Fun Hobbies for Teen Girls and Guys Too

As a mother to a 15-year-old, and host to her friends, I asked the teenage girls in my life what hobbies they recommend for their peers. Their answers helped me formulate these fun hobby ideas. These hobbies work equally well for teen boys too but as my son isn’t that age yet, I’m focusing on girls. Apply these as appropriate according to your son’s likes and dislikes.

For Teens Who Love Writing

Start an Intention Journal. An Intention Journal was a new one for me, but after practicing it actively over the last few months, I find intention journaling extremely helpful to prioritize my day. Intention Journaling is the practice of sitting down and writing out what she plans on accomplishing that day and what mood she wants to be in. Words are extremely powerful, and as a part of manifestation work, helps shield against unwanted intrusions and other people’s potential bad or low energy.

Whether she’s attempting to get on top of her schoolwork or trying to make better use of her day, an Intention Journal is a fun hobby and can be started for free on a mobile device or tablet or with a notebook and a pen. How it works is simple: Even before brushing her teeth, she can set time in the morning, pull out her journal and write three sentences (or more) on how she plans her day will go, but down to the detail. She wants to express what mindset and mood she’s in, what she wants to banish, what she wants to focus on, and what she ‘will’ get done.

This last step is crucial because it separates her Intention Journal from a basic diary. Setting the intention of what will get done—regardless of how long it takes her—begins the process of manifesting the exact life she dreams of.

For Teens Who Love Music

Start a Music Feed. I have found that those who have an extreme passion for music usually end up in careers heavily focused on the arts, whether as a composer, actor, singer/songwriter, or in related art fields. Music is one of those genres that instantly attracts a crowd, so should she choose to create a weekly ‘mood’ playlist or do it by album release or nostalgia. She’ll quickly draw eyes and ears and may even make new friends!

She can start a music feed by creating a public playlist for others to listen to or showcasing the albums in collage form on Instagram. It’s a fun way to be expressive while engaging with others who also enjoy music and meet new people. Plus, if it becomes a big hit, she could charge people for access—think YouTube, Patreon, and other membership sites. She never knows who may listen to it.

For Teens into Reality TV

Record a Reality TV Commentary. Okay, this one may sound silly, but it’s great as a visual journal and creates fond memories to look back on when she’s older. It could possibly become her future portfolio if she chooses to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. Recording her commentary reacting to reality TV is not only self-expressive but allows her to improve her articulation and conversational skills without the weighted pressure of public judgment.

Unless she’s going for a wild and silly vibe, a daily, weekly, or monthly recording of her commentary clues her into a lot of her desires, personality, and ways she views the world.

This insight can be very helpful as she heads into her adult years. As she grows up, her view of things will change and looking back on how she felt or perceived the world in her teen years to now will be invaluable.

And I cannot stress enough the value it adds if she chooses to pursue a career in communications. She can choose to keep a personal account of her recordings or place them out there for the world to see as many teenagers do. Remind her that whatever she places on the internet is there forever—even if she chooses to erase it on her end.

For Teenage Girls that Love Fashion and Makeup

Keep a Digital-Style Journal Log. For those who do not know, a digital-style journal is a combination of video, photo, and hashtags that helps you keep up with the clothing and/or beauty products you own.

The aim is to reduce repeat shopping and find staple pieces to already go with your wardrobe. In the case of beauty products, ultimately you weed those that don’t work as well for you.

Creating a digital style journal is easy regardless of whether she has an Android or Apple device. To make one, she simply takes photos of the items she already owns—one-by-one of course—and then hashtags them by clothing type (shirt, jacket, jeans, etc.).

The trick for not overcomplicating things is to create main tags and sub-tags of her items in list form first and then tag her photos accordingly.

That way, when out shopping or online and she finds a great deal, she can easily go through her list and see what she currently has, what condition it’s in, and if spending the extra bucks is necessary.

A digital style journal is a great hobby that will serve her well throughout her life.

For Teens Who Love Sports

Start an Online Fitness Challenge. Online fitness challenges are currently a thing, and with more people finding motivation by watching others constantly on the grind, she could easily find herself with a following—large or small—in no time.

She can turn on her live feed (we suggest keeping it restricted to friends only), grab her fitness girls and start working out.

For Teens Who Love Photography

Start a Photo Challenge. Challenges are a fun way to push yourself and she can feel extremely rewarded and empowered when she manages to meet the challenge. She should set a goal to take a good photo a day for a certain number of days and see if she can push through it.

The results of completing challenges are rewarding and can empower her to take up the next big task.

For Teen’s Who Love Cooking

Start a Cooking Vlog. Hands down, cooking vlogs are a fun way to share her favorite recipes and culinary skills and grab the attention of others. Nothing pulls people together faster than food, so pressing record before making her next cheesecake or gumbo will be fun.

It may be a little nerve-wracking at first, but she’ll soon get more comfortable interacting with social media. She can keep her vlog private if she’s not trying to make a career out of it.

For Teenage Girls Who Enjoy Going to Church

Start or Join an Existing Bible Study Group. Regardless of her religious affiliation, starting or joining a study group and creating repeatable study activities is a fun way to connect and spend time with friends while enjoying a fulfilling spiritual life. The study groups could be focused on a particular topic and then sprout off from there.

Or they can be a challenge to get through a specific religious topic together. Possibilities are endless here, and it is a fun way to bond.

For Teenage Girls That Love Arts & Crafts

Start a Local Charity Arts & Crafts Drive. Does her favorite charity provide a list of needed items that she can easily make without breaking the budget? A charity drive is a great way to not only give back to her community but improve at her craft.

If she’s great at knitting she could knit baby booties, blankets, scarves, and sweaters. Make unique and beautiful tableware or create cool t-shirts. She can gift them or sell them to raise funds to help others.

For Teens Who Want to Make Certain They’re Financially Literate

Start a Savings Notebook. If she’s secured her first job, side hustle, or wants to be more frugal with her allowance, creating a savings notebook is an excellent hobby with impressive returns.

She could take an old notebook, grab a few folders or envelopes from the dollar store, create a savings goal, and track her progress.

By the deadline, she can tally up how much money she’s managed to save and consider extending the deadline or spending a portion on something she’s wanted.

I can’t stress enough how this sets her up for success in her later years, as many adults have trouble saving for a rainy day.

Show this list of hobbies for teenage girls to your daughter and son ask their opinion! Hopefully, they will find a hobby that they love and might even enjoy their entire lives.