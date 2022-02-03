Choosing the Right Preschool

By Hailey Hudson

When it comes to choosing the right preschool for your child, the task can seem overwhelming. After all, preschool is important: it helps children develop the educational, social, and emotional skills that will lay the foundation for the rest of their school career. It may seem difficult to let your young child go off to preschool, and the first few days might be rough. But April Harriger, elementary coordinator for the Bibb County school district, says things will get better. “Even if your child has some difficulty with separation on the first day or two of school, they will quickly adjust to the routine. Students like structure and routines,” she points out.

If you’re agonizing over which preschool your child should attend, keep reading to have all of your questions answered.

Why Preschool Is Important:

 Preschool helps kids get used to structure. For a child who has never been in a school setting before, it might be a shock on the first day of kindergarten to find that she is expected to sit still, be quiet, and raise her hand if she wants to talk. It helps kids understand the expectations.

 Preschool helps kids develop socially. Sharing with friends, being respectful to teachers, and becoming more confident: at preschool, children will learn to do all of this and more. Early childhood is the time to develop important social skills like these—skills that will last for a lifetime.

 Preschool gives kids a learning foundation. Preschool is not entirely focused on academic work, and it shouldn’t be. But children do learn some important things—such as shapes, colors, letters, and numbers—to prepare them for kindergarten. If anything, they become used to the idea of learning. Now that we know why preschool is so important, let’s break down the different types of preschools.

Most Common Types of Local Preschools

Teacher-led

Teacher-led preschools are a much more structured learning environment than child-led schools. In a teacher-led preschool, learning activities are given to the students on a predetermined schedule.

Montessori

This child-centered educational philosophy emphasizes the individuality of every child and helps a child learn at their own pace instead of making them adhere to following a curriculum based on grade-level standards.

Child-led

Similar to Montessori schools, child-led preschools also focus on the individual: they believe the best learning happens when children can do it on their own. Child-led schools wait for children to ask for new activities.

Faith-based

Many preschools are run by churches or synagogues and often incorporate religious teachings that adhere to the organization’s beliefs.

Nonsectarian

Academic or traditional schools not affiliated with or restricted to any particular religious group.

In General

Most pre-kindergarten programs for four-year-olds offer a somewhat structured environment that centers around the early academic skills that will be needed to learn reading and math in kindergarten. Preschool for three-year-olds likely offer more free-play and focus instead on acquiring the skills needed to master developmental milestones. The terms preschool and Pre-K are largely used interchangeably.

Things to Ask & Consider

There are several things you need to take into consideration as you begin narrowing down your list of preschools:

Necessities of Finances & Location

Logistics are important; does the preschool fall into your budget? Is it located close to your home and/or workplace to make drop-off and pick-up convenient?

Taking the Time to Observe

It’s also essential to visit your top choices, says Kelly Causey, the preschool director and Pre-K–12 curriculum coordinator at Stratford Academy of Macon. “You have got to go visit and get into the classroom,” she says. It’s the only way to find out whether that preschool is right for your child. When you make your visit, here are a few important questions you should ask:

How many adults work directly with the children and what are their qualifications? This is an important one, says Causey. “When asked about the teacher/student ratio, many schools will give you the number of all the teachers in the building, even the ones who don’t work directly with the children.” So make sure you get an accurate number. At Stratford, for example, there are 12 teachers in the preschool division who work with 90 children. “All 12 teachers have at least 10 years of experience, and there are two adults in every classroom,” Causey says.

How do you ensure the safety of the students? Harriger points out the importance of this topic: preschoolers are adventurous, and they like to test their limits. So it’s essential that preschools promote safety—not only in the classroom, but on field trips as well. On your visit, check to make sure potentially dangerous craft supplies (scissors, glue, thumbtacks, and choking hazards) are kept out of reach of the children; the room has an open floor plan so teachers can keep an eye on the students at all times; and all teachers are trained in CPR and basic first aid practices. Don’t forget to acquaint yourself with the school’s emergency lock down procedures. It is important to feel confident that it is a good one and that your child will be as safe as possible when not in your care.

What curriculum is used?

“Sometimes there’s a difference [in the curriculum] if you’re at a preschool that includes a kindergarten or that doesn’t,” Causey explains. At Stratford Academy, the preschool program is part of a larger campus that goes up to grade 12, and the teachers from various grade levels work together to plan the curriculum so that it builds on itself. “[We have] great continuity between grades and divisions,” Causey adds. “Kindergarten teachers plan with preschool teachers.”

One of the most common types of curriculum used in Central Georgia is the A-Beka, affiliated with Pensacola Christian College and accredited by the The Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.

How do you support students with special needs? Look for a preschool that welcomes every child and provides individualized educational support. Ask the staff how they provide for students who might need an extra accommodation. It’s especially important to make sure the preschool communicates well with parents about the child’s progress and challenges.

What enrichment activities take place and who is in charge of them? Firsthand experiences provide children with more understanding of the subjects being taught in the classroom and add enrichment to their overall learning. Causey mentions some examples of how this works at Stratford. “When we learn about the difference in fruit and nut orchards, we take a field trip, so we’re not just talking about abstract things. We have a vet come in when we talk about animals,” she says.

What are the expectations as far as parent involvement? Every preschool will have a different answer to this one, so it’s important to ask. Make sure you know the time commitment you’re getting into before diving in! Some schools require a commitment or extra money if your time has not been donated.

What are the intended learning outcomes by the end of the year? Try to get a feel for the balance of work and play when interviewing with preschools. Yes, there are some educational things kids need to learn in preschool—such as counting, colors, shapes, letters, and even pre-math skills—but plenty of play time should be incorporated as well.

Most good preschool programs have a play-based approach. Imaginative and cooperative play is an integral part of early childhood development. Play in preschool aids in building your child’s sense of self, imagination, problem solving, and most importantly, social skills. It’s a red flag if a preschool wants to teach your child to read by the end of the year. The ‘pre’ in preschool says it all. Preschool is meant to prepare your child for academic learning.

When searching for the right preschool, it is a good idea to ask for a meeting with the director of the preschool that interests you. In addition to the afore mentioned questions you should probably have a list of open-ended questions to ask, such as, “How do you handle a conflict between children?” “What makes this preschool different from other preschools?” “How does your punishment and reward system work?” If the preschool policy allows it, it will be well worth sitting in one day to observe what actually takes place in that preschool. Searching for the right preschool might seem daunting, but don’t despair. If you do the work, you’ll know when you have found the right one that fits the needs of your child and your family. #