HOW CENTRAL GEORGIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS STACK UP

GFM JAN 2019

HOW MIDDLE GEORGIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS STACK UP

Every child is unique, and while some fare better in private school settings, there are many who thrive in a public school atmosphere. Additionally, public schools are less expensive. Today, Central Georgia’s public schools offer great options for parents seeking a well-rounded education. It’s a matter of finding the best one for your child. Georgia Family has gathered valuable information from Central Georgia private schools to help inform your educational decisions.

For the 2019 guide to Central Georgia public schools, Georgia Family requested information about the 2017–18 academic year from all school districts across the five-county area; all the schools that responded are included in the PDF chart below.