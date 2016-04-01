DAY CAMPS & SUMMER PROGRAMS

CAMP WESTFIELD
The Westfield School Campus
2005 US Highway 41 South, Perry
478.987.0547, ext. 223
Choose from a variety of camps for sports, art, reading, cooking, academics, enrichment, and summer fun for ages Pre-K and up. Visit the camp online for more information or to register.
FPD’s Center for Discovery
summer camps
First Presbyterian Day School Campus
5671 Calvin Drive, Macon
478.477.6505, ext. 182
Contact: Elizabeth Leslein
elizabeth.leslein@fpdmacon.org
www.fpdmacon.org/centerfordiscovery
FPD’s Center for Discovery Summer Camps offer a wide range of academic, artistic, and athletic programs for students in K3–12th grade. Options include robotics, soccer, softball, baseball, cheerleading, tennis, art, crafts, science and nature, preschool fun, and others. These half-day camps provide engaging summer fun that help students to improve their skill sets or learn new hobbies. Before and after camp care is also available.
MACON-BIBB COUNTY
RECREATION SUMMER CAMP
Multiple locations across Macon-Bibb County
478.621.6281
Contact: dlewis@maconbibb.us
www.facebook.com/MaconBibbParksandRec
Enjoy a fun-filled summer with field trips, and cultural enrichment. June 3–July 12, Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m., $30 weekly, ages 5–15, lunch included. Contact your nearest recreation center for details.
Macon Clay Summer Camps 2019
2281 Vineville Avenue, Macon
478.731.1376
Contact: Amy McCullough Hellis
Hand-building clay camps for ages six and up. June 3–August 2, 9 a.m.–12 p.m., Monday–Friday. Different themes each week.
Focus is on larger scale pieces and integrating knowledge into each theme.
MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY’S
CAMP CAVALIER
Educational camps: Downtown Campus
851 Orange Street, Macon
Sports Camp: Downtown Campus & Cavalier Fields
4659 Cavalier Drive, Macon
Join us for Camp Cavalier! Sports camps (full- and half-day): skills development and competition in a variety of team sports. Educational camps: creative writing plus classes in science, math, technology, dance, art, cooking, and more!
Okinawan Karate School Camp
6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 196, Macon
478.405.1528
Contact: Michael Brewster
www.oksstudents.com/2018_summer_camp
A cool half-day camp for ages 3–13. Each day is different with field trips to the movies, Skyzone, lake, etc. Theme days including Nerf, Legos, TMNT, and Parkour! Two weeks available, but only a few spots left!
Otis Music Camp
Mercer University’s Townsend School of Music
1329 Adams Street, Macon
478.742.5737
Contact: Karla Redding-Andrews
foundation@otisreddingfoundation.org
The 12th annual Otis Music Camp is June 3-15, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for ages 12–18. The camp welcomes campers of all levels of musical knowledge and scholarships are available.
SACRED HEART CATHOLIC SCHOOL
SUMMER CAMP
300 S. Davis Drive, Warner Robins
478.923.9668
June 3–August 9, 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. First camper is $150, second is $125, third is $100, fourth is $75. Our program guarantees an inspirational, educational, and fun-filled summer for your children! Call today to reserve your spot!
St. Joseph’s Catholic School
Summer Knights Camp
St. Joseph’s Catholic School Campus
905 High Street, Macon
478.742.0636
Contact: Lindsey Nobles, Camp Director
Or Rosalyn Simpson, Assistant Director
Weekly themes include: Animal Adventures (Jun. 4), STEAM (Jun. 10), Creative Cooking (Jun. 17), Spirit Week (Jun. 24), Stars and Stripes (Jul. 1), and Georgia Adventures (Jul. 8). $130 per week; $30 registration fee. Lunch optional: $20 per week. Camp dates: June 4–July 12. Hours: 7:45 a.m.–5:30 p.m. daily.
ST. PETER CLAVER CATHOLIC SCHOOL
CAMP COUGAR
St. Peter Claver Catholic School Campus
133 Ward Street, Macon
478.743.3985
Contact: Liz Milam, M.Ed.
Enrichment in reading, math, STEM, computer, art, sports, and music. Two or more weekly field trips. June 3–July 12, 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. (7a.m.–6 p.m. available); $30 registration; $130 week; includes All fees. Sibling discounts.
Stratford academy’s
camp eagle
6010 Peake Road, Macon
478-477-8073, ext. 201
Contact: Terry Sowell