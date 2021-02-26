Central Georgia Day Camps 2021

Central Georgia Day Camps
FPD’s CENTER FOR DISCOVERY
First Presbyterian Day School Campus
478.477.6505, ext. 182
Contact: elizabeth.leslein@fpdmacon.org
FPD’s Center for Discovery summer camps, including the new Camp Trailblazer, offer options in art, athletics, and academic exploration throughout the summer. Parents can choose from half-day or full-day options.
MACON-BIBB COUNTY RECREATION SUMMER CAMP
Multiple locations across Macon-Bibb County
478.621.6281
Contact: Dominique Whisby
dlewis@maconbibb.us
www.maconbibb.us/recreation
www.facebook.com/MaconBibbParks
Macon Bibb County Recreation Department welcomes your child to Summer Camp 2021. We are offering a fun-filled summer with activities to benefit your child’s physical, social, and cognitive development. May 31–July 9, Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m, $180 for all six weeks, ages 5–15, meals included.
MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY’S
CAMP CAVALIER
Educational camps: Downtown Campus
851 Orange Street, Macon
Sports Camp: Downtown Campus & Cavalier Fields
4659 Cavalier Drive, Macon
www.mtdesales.link/camps
Join us for Camp Cavalier! Sports camps: skills development and competition in a variety of team sports. Educational camps: classes in science, math, technology, dance, art, and more!
OKINAWIAN MARTIAL ARTS AND FITNESS CAMP
6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 196, Macon
478.405.1528
Contact: Michael Brewster
senseibrewster@yahoo.com
http://bit.ly/okssummer
Offering field trips, themed-weeks, karate, etc. $25 registration (1/2 price!) and free Tshirt if registrated prior to March 31. June 7–11 (Forsyth) and July 19–23 (Macon).
SUMMER AT THE SQUARE
111 Trojan Trail, Macon
478.477.6760
Contact: Brandi Fountain
brandi.fountain@tattnall.org
www.tattnall.org/sats
“Summer at the Square” is open to the community and includes a wide variety of 15+ day camps for children of all ages! Visit online to learn more.
WINSHAPE CAMPS FOR COMMUNITIES
Greenacres Baptist Church
901 Elberta Road, Warner Robins
844.WS.CAMPS
www.camps.winshape.org
Attend July 12–16 for $219. Drop-off: 7:45 a.m. Pick-up: 4:55 p.m. Pack a lunch. Snack is provided. This day camp combines fun, faith, and friendship for kids in grades K5–8. #
For more camp listings check out next month’s April issue for even more camp listings.