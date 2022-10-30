Best Toys 2022

Compiled by GFM Editors

Prices listed are subject to change.

LITTLE BIG PLAYROOM BALL PIT

This no-cave in play pit features 200 crush-proof balls. Machine-washable zippered cover. 16″ tall, 38″ diameter, 2″ wall thickness. Ages 6 mos. to 5 yrs. $255, amazon.com.

TRICERATOPS BOUNCY PAL

Kids will enjoy bouncing fun using this soft plush toy available in other animal types. Ages 18 mos.+. $34, iplayilearntoys.com.

SMART TEDDY

From a list on their smartphone, parents can choose options like getting this connected Teddy to teach their kids to wash their face and brush their teeth. Teddy can sing them a lullaby, read them a story, play games, and more. Ages 3+. $200, mysmartteddy.com.

GIRLS PRETEND PLAY DOLL HOUSE SCHOOL SET WITH PORTABLE BACKPACK

Imagine studying, singing, exercising, and sleeping at school using this portable playset that folds into a wearable backpack! Ages 3+. $33, iplayilearntoys.com.

LEAPFROG LEAPLAND ADVENTURES

Insert the plug-and-play HDMI game stick and USB power cable into the television and start playing the video game immediately using the wireless controller. Hunt for keys to unlock the castle and learn about letters, numbers, shapes, and colors along the way. Ages 3+. $35, walmart.com.

PLAYMOBIL WILTOPIA ANIMAL CARE STATION

Children can enjoy hours of pretend play with this fully furnished set (as seen). It includes medical equipment, furniture, a pulley system, and more. The rotating platform allows for a 360-degree view. Ages 4 to 10+. $110, playmobil.us/.

CAKE-N-BAKE CHALLENGE (2 to 6 players)

Win a Candle Card by being the first player to stack a cake that matches the game card and hit the bell. First person to earn six Candle Cards wins the game and gets to wear the Chef’s Hat! Ages 4+. $30, heybuddyheypal.com.

SQUEEZY INTERACTIVE DUMPLINGS

Squeeze its little cheeks, and its little body pops right out of its head. The Dumpling’s eyes move up and down. Ages 5+. $11, amazon.com.

AHA! BRAIN

Become the world’s greatest magician. Using STEM challenges that unlock four powerful brainy tricks in each brain lobe realm. This award-winning play kit encourages your child’s problem-solving skills and engages their imagination. Ages 5+. $30, meandmine.com.

MAGIC MIXIES MAGICAL MISTING CRYSTAL BALL

It’s a crystal balls that lights up with “eerie smoke” (glycerin steam). Kids use their magic wand to reveal the creature. It makes over 80 sounds and reactions. Kids can do it over and over again, and the crystal ball also doubles as a night light! Ages 5+. $76, amazon.com.

DOODLEJAMZ BRIGHT BOARDS

This hand-held light-up case is compatible with both of the DoodleJamz Jelly Pics and DoodleJamz Jelly Boards. Frame your squish ’n shape designs, light them up, and use the kickstand to display your designs vertically or horizontally. Ages 6+. $25, doodlejamz.com. FIRST ACT ROLL UP DRUM PAD

Learn about staying on beat and keeping a rhythm. Then roll it up and put it away or travel. In addition to six different rhythms, there are also sound effects and loops for kids to experiment with—and a volume control for the adults. Ages 6 yrs.+, $45. target.com.

SMARTLAB TOYS SQUISHY HUMAN BODY

This fun squishy toy properly labels each part of the body in simple English. Plus, it comes with tweezers to get the organs out, which is as gross as it is cool. Ages 8 +. $30, amazon.com.

RIOTPWR CLOUD GAMING CONTROLLER FOR IOS (XBOX EDITION)

Transform your iPhone into a console and play wherever, whenever. Compatible with thousands of games with

services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia, PS Remote Play, Steam Link, Amazon Luna, and more. Everything you need is included, simply plug in and play. Play online or offline and share gameplay instantly with our dedicated share button, bringing your mobile as close as ever to your console. Ages 8+. $70, riotpwr.com.

GLOW IN THE DARK SIZE 7 BASKETBALL

This basketball handles like a regulation ball, but thanks to the addition of super-bright LED lights on the inside, the whole thing glows with a radiant golden light. This is a ton of fun for twilight or nighttime play. Ages 8+. $50, amazon.com.

FLYBOLD SLACKLINE KIT

Features 57 ft line with training line, tree protectors, arm trainer, ratchet cover, carry bag, and tight rope slack lines for backyard fun. This tight rope is a fun and easy way to improve your core strength, posture, balance, coordination, and focus. Ages tween to adult. $57, amazon.com.