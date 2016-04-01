DAY CAMPS & SUMMER PROGRAMS

CAMP WESTFIELD

The Westfield School Campus

2005 US Highway 41 South, Perry

478.987.0547, ext. 223

www.westfieldschool.org

Choose from a variety of camps for sports, art, reading, cooking, academics, enrichment, and summer fun for ages Pre-K and up. Visit the camp online for more information or to register.

FPD’s Center for Discovery

summer camps

First Presbyterian Day School Campus

5671 Calvin Drive, Macon

478.477.6505, ext. 182

Contact: Elizabeth Leslein

elizabeth.leslein@fpdmacon.org

www.fpdmacon.org/centerfordiscovery

FPD’s Center for Discovery Summer Camps offer a wide range of academic, artistic, and athletic programs for students in K3–12th grade. Options include robotics, soccer, softball, baseball, cheerleading, tennis, art, crafts, science and nature, preschool fun, and others. These half-day camps provide engaging summer fun that help students to improve their skill sets or learn new hobbies. Before and after camp care is also available.

MACON-BIBB COUNTY

RECREATION SUMMER CAMP

Multiple locations across Macon-Bibb County

478.621.6281

Contact: dlewis@maconbibb.us

www.maconbibb.us/recreation

www.facebook.com/MaconBibbParksandRec

Enjoy a fun-filled summer with field trips, and cultural enrichment. June 3–July 12, Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m., $30 weekly, ages 5–15, lunch included. Contact your nearest recreation center for details.

Macon Clay Summer Camps 2019

2281 Vineville Avenue, Macon

478.731.1376

Contact: Amy McCullough Hellis

www.maconclay.com

www.facebook.com/maconclay/

Hand-building clay camps for ages six and up. June 3–August 2, 9 a.m.–12 p.m., Monday–Friday. Different themes each week.

Focus is on larger scale pieces and integrating knowledge into each theme.

MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY’S

CAMP CAVALIER

Educational camps: Downtown Campus

851 Orange Street, Macon

Sports Camp: Downtown Campus & Cavalier Fields

4659 Cavalier Drive, Macon

www.mtdesales.link/camps

Join us for Camp Cavalier! Sports camps (full- and half-day): skills development and competition in a variety of team sports. Educational camps: creative writing plus classes in science, math, technology, dance, art, cooking, and more!

Okinawan Karate School Camp

6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 196, Macon

478.405.1528

Contact: Michael Brewster

senseibrewster@yahoo.com

www.oksstudents.com/2018_summer_camp

A cool half-day camp for ages 3–13. Each day is different with field trips to the movies, Skyzone, lake, etc. Theme days including Nerf, Legos, TMNT, and Parkour! Two weeks available, but only a few spots left!

Otis Music Camp

Mercer University’s Townsend School of Music

1329 Adams Street, Macon

478.742.5737

Contact: Karla Redding-Andrews

foundation@otisreddingfoundation.org

www.otisreddingfoundation.org

The 12th annual Otis Music Camp is June 3-15, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for ages 12–18. The camp welcomes campers of all levels of musical knowledge and scholarships are available.

SACRED HEART CATHOLIC SCHOOL

SUMMER CAMP

300 S. Davis Drive, Warner Robins

478.923.9668

www.shswr.org

June 3–August 9, 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. First camper is $150, second is $125, third is $100, fourth is $75. Our program guarantees an inspirational, educational, and fun-filled summer for your children! Call today to reserve your spot!

St. Joseph’s Catholic School

Summer Knights Camp

St. Joseph’s Catholic School Campus

905 High Street, Macon

478.742.0636

Contact: Lindsey Nobles, Camp Director

Or Rosalyn Simpson, Assistant Director

sjssummercamp@gmail.com

www.sjsmacon.org

Weekly themes include: Animal Adventures (Jun. 4), STEAM (Jun. 10), Creative Cooking (Jun. 17), Spirit Week (Jun. 24), Stars and Stripes (Jul. 1), and Georgia Adventures (Jul. 8). $130 per week; $30 registration fee. Lunch optional: $20 per week. Camp dates: June 4–July 12. Hours: 7:45 a.m.–5:30 p.m. daily.

ST. PETER CLAVER CATHOLIC SCHOOL

CAMP COUGAR

St. Peter Claver Catholic School Campus

133 Ward Street, Macon

478.743.3985

Contact: Liz Milam, M.Ed.

emilam@spccatholicschool.org

www.spccatholicschool.org

Enrichment in reading, math, STEM, computer, art, sports, and music. Two or more weekly field trips. June 3–July 12, 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. (7a.m.–6 p.m. available); $30 registration; $130 week; includes All fees. Sibling discounts.

Stratford academy’s

camp eagle

6010 Peake Road, Macon

478-477-8073, ext. 201

Contact: Terry Sowell

Terry.Sowell@Stratford.org