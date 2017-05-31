GFM JUNE 2017

HOME OF THE WOLVES

The “international city” of Warner Robins, Georgia, is home to Feagin Mill Middle School, the award-winning Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) accredited institution. The current enrollment is 825 students in grades 6–8.

In 1996, Feagin Mill Middle School opened its doors to accommodate a growing community and has earned several accolades over the years. The most recent nomination is The Telegraph’s 2017 “Best of the Best” Middle School in Warner Robins. The school won this community award in 2016, as well as various past distinctions to include:

Georgia Lighthouse School (2016)

“Exemplary Middle School Media Program” in Georgia (2016)

Georgia School of Excellence (2003 & 2007)

14th ranking Middle School in the state (2001)

#1 Academic Middle School in the region (1999-2001)

Feagin Mill Middle provides its community a wide variety of academic programs. In addition to gifted and regular education, the school houses a large variety of programs to meet the special needs of its population. Such programs are some of the most comprehensive in the area and include: Autism, Interrelated, Mildly Intellectually Disabled, Moderately Intellectually Disabled, and Severe and Profoundly Disabled. All programs are successful due to the relationships created between the families and faculty; relationships which are ongoing, as can be witnessed when one of the many former Wolves returns to the Pack to teach.

Dr. Jesse Davis, Principal of Feagin Mill Middle, credits the school’s achievements to its talented staff of teachers and support personnel who dedicate much of their personal time to students. Teachers are present at the school long into the evening and on the weekends, ensuring that the curriculum is taught in meaningful and memorable ways. It takes only a single visit to see and feel the dedication, warmth, and camaraderie in the building.

The celebration of learning is evident as one walks the halls of the school. One visit may find science or social studies fair projects lining the halls, displaying proud first, second, or third competition, region, or state placements. Another visit may offer the music and festivities of Culture Day, a celebration of a yearlong study in World Geography. Yet another day may find math classes outside measuring the grounds for a lesson in geometry, agriculture, or a combination of both!

Feagin Mill Middle strives toward excellence in all areas, whether in state tests, academic competitions, athletics, Career, Technical, Agricultural Education (CTAE), or fine arts programs. Opportunities abound in extracurricular areas as well. The athletic program offers sports, such as football, cheerleading, softball, soccer, baseball, basketball, and track. The CTAE program offers clubs, such as FFA, Future Business Leaders of America, and Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America. Art club, band, and chorus provide after-school opportunities as well. Many students find their niche in providing services to others through 4-H club, Partners Club, or as part of the Eighth Grade Student Leadership Team. At the Mill, every student can participate in something.

Feagin Mill Middle School’s mission statement, “Empowering all students with the skills necessary to discover their passions and reach personal excellence,” is evident by the collection of achievements earned by students and faculty. Whether being awarded the 2017 Georgia Middle School Associations Team of the Year, the National Piano Finalist, or the Middle Georgia region’s VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Award, no time is a better time to be a Feagin Mill Middle School Wolf! #

CONTACT:

1200 Feagin Mill Road

Warner Robins, GA 31088

478.953.0430

fmms.hcbe.net