the summer.

Andersonville National Cemetery and Historic Site (Andersonville)

A great chance to teach your older children about the sacrifices our soldiers make, Andersonville NHS commemorates these brave Americans through exhibits in the National Prisoner of War Museum; preserves the site of Camp Sumter (Andersonville prison); and manages Andersonville National Cemetery.

IF YOU GO

496 Cemetery Road, Andersonville

229.924.0343

nps.gov/ande

JUST PARK IT

There are plenty of activities to be found at parks throughout Middle Georgia. Take time to venture out of your own city to a neighboring community to enjoy their facilities too. Just check before to make sure they maintain social distancing. Here, too, avoid if crowded and don’t allow use of playground equipment.

North Peach Park, Byron

Let your kids practice their sports at one of their many fields which include; football, softball, baseball, soccer, and basketball. They also have two playgrounds and boast a “wet” play area.

IF YOU GO

West White Road, Byron

478.956.1891

Amerson River Park, Macon

Enjoy the shade of a covered pavilion, or have a lawn picnic. Exploring the river, play in the open meadow, run on a path, or hike one of the wooded trails. They have a terrific playground but it is harder to maintain social distancing when it comes to police children’s playground equipment. So best to steer clear of that for now.

IF YOU GO

2551 Pierce Drive N, Macon

478.803.0484

Washington Park (Macon)

Don’t expect to find any play equipment here. What your kids will get to do is fulfill their sense of adventure. There’s plenty of space for them to make their own fun with hills, waterfalls, and gardens.

IF YOU GO

Washington Avenue, Macon,

478.751. 9280

Liberty Park (Jones County)

Liberty Park is a gem near River North. The playground includes a 10-foot spiral slide, airplane teeter-totter, sand box, and mushroom playhouse. There are several grills for cookouts and nature trails to enjoy as well.

IF YOU GO

3683 Upper River Rd, Macon

478.986.6075

Do-It-Yourself Fun

Sometimes the most fun to be had is right out your front door. Try out these fun games with your kids and their friends.

Bike Rodeo: Let your kids “barrel race” their bikes around cones or soda bottles. They can even rope a pretend calf by throwing a hula-hoop over a stool or other target. Make it an obstacle course to make the game more challenging.

Hopscotch: Now’s the perfect time to teach your kids how to play a good game of hopscotch. Let them help you draw the patterns on the floor with sidewalk chalk.

Barnyard: Choose one person to be the farmer. Her job is to think of several farm animals, then whisper one to each player. At “Go,” each player belts out his or her animal’s sound and runs to find other players making the same noise. The first group to herd itself together and sit down wins.

IF YOU CAN’T STAND THE OUTDOOR HEAT GET INTO THE KITCHEN

Try some of these summer themed snacks to keep your child excited about the days ahead.

Blue Sky Jello

Mix package of blue jello as directed. Pour into clear cups and refrigerate. Add white whipped cream on top to make the clouds.

Octopus Hot Dogs

Leave about an inch at the top of your hot dog, and then cut the bottom half into eight strips. Boil the hot dog. The strips should curl up like octopus legs. Cook some Ramen noodles and then color them with blue food coloring. Place the octopus hotdog on top of the noodles for an ocean effect.

Fruity Popsicles

Freeze your favorite fruit juice or blended fruit in a Dixie cup with a popsicle stick inside. When frozen, run hot water along the outside of the cup to loosen the treat, then flip and enjoy!

Beach Bear Pudding

Mix your favorite vanilla pudding as directed. Once chilled, crumble vanilla wafers on top for the “sand.” Then, add some teddy bear shaped Graham crackers and a drink umbrella to create a beach scene.

Cookie Cutter Cuisine

Try your cookie cutters out on more than just cookies to transform your child’s meal into an adventure. Try them out on sandwiches, pancakes, slices of cheese, and vegetables, like cucumbers.

Deviled Egg Boats

Prepare your favorite deviled egg recipe. Then, cut red, orange and yellow bell peppers in a triangle shape. Insert then into you deviled egg like a sail to create you “boat.” #