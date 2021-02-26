Central Georgia Day Camps 2021

Central Georgia Day Camps

FPD’s CENTER FOR DISCOVERY

First Presbyterian Day School Campus

478.477.6505, ext. 182

Contact: elizabeth.leslein@fpdmacon.org

www.fpdmacon.org

FPD’s Center for Discovery summer camps, including the new Camp Trailblazer, offer options in art, athletics, and academic exploration throughout the summer. Parents can choose from half-day or full-day options.

MACON-BIBB COUNTY RECREATION SUMMER CAMP

Multiple locations across Macon-Bibb County

478.621.6281

Contact: Dominique Whisby

dlewis@maconbibb.us

www.maconbibb.us/recreation

www.facebook.com/MaconBibbParks

Macon Bibb County Recreation Department welcomes your child to Summer Camp 2021. We are offering a fun-filled summer with activities to benefit your child’s physical, social, and cognitive development. May 31–July 9, Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m, $180 for all six weeks, ages 5–15, meals included.

MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY’S

CAMP CAVALIER

Educational camps: Downtown Campus

851 Orange Street, Macon

Sports Camp: Downtown Campus & Cavalier Fields

4659 Cavalier Drive, Macon

www.mtdesales.link/camps

Join us for Camp Cavalier! Sports camps: skills development and competition in a variety of team sports. Educational camps: classes in science, math, technology, dance, art, and more!

OKINAWIAN MARTIAL ARTS AND FITNESS CAMP

6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 196, Macon

478.405.1528

Contact: Michael Brewster

senseibrewster@yahoo.com

http://bit.ly/okssummer

Offering field trips, themed-weeks, karate, etc. $25 registration (1/2 price!) and free Tshirt if registrated prior to March 31. June 7–11 (Forsyth) and July 19–23 (Macon).

SUMMER AT THE SQUARE

111 Trojan Trail, Macon

478.477.6760

Contact: Brandi Fountain

brandi.fountain@tattnall.org

www.tattnall.org/sats

“Summer at the Square” is open to the community and includes a wide variety of 15+ day camps for children of all ages! Visit online to learn more.

WINSHAPE CAMPS FOR COMMUNITIES

Greenacres Baptist Church

901 Elberta Road, Warner Robins

844.WS.CAMPS

www.camps.winshape.org

Attend July 12–16 for $219. Drop-off: 7:45 a.m. Pick-up: 4:55 p.m. Pack a lunch. Snack is provided. This day camp combines fun, faith, and friendship for kids in grades K5–8. #

For more camp listings check out next month’s April issue for even more camp listings.