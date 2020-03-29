First Presbyterian Day School Profile

BY FPD January 2020

FPD’s mission to ‘educate and equip students to change the world for God’s glory’ entails an educational experience that is academically challenging, underpinned by the truth of God’s Word.

Combining ‘Christian’ and ‘learning’ is not just about having Bible class. It is discovering three things: what it means to live in a world created by God; what it means that I and others are created in the image of God; and what it means to follow Jesus. This is the context for our curriculum. We help students fully realize their God-given talents so they can use those talents to glorify Him.

FPD graduates are prepared to excel at some of our nation’s top universities. They have healthy habits of mind and a passion for lifelong learning. They are engaged and persuasive, working and communicating effectively with others. Most importantly, they have a foundation of faith to stand upon and are ready to make a difference in their communities for His glory.

Macon’s only three-time U.S. Department of Education National Blue Ribbon School designee.

3K -12th grade