Fun Date Nights

Local ideas for keeping the love connection going for parents in Middle Georgia

BY HAILEY HUDSON FEBRUARY 2019

As a parent, you know better than anyone how busy your days are. Between chauffeuring the kids to their afterschool activities and making dinner and maybe squeezing in eight hours of sleep, life is crazy—and often, the last thing on your mind is making time for a date night with your spouse.

But going on dates regularly, not just once a year on Valentine’s Day, is important. When you get married, you don’t stop dating—if anything, you start dating more often! Here’s why this is so important: Date nights bring stability. They reinforce the fact that you’re committed to your spouse. They’re also typically kids-free, making them a great opportunity to talk with your spouse and work through any conflicts you might be having.

Trying to find the time to go on a date once a week might seem daunting and more than that, it can get expensive (a babysitter, a restaurant, a movie . . . ). But this year, aim to go on a date at least once a month, if not biweekly. Here, we’ve listed some of the most fun date ideas in and around Macon—whether you’re looking for a fancy night out or a date that saves money.

Night Out

Theatre Macon:

“Theatre Macon is located on Cherry St. in downtown Macon and is in the heart of the thriving downtown entertainment district,” says Annette Anderson, theatre manager. “A night out at our theatre can be combined with multiple dining options… from fine dining at Dovetail to beer and burgers at a brewpub or ethnic fare at a Thai or Mexican restaurant.” Once you’ve eaten your fill, walk over to the theatre and settle in to enjoy a show. Sense and Sensibility will run from January 25th to February 3rd; the theatre’s next show will be The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time from April 5th to April 14th. Check theatremacon.com for showtimes and tickets. (Mainstage shows are $25 per adult ticket.)

Macon Smiles:

Macon Smiles, LLC, is a dueling piano bar that recently opened on Mulberry Street in the old European hotel building. Enjoy food, drink, and live music all in one, but make sure to reserve your table early! “Like” Macon Smiles LLC on Facebook for more updates.

Reboot Retrocade and Bar:

Reboot is a bar, arcade, and gallery on Cherry Street that calls itself “the nerdiest bar in town.” You’ll find vintage games from the 70s, 80s, and 90s—such as Frogger and Pac-Man—as well as other board games and even a giant Jenga set. Reboot currently has eight pinball machines and 42 individual arcade game cabinets. Reboot also typically has all day happy hour on Mondays, trivia on Wednesdays, and military appreciation day on Thursdays. Visit rebootmacon.com for more.

Situation Room:

“Situation Room is a one-of-a-kind escape room in that our escape room provides an original storyline,” says Brandan Wormsbacher, co-founder. Located on Poplar Street, this escape room is a great place for a date: “You can get to know someone new or discover something about a special person you have known for a long time. Situation Room provides the perfect night out for couples because it is exciting, adventurous, and promotes the right kind of thrill to keep the night going.” Two adults can spend the evening at Situation Room for $60. Learn more at situationmacon.com.

Macon Little Theatre:

“We do think that Macon Little Theatre is a great place for a date!” says Janet Rawlins Carter, operations manager and graphic designer for the MLT. The theatre’s February show is Barefoot in the Park, beginning February 1st and closing on February 10th. The following show is MLT’s spring musical The Secret Garden, running March 22nd through the 31st. Finally, the theatre’s season will conclude with The Miracle Worker from May 3rd to May 12th. “We provide professional quality shows on a shoestring budget,” Carter says. “You just can’t beat our ticket prices: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 60 and above, and $10 for students aged 23 and below. It would be hard to find a better deal for your entertainment dollars.” The theatre is also surrounded by a variety of great restaurants, making it easy to do dinner and a show. “Don’t forget,” Carter adds, “we’re famous for our demitasse coffee service during all our intermissions.”

Ideal for

Any Budget

Ethnic Restaurant Tour:

Trying something new together can be a great way to bond with your spouse. New experiences act as wonderful conversation starters. In 2019, make a goal to visit one restaurant each month, but with a catch—each month, choose a restaurant that serves food from a different country. Here are a couple of ideas to get you started: Taj Indian Restaurant on Brookhaven Road and Guitarras Mexican Grill in the Riverdale Shopping Center. Alternatively, instead of going out, you could plan a monthly at-home date night, send the kids to a friend’s house for a sleepover, and cook a meal from another country together.

Shooting Range:

Going to a shooting range might not be at the top of your list of date ideas, but it can be a fun and unique way to spend a little extra time together. The Eagle Gun Range in Macon (Middle Georgia’s only indoor shooting range) is staffed by well-trained and friendly employees. The range offers a basic training class if you’re new to shooting ($75 for the once a week class). Read more at eaglegunrange.com.

Get Outdoors:

Some states are covered with snow on Valentine’s Day, meaning dates have to be indoors only. But not Georgia! Pack a picnic and take a day trip. Visit Indian Mounds and explore the Ocmulgee National Monument; hike through Indian Springs State Park; or visit High Falls State Park and enjoy the tallest cascading waterfall south of Atlanta.

It might be hard to carve out time on the calendar for dates but make the effort. Your marriage will be stronger as a result.